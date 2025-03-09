What a whirlwind week it has been! I just wrapped up an incredible time at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California, where I was on a mission to scout the best brands creating truly minimally processed, nutritious foods that I can confidently recommend to you all.

If you've been following my Instagram stories, you've seen some of my exciting discoveries! (All saved in my highlights under "Expo West 2025" if you missed them.) I'm busy compiling my top finds for this coming Wellness Wednesday newsletter, complete with links and details on why these products earned my seal of approval. This year, some truly innovative brands pushed the boundaries of what's possible in clean, nutrient-dense foods!

meeting up with healthy friends is one of my favorite parts of Expo West! Me and Sonja Manning on the left and with Melissa Hsu (The Healthy Elephants) and Anja Hall on the right.

Instead of heading straight home after Expo West, I had a much more appealing plan — Dr. B met me in Cabo for a weekend of relaxation! After the non-stop pace of the show, this brief getaway is just what I needed.

Dr. B arrived a couple of hours ahead of me and picked up extra virgin olive oil, eggs, and sparkling mineral water. After my flight arrived, we made a trip to the local produce market and butcher shop. There's something so grounding about connecting with local food sources, even (especially!) while traveling. We filled our bags with fresh vegetables and quality protein for our stay.

Tonight we are having one of my favorite versatile recipes: a simple one-pot chicken, lentil, and vegetable dish. While I created this recipe using Brussels sprouts, tonight I'm adapting it with what was fresh and beautiful at the market — zucchini, onion, nopales, green beans, and bell pepper. This is a very versatile recipe so use what is available to you or use your favorites. I will share swap suggestions below.

my glucose response to chicken, lentils and veg with Taza dark chocolate for dessert

This is truly a "use what you have" recipe that celebrates whatever produce is in season or available to you. The foundation of chicken and lentils pairs beautifully with nearly any combination of vegetables and makes a one-pot meal that gives you ample protein, fiber, and plants!

As always, this recipe is free of gluten and refined sugar, is low carb and blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

one pot chicken + veg + lentils

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Prep Time: 10 minutes, Cook time: 1 hour + 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Equipment