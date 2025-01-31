Let's start the weekend off right with a flavorful, "wow" kind of dish that looks impressive but won't keep you tied to the kitchen all evening. This one-pan smoky shrimp saganaki is exactly what I'm talking about - it's the kind of meal that makes people think you've been cooking all day when really you've just cleverly arranged some ingredients and let your oven do the heavy lifting.

This is a free bonus recipe available to everyone🧡

one pan shrimp saganaki with my famous low-carb flax bread

The magic happens when the cherry tomatoes start to char and collapse, creating a rich sauce that's infused with garlic and smoky chilies. Then we add a block of feta that slowly melts into creamy pockets throughout the dish, and finally, the shrimp cook quickly under the broiler until just perfect. Serve this with some warm bread for sauce-soaking duties (flax bread keeps it grain-free), and you've got a restaurant-worthy dinner that took minimal effort.

The best part? While it's elegant enough for company, it's also simple enough for a weeknight when you want something a little special. Let's get cooking...

Why You'll Love This Recipe

Ready in just 35 minutes

Everything cooks in one pan

Creates a spectacular sauce for dunking

Perfect for both weeknights and entertaining

Naturally gluten-free when served with my famous flax bread

Rich in protein and Mediterranean-style healthy fats

More real food recipes

If you are looking for even more healthy, low carb Winter dishes, check out:

Spanish Pork Stew (Olla Gitana)

French Onion Soup

Sausage and White Bean Soup

Lemon and Turmeric Meatball Soup (a personal favorite of mine)

26 Low Carb, Healthy Soups

Thai Chicken Meatball Soup

If you love learning about metabolic health and want to help make this information more accessible, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support is what allows me to continue to provide evidence-based resources, interviews with experts in the field, and a brand new healthy, CGM-tested, real food recipe every Sunday!🧡

As with all my recipes, this one-pan smoky shrimp saganaki with tomatoes and melty feta is gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, and blood-sugar-friendly. It has 22 grams of protein per serving, nearly 11 grams of fiber, and just 11.8 net carbs.

one-pan smoky shrimp saganaki with tomatoes and melty feta

by Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness, recipe adapted from the

version featured in

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb

serves 5

Equipment

Ingredients

For the Base

24 ounces cherry tomatoes

1 head garlic (1 clove minced, rest left whole in skin)

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 chipotle chile (stem and seeds removed)

1 ancho chile (stem and seeds removed)

2 fresh long red chiles (split lengthwise, stem intact)

sea salt and black pepper

For the Protein

8-ounce block feta

½ pound medium shrimp (peeled and deveined)

For Serving

½ cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

my famous keto flax bread!

Method

Preheat to 425°F (220°C). Build the Base Layer: In a 10-inch cast-iron pan or broiler-safe baking dish, combine tomatoes, whole garlic cloves, all chiles, and olive oil—season with sea salt and fresh black pepper. Tuck dried chiles under the oil to prevent burning. Bake for 10 minutes, then stir gently. Add the Feta: Nestle block of feta in the center of the base layer ingredients. Return to oven for 15 minutes until tomatoes char and feta softens. Prep the Shrimp: While feta cooks, butterfly the shrimp and mince the garlic. Final Cooking: Heat broiler on high for 5 minutes. Stir in shrimp and minced garlic around the feta. Broil 3-5 minutes until shrimp cook through and feta browns. For Serving: Spoon tomato mixture over feta, garnish with fresh herbs, and serve with toasted flax bread!

Nutrition Cronometer (5 servings)

Calories: 567

Protein: 22g

Fat: 46g

Carbs: 22.6g

Fiber: 10.8g

Net Carbs: 11.8g

Notes

Use the freshest shrimp possible for best results

Don't skip butterflying the shrimp - it helps them cook evenly

Keep dried chiles submerged in oil to prevent burning

Watch carefully during broiling to prevent overcooking

Swaps

Can't find ancho chiles? Substitute with any mild dried chile

Swap cilantro for fresh parsley if preferred

Make it spicier by keeping some chile seeds

This dish is best enjoyed fresh from the oven while the feta is warm and creamy. However, leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Reheat gently to avoid overcooking the shrimp.

Thank you🧡

If you enjoyed this recipe, I’d be so grateful if you tapped the 🧡 button, shared a comment, or forwarded this newsletter to someone who might like it!

🧡Beth