A year ago today, in July of 2024, I hit "publish" on my very first Substack post. I remember sitting at my kitchen counter, tea in hand, wondering if anyone would actually want to read what I had to share about blood sugar, metabolic health, and living well in real life.

Turns out, you did. And wow, what a year it's been!

What We've Built Together

Over the past 365 days, we've created something really special here. We've shared:

Dozens of blood sugar-friendly recipes that actually taste amazing

Real-life CGM experiments and insights

127 posts! 2x a week on Wednesday and Sunday + occasional extra posts when I am feeling inspired!

Honest conversations about perimenopause , menopause , metabolism , and feeling our best

24 collaborations with writers, chefs, recipe developers, doctors, dentists, health coaches, supplement developers, and other nutrition experts

Simple swaps that make a real difference in how we feel

A community of people who want to feel good without perfection or obsession

But more than that, we've built a space where you can learn, experiment, and find what works for YOUR body. No shame, no rules, just real science and practical strategies that fit into actual life.

The Numbers That Matter

I could share subscriber counts or open rates, but the numbers that really matter to me are different:

The messages from people who've stabilized their blood sugar for the first time

Parents who've found family-friendly recipes their kids actually eat

Women in perimenopause who finally understand what's happening in their bodies

The community members who are supporting each other in the comments and in the chat

THAT'S what makes this work worthwhile to me.

A Little Celebration Gift

To celebrate our one-year milestone, I wanted to give you something special. All subscribers (free AND paid) get exclusive early access to my brand new Blood Sugar Basics: 7-Day Quick Start Guide.

This isn't available anywhere else yet—not on my website, not in my courses. It's my gift to YOU for being part of this incredible community. This guide contains the exact strategies I use personally, from my morning stress calming routine to my real-world plate method that includes fermented foods.

What's inside:

7 days of balanced meal ideas featuring my No Oats and protein-first approach with exact blood sugar impact predictions

My personal CGM experiment protocol (the one I use for testing new foods)

The "plate method" I actually use (hint: it's not what most people teach)

Quick swaps for common blood sugar spikes

My morning and evening routines for stable glucose all day

Emergency protocols for blood sugar spikes and cravings

My stress management toolkit and sleep optimization strategies

Information about joining our supportive community and taking the next step with The Blood Sugar Method course

Looking Ahead

Year two is going to be even better. I'm working on some exciting projects I can't wait to share:

A deeper dive into perimenopause , menopause , and metabolic health

More family-friendly recipe collections

Collaborations with some incredible experts

Maybe even some in-person events (would you be interested?!)

But mostly, I'm excited to keep learning alongside you. To keep experimenting, sharing what works (and what doesn't), and building this amazing community of people who refuse to choose between health and enjoyment.

Thank You

To every person who's opened an email, tried a recipe, shared their CGM results, or been part of this journey—THANK YOU. You've made this year more rewarding than I ever imagined.

Here's to year two of feeling good, eating well, and proving that health doesn't have to be hard.

With so much gratitude, Beth🧡

P.S. What would you love to see more of in year two? Drop a comment and let me know what topics, recipes, or content would be most helpful for you!

Would you like to collaborate?

Are you a doctor, health expert, writer, chef, or health coach, or do you have an area of expertise that you would like to share with my audience? I love collaborations and would love to hear from you!

