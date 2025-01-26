I'm so excited to share my version of orange chicken for the latest recipe in my takeout makeover series! 🍊If you missed the first 3 recipes, find them here:

This week, I'm trying out a new, longer format cooking demo rather than the shorter clips I usually do. I have heard that you want to know more about my thought process when creating recipes that are better for your metabolic health, and a longer video allows me to talk to you! I'd love to hear your thoughts - is this format helpful, or would you prefer the quick 10-30-second clips, just for the trickier parts?

I put a lot of work into perfecting this orange chicken recipe, and I can't wait for you to see the final dish. It's bursting with fresh orange flavor but without all of the sugar, factory-made fats, and refined grain of the takeout version. Plus, I'm sharing some of my favorite tips and techniques to help you nail it at home.

So check out the full video below, and let me know what you think! Should I keep doing these more in-depth demos or stick to the mini clips? I'm really curious to hear your feedback. Your input helps me create the content you'll find most useful.

I truly believe that food should taste amazing and nourish, protect, and energize our bodies. Teaching you to cook and eat for metabolic health and blood sugar balance is my absolute passion. I want you to feel good, eat well, and age well, too.

Ready to enjoy this takeout classic without the blood sugar roller coaster?

my glucose response to healthier than takeout orange chicken

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, grain, dairy, and refined sugar, is low carb, blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the orange chicken PDF below🧡

orange chicken

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, dairy-free, low-carb

serves 4

Equipment

Ingredients

for the orange sauce:

1 cup orange juice (about 2 large oranges or 3 medium oranges)

1/2 cup monk fruit + allulose sweetener

2 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp tamari

3/4 tsp fresh ginger, grated

2 garlic cloves, grated or finely diced

1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes

zest of one orange (optional)

1 tbsp cornstarch in 2 tbsp water

For the fried chicken:

1 1/4-1 1/2 pounds chicken: boneless, skinless thighs or breasts cut into bite-sized pieces

1 large egg, whisked

1/2 cup lupin flour

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 1/2 tsp sea salt

avocado oil for frying

For serving:

Serve with cauliflower rice, Konjac noodles, konjac rice, riced broccoli, or baby bok choy. Or a mix of steamed veggies: broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, and snow peas.

green onions, sliced thin

orange zest

red chili flakes Method Make the orange sauce:

Add orange juice, sweetener, vinegar, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and red chili flakes in a medium pot. Heat for 3 minutes. Whisk 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of water to form a paste in a small bowl. Add cornstarch slurry to orange sauce and whisk together. Continue to cook for about 3 minutes until the mixture thickens. Remove from heat and add orange zest if using.

Make the fried chicken:

Place lupin flour, cornstarch, and salt in a shallow dish or pie plate. Mix well. Whisk the egg in a separate bowl. Coat the chicken pieces in beaten egg mixture and then flour mixture. Heat 1/2 -1 inch of avocado oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. If using a thermometer, allow the oil to reach 350 degrees. If not using a thermometer, wait until oil “spits” when a piece of flour-coated chicken is dropped into the oil. Working in batches, cook several chicken pieces at a time. Cook for 2 - 3 minutes, turning often until golden brown. Place chicken on a paper towel-lined plate to soak up excess oil. Repeat until all of the chicken is cooked. Pour the orange sauce over the chicken and toss gently. Serve with cauliflower rice, Konjac noodles, konjac rice, riced broccoli, or baby bok choy, snow peas, and sliced green onion. Taste and sprinkle with salt and additional red chili flakes if needed Enjoy!

Swaps

orange juice: I used freshly squeezed oranges with the pulp, but you could use store-bought orange juice, too.

monk fruit allulose sweetener: use monk fruit sweetener instead of monk fruit allulose blend. If blood sugar balance is not a concern, use coconut sugar or honey.

rice vinegar: use white vinegar instead

tamari: use soy sauce

fresh ginger: use ¼ tsp dried ginger

fresh garlic: use 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

red chili flakes: use Aleppo pepper

zest of one orange: leave it out

cornstarch: arrowroot or tapioca could be subbed for cornstarch

chicken: use boneless, skinless thighs or breasts, pork loin or pork chops, or even firm tofu!

lupin flour: use fine coconut flour instead (it will not add protein to this dish and may give a sweeter flavor- I haven't tried it myself, but it should work in a pinch!)

avocado oil : use ghee, coconut oil, or extra virgin olive oil

Konjac noodles, konjac rice, or cauliflower rice- if blood sugar balance is not a concern, use brown rice or quinoa

Notes

Store leftovers in an airtight container for 2-3 days. The chicken coating will be softer, but the flavor will still be good! Try this recipe using pork, shrimp, or tofu! The allulose study: (10 gram dose they refer to is equivalent to 2 heaping teaspoons).

NUTRITION by Cronometer

Kcal 450

Fat 21.3 grams

Protein 42 grams

Carbohydrates 21 grams

Fiber 4.2 grams

Net Carbs 16.8 grams

Thank you🧡

