My daughter Maddie and I first started working on this recipe together last week in her Whidbey Island kitchen. By the time I left, she had several dozen cookies individually wrapped in her freezer for mornings when breastfeeding seems to rule her morning (and sometimes her day!). If you missed the Mediterranean sheet pan quiche recipe that we developed together based on her coffee shop favorite, grab that one here.

oodles of breakfast cookies, Maddie and Ellie, Ellie 10 weeks, breakfast cookies wrapped and ready for Maddie's freezer

I took a poll in our paid subscriber chat, and you overwhelmingly voted for peach cobbler breakfast cookies! Lemon poppyseed and coconut lime will be coming soon.

Since I have been home, I have made 3 more batches of the peach version to get them just right. Dr. B and Camille wanted more peach flavor in the cookie itself, not just chunks of peach. So the trick, in the end, was exactly that, more peach! If you have made some of my original breakfast cookies, you will recognize the shape, the portability and the fun of eating a cookie for breakfast. These cookies are softer than the original though, but they need to be for all that peachy goodness.

This cookie is built the same way as every recipe on Nest Wellness: around protein, healthy fat, and fiber, all working together to keep your blood sugar steady, even with real peach and real maple syrup in the batter.

The chia seeds are doing more work than their small quantity suggests, as they’re one of the most concentrated plant sources of soluble fiber, and that fiber forms a gel in your gut that measurably slows the absorption of the sugars in the peach and syrup. Nut butter and tahini both contribute healthy fat and plant protein, and tahini in particular provides calcium and magnesium. The egg supplies complete protein with all nine essential amino acids, and lupin flour — one of my favorite ingredients to bake with — adds both fiber and a notable amount of complete protein without any grain at all.

Together, this combination of fat, fiber, and protein is what allows a cookie built around real fruit and real maple syrup to behave very differently in your body than a traditional breakfast pastry would.

peach breakfast cookie and a level glucose response (with maple syrup)

here’s what’s waiting for you below:

The complete peach cobbler breakfast cookie: the low glycemic, grain-free, fiber and protein forward recipe I tested until the texture was soft, with real peach in every bite.

The full recipe with exact measurements, including the lupin and almond flour base that delivers real protein and fiber with zero grain

Step-by-step instructions for a foolproof dough: my damp hands method for shaping, plus the cookie or bar option, depending on your week

A full list of Swaps: nut-free and lower carb options, so it works for your kitchen and your goals

My Tips for Success, including make-ahead and freezer instructions for effortless breakfasts all week long

Bake a batch this weekend, and you’ll have grab-and-go breakfasts waiting all week long. Let’s get baking!🧡

join me in my metabolic kitchen

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, refined grain, and refined sugar, is low glycemic and blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below. Find the fully updated recipe and resources post here.🧡

peach cobbler breakfast cookies

Makes 4 large cookies or 8 bars