These Peanut Butter and Jelly Popsicles are about to become your new favorite late summer treat! Packed with protein from yogurt and natural peanut butter, they deliver all the nostalgic flavors of your childhood PB + J sandwich without the blood sugar rollercoaster. The creamy, tangy yogurt base perfectly balances the rich nuttiness of peanut butter and the sweet-tart burst of berry jam, creating a satisfying frozen treat that will keep you feeling energized and satisfied. Best of all, they're incredibly simple to make and use ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen!

peanut butter + jelly popsicles

Serves: 6

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Freeze Time: 3+ hours

Equipment

Ingredients

2 cups plain Greek yogurt (or your favorite yogurt)

2 tablespoons keto syrup (or use this homemade sugar-free syrup recipe)

1/3 cup raspberry, strawberry, or cherry jam (or use this homemade jam recipe)

1/3 cup all-natural peanut butter (no added oils or sugars)

Method

Add the yogurt to a large bowl and whisk in the keto syrup until well combined. Gently swirl in the raspberry jam and peanut butter, creating beautiful marbled streaks throughout the mixture. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds or small paper cups, dividing evenly among the 6 servings. Insert popsicle sticks into the center of each mold. Freeze for at least 3 hours, or until completely solid. To remove from molds, run briefly under warm water if needed.

Swaps

Yogurt: Use coconut yogurt for a dairy-free option

Sweetener: Substitute honey or maple syrup (if blood sugar balance is not a concern), or stevia, allulose, or monkfruit to taste if blood sugar balance is a concern.

Jam: Try any sugar-free jam or fresh mashed berries

Nut butter: Almond butter, sunflower seed butter, or cashew butter work beautifully

Flavors: Experiment with strawberry jam, blueberry, or your favorite!

Notes

For cleaner layers, alternate spoonfuls of yogurt mixture, jam, and peanut butter in molds

These popsicles keep well in the freezer for up to 3 months

The protein and healthy fats help keep blood sugar stable while satisfying sweet cravings

