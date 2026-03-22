peanut butter sandwich cookies get their close up

It is no secret by now that I LOVE peanut butter. I come by this honestly, as my dad is the original peanut butter lover. (People who know me IRL have been known to give me jars of artisanal peanut butter for Christmas- you know who you are!) My grandparents owned an ice cream shop in Florida when I was a child, and my favorite, above all else, was a simple bowl of vanilla ice cream with lots of peanut butter on top. I think that is saying a lot since I had my pick of dozens of flavors!

I was never a Girl Scout, but I was a Brownie for a time, so I never got to sell Girl Scout cookies, but I have eaten my fair share. Needless to say, Do Si Dos peanut butter sandwich cookies were always my favorite. It has been years since I have had an actual Girl Scout cookie, but these are the flavor of what I remember.

I always test a recipe many times before I ever share it, and so I have made several batches of these soft, peanut butter sandwich cookies over the last couple of weeks, and they have quickly become family and neighborhood favorites. I brought them to our “Wine on Vine” monthly neighborhood get together, and they were quickly devoured, and no one suspected that they were “sugar free” and blood sugar-friendly. I call that a win!

Today I was going to share my Build a Bowl framework, but when I took a vote in our paid subscriber chat, you overwhelmingly voted for these cookies! I will publish Build a Bowl next Sunday, followed a week later by Copycat Thin Mints!

my glucose response to these decadent peanut butter sandwich cookies

We held a giveaway this week for paid subscribers this week in the chat, and I promised I would announce the winner today! Our giveaway winner is… Barri Brown!

all of the goodies in this $300+ giveaway!

Almond flour: A grain-free, low-carb alternative to refined flour that provides healthy monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, and magnesium. It bakes beautifully in cookies and has a minimal impact on blood sugar compared to wheat flour.

Natural peanut butter: Choose a peanut butter made with just peanuts and salt — no added sugar, hydrogenated oils, or fillers. Peanut butter provides protein, healthy fat, and niacin (B3), and the fat content helps slow glucose absorption and supports satiety.

Monk fruit sweetener blend: A zero-glycemic , plant-derived sweetener that delivers genuine sweetness without raising blood sugar or insulin. It’s one of my most recommended sweeteners— and it bakes beautifully in grain-free recipes.

Eggs: A complete protein source that also provides choline — essential for brain health and liver function — along with fat-soluble vitamins A, D, and E. In baking, eggs provide structure, moisture, and binding without adding carbohydrates.

Butter: A source of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K2, as well as short-chain fatty acids that support gut health. Choose grass-fed when possible for a better omega-3 to omega-6 ratio.

Mindful indulgence: These are a treat — not an everyday food — but they’re one you can enjoy without the blood sugar spike and crash that comes with conventional cookies. Made with whole food ingredients, zero refined sugar, and no grain.

These are the cookies that disappeared in twenty minutes at Wine on Vine…

peanut butter sandwich cookies

All of the nostalgic flavor of a Girl Scout Do-Si-Do — without the blood sugar spike and crash. These soft, peanut butter sandwich cookies are grain-free, refined sugar free, and dangerously good!

Yield: 12 largish sandwich cookies (24 single cookies)

Prep time: 40 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Baking sheet, parchment paper, measuring cups and spoons, two mixing bowls, hand mixer or food processor (optional), whisk, fork, spatula, wire cooling rack, small saucepan