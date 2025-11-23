One of my favorite parts of writing the Nest Wellness newsletter is reaching out to talented people on Substack to collaborate. I genuinely love connecting with new voices and introducing them to you.

Beth: Kerry, you had a successful two-decade career as a beauty marketing executive before attending culinary school at age 40+. What prompted that leap, and what surprised you most about making such a dramatic career change?

Kerry: It was truly one of the craziest, scariest decisions I’ve ever made! I’ve always loved to cook and often felt like I missed my calling by not pursuing a culinary career after college. Back then, there weren’t nearly as many opportunities in food as there are today, and beyond becoming a chef or a nutritionist, I wasn’t really sure what other paths existed.

While living in New York City, I made the leap and left my stable, well-paying job to enroll in culinary school (at the Institute for Culinary Education). I knew my days in the city were numbered, since my elementary school–aged boys were quickly outgrowing our space, and it felt like a “now or never” moment to give it a shot while I still lived near some of the best programs in the country. I didn’t know exactly where culinary school would lead, but I knew I’d always regret it if I didn’t try.

What surprised me most about this career change was suddenly being fully in charge of my own schedule. For the first time, my days were completely flexible, and it was up to me to plan how to use them. I also hadn’t realized how quickly the hours can slip away with everyday life—school drop-offs and pick-ups, driving my son to activities, squeezing in a Pilates class, and taking care of all the other “life stuff.” Writing out a daily task list has really helped me create structure and stay focused on what I want to accomplish each day.

You’ve been a professional recipe tester for nine years. How did you get started in this field, and what does the job involve?

To graduate from culinary school, I had to complete a three-month hands-on externship after finishing my classroom hours. I briefly considered a line cook position, but after a half-day stage (test run) in a restaurant kitchen, I realized I’d rather pursue something in food media. I was fortunate to land a highly sought-after role in Good Housekeeping’s test kitchen—an incredible introduction to the world of recipe testing. Since then, I’ve tested recipes for various media outlets and cookbook authors, a role I still love today. That experience, combined with my culinary training, has laid the foundation for creating my own dishes.

As a professional recipe tester, I follow recipes exactly as written to ensure the instructions are clear and easy to follow. I taste for flavor, seasoning, and texture, and provide notes to the developer on any adjustments, missing details, or clarifications needed. Often, I’ll retest revised recipes to confirm the updates work.

What’s the most common mistake you see in recipes - both from professionals and home cooks - and how can people spot a recipe that’s likely to fail before they even start cooking?

Recipes with vague or poorly written instructions are surprisingly common. Common issues include leaving out what to do with a listed ingredient (or, conversely, mentioning one in the directions that isn’t on the ingredient list); obvious typos (like “2 tbsp salt” instead of “2 tsp”—disaster!); unclear prep details (for example, not explaining how to prepare a carrot or onion before using it); vague directions (“cook until done” or “cook for 5 minutes” without any sensory cues); and even skipping a step entirely.

I get how this happens—mistakes are almost inevitable for recipe developers and content creators who are constantly churning out new dishes. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gone back to edit my own recipes to fix confusing language, typos, or other small errors. It’s a whole process, and when you’re writing quickly, these things just slip through.

My best advice for catching potential errors is to read a recipe before you start cooking. At least once, ideally twice. This not only helps you understand what’s involved, ensure you have the right ingredients, equipment, and time, but also catch any typos or confusing instructions before you begin. If it’s an online recipe, check the ratings and comments too. I’ve found some helpful advice from others who’ve run into issues with a recipe, which allows me to make adjustments before I start—or, if necessary, move on to a better recipe.

You started Dish Lister because people kept asking you for recommendations. What was the “last straw” moment that made you think, “I need to create a newsletter for this”? And what’s the most surprising recipe or recommendation that’s resonated with your audience?

My friends, family, and colleagues had been asking for my go-to recipes, favorite restaurants, and general culinary advice for years. Then, about two years ago, during an annual trip with my college friends, the usual flood of requests came up again—and with their encouragement, I realized it might be more fun and efficient to share these recommendations more broadly. I also knew how overwhelming it can be to sort through endless recipes online and in cookbooks to figure out which ones are worth trying. I wanted to help people cut through that clutter (and save time!) by sharing the tried-and-true dishes I love, ones that are accessible, delicious, and guaranteed to succeed. A few months later, Dish Lister was born.

A recent post that surprisingly resonated with my audience was one I wrote when my oldest son left for college in late August. It featured ten recipes every person learning to cook should have in their arsenal for kitchen success. I put a lot of thought into selecting the recipes, focusing on ones that teach essential techniques while still being simple enough for anyone to master. I loved reading the commentary on that post. Hearing what others would add to their own short lists was so much fun!

You describe your superpower as “spotting which recipes deliver in real life, not just on paper.” Can you give us an example of a recipe that looked perfect on paper but failed in reality - and what red flags tipped you off?

In today’s world of social media, it’s easy to get tempted by so many mouthwatering, beautifully photographed recipes online. Earlier this year, a viral sheet-pan salmon crispy rice cake caught my eye. It looked and sounded amazing, and I was excited to give it a try. Right away, one red flag stood out: the instructions in the caption and accompanying video were incredibly vague, especially around making the rice cake. The recipe called for densely packing cooked rice into a shallow sheet pan and baking it at a very high temperature for a long time (425°F for 30 minutes). Given the thin layer of rice and that intense heat, I was immediately skeptical. Despite my instincts, I pressed on. And as I suspected, the rice cake turned out overly crispy and inedible. You could practically break your teeth on it!

You’ve raised two teenage boys who are adventurous eaters - which is no small feat! What’s your secret? Did you have specific strategies from the beginning, or did it evolve naturally in your food-focused household?

I think one of the secrets to my success has been not giving up or losing hope. Getting kids to try, and consistently eat, new foods takes time and patience. One day they might hate something, and the next, they love it when it’s prepared in a different way. I’m also a big believer in variety. I’m always introducing new foods (even some I’m not the biggest fan of) because you never know what might click for them.

Additionally, I love bringing fun into our family meals by creating food traditions. Meatless Mondays, for example, was a way to get my kids eating more plant-based meals. At first, they resisted and begged for meat, but eventually, when they realized there are so many delicious possibilities without it, their complaints turned into excited anticipation about what I’d make next. We also throw taco parties every so often, which are always a hit. Tacos are the perfect vehicle for “sneaking” in new foods because anything wrapped in a tortilla suddenly seems that much more appetizing and welcome.

My strategies have evolved over time through plenty of trial and error. Since I was already cooking a wide range of foods (and avoided making too many special meals just for them), they also naturally started eating what my husband and I were eating.

You have over 500 cookbooks organized by color in your living room! What are 3-5 cookbooks in your “desert island arsenal” that you absolutely couldn’t live without, and why did they make the cut?

Yes, I own a lot of cookbooks, and it’s almost impossible to pick favorites—my cookbooks are like my children! But if I had to, here’s a subset that provides great range and stands the test of time:

You mentioned that your family vacations revolve around discovering the best restaurants and food tours. What’s been your most memorable food experience while traveling, and where should our readers go if they want an unforgettable culinary adventure?

My family and I took an incredible pasta-making class at a beautiful home in the hills outside Bologna, Italy. It was taught by a local woman who shared recipes passed down through generations: homemade truffle tagliatelle, lasagne Bolognese, and gnocchi fritti (fried bread stuffed with mortadella). It was easily one of the best food experiences I’ve ever had—better than most restaurant meals. The photo I’ve included above was taken during the class, as I proudly presented the fruits of our labor!

Besides cooking classes, I think food tours are one of the tastiest and most memorable ways to explore a region’s culture while traveling, and I highly recommend doing one. These guided experiences—usually led by a local expert or food enthusiast—take you through a city or neighborhood to sample a variety of dishes. Many focus on street food or traditional fare, while others highlight markets or specific themes like desserts, wine, or vegan eats. Most can accommodate dietary preferences or allergies with advance notice. Food tours are a fun, delicious way to get oriented in a new city, uncover local gems, learn the stories behind the food, and sample a wide range of bites in a single outing.

What’s your philosophy on balancing “perfect” recipes with practical, weeknight cooking? How do you approach food when you’re cooking for your family versus when you’re testing recipes professionally?

For practical weeknight cooking, my philosophy is to rely on trusted sources that deliver fast, flavorful results rather than chasing perfection. I’m a big fan of low-effort, high-reward meals. Between kids and work, I need to get food on the table quickly—but I’m not willing to compromise on taste. I lean on powerhouse ingredients (aka flavor bombs) like tahini, Parmesan, capers, anchovies, and chili crisp, which add instant, bold flavor to just about anything.

I also gravitate toward recipes from developers and publications that are experienced, rigorously tested, and transparent about their methods. A few examples include Once Upon a Chef, What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking, and media outlets like America’s Test Kitchen, Good Housekeeping, and Bon Appétit. Using these trusted sources helps me strike a balance: meals that are practical to prepare on busy nights yet reliably delicious every time.

My approach to cooking for my family is very different from testing recipes professionally. When I’m testing, I have to follow the instructions exactly to ensure the recipe works; only after making it can I suggest ways to improve the outcome. Cooking for my family, on the other hand, is far less restrictive and allows for much more creative freedom. I might adjust a recipe based on what’s in the fridge, how much time I have, or simply what I know my family will enjoy. If I feel a dish could use more acid, heat, or even a pinch of extra salt to boost flavor, I’ll make those adjustments freely as I go.

The recipe: Peanutty Chicken and Broccoli with Scallion Cauliflower Rice

One of my favorite dishes growing up was a creamy peanut-sauce pasta with chicken and broccoli. This recipe is my lighter, healthier take on that childhood favorite—it’s gluten-free, dairy-free, and metabolic-friendly, with all the same irresistible flavors (dare I say, even better!).

Serves 4 | Prep Time: 25 minutes; Cook Time: 20 minutes; Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the roasted chicken and broccoli:

1½ lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed of any excess fat and cut into bite-sized pieces (see Note)

1¼ lbs. broccoli (about 2-3 crowns), cut into small florets

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided

½ tsp garlic powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the peanut sauce:

Makes about 1¼ cups

½ cup (120g) natural unsweetened peanut butter (see Note)

3 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp finely minced or grated ginger

1 small garlic clove, roughly chopped

2 tsp sriracha (add another teaspoon if you like it spicier)

For the scallion cauliflower rice:

1 16-oz bag fresh or frozen cauliflower rice

2 tbsp sesame oil

5 scallions, thinly sliced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

To garnish: Chopped cilantro, scallions, chili crisp

Method

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Make the sauce: In a small blender or food processor, combine the peanut butter, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, sriracha, and ½ cup water. Blend until smooth and pourable. If the sauce is too thick, add more water, 1 tbsp at a time, until it reaches the desired consistency. Set aside. Place the chicken pieces in a medium bowl and toss with 1 tbsp olive oil, garlic powder, 1 tsp kosher salt, and ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper. Arrange the broccoli florets in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Using your hands, toss florets with the remaining 1 tbsp olive oil, ½ tsp kosher salt, and several more grinds of black pepper. Push the broccoli to one side of the baking sheet, keeping it in a single layer, and arrange the chicken in a single layer on the other side. Roast the chicken and broccoli in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, until the chicken is lightly browned and cooked through and the broccoli is nicely charred in spots. Meanwhile, make the cauliflower rice: Heat 2 tbsp sesame oil in a large skillet over medium heat until hot. Add the cauliflower rice and sliced scallions and cook, stirring frequently, for 3–4 minutes (if using fresh cauliflower rice) or 6–7 minutes (if using frozen), until tender. Season to taste with a generous pinch of kosher salt and a few grinds of black pepper. Drizzle ¾ cup peanut sauce on top of the roasted chicken and broccoli (while still on sheet pan) and toss well with a spatula to combine. For ease, you may want to loosen everything from the bottom of the pan before tossing with the sauce. Divide the cauliflower rice among bowls and top with the chicken and broccoli. Garnish with chopped cilantro, sliced scallions, and chili crisp, and serve with the remaining peanut sauce on the side for drizzling.

Notes

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts can be substituted for the chicken thighs. Just reduce the total roasting time to 15 minutes. Once the chicken is done, remove it from the pan and cook the broccoli for an additional 5 minutes if you prefer it more roasted.

To soften the peanut butter, place it in a microwave-safe dish and heat on High for 15 seconds and stir until smooth. If using unsalted natural peanut butter, taste the sauce and add a small pinch of kosher salt if needed.

Leftover peanut sauce is equally wonderful served with grilled meats or as a dip for raw vegetables like red peppers, snap peas, or carrots.

