Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

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E.G.'s avatar
E.G.
7h

Another gem — so grateful, Beth! This is me. Everything in this post describes precisely what I’m currently navigating at the edge of 55 years old (and have been for at least five years). Following your advice (and that of those you bring into the mix) has been incredibly helpful and supportive. Your commentary at the end of each of the guest posts really ties it all together. So lucky to be a subscriber to your world.

Thank you! 🙏👏🌞💙

xx Emily

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Dr. Lucy McBride's avatar
Dr. Lucy McBride
13m

Thank you for the opportunity to speak w your community here, Beth!

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