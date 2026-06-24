Have you ever felt like you were doing everything right with your health—eating clean, lifting, sleeping, tracking — and your body just... stopped cooperating?

If you’re somewhere in the perimenopause-to-menopause zone, you probably know this feeling all too well.

Spoiler: you’re not doing anything wrong. The rules of your body have changed. And the conversation about why—and what to actually do about it—is finally catching up.

Enter Dr. Lucy McBride.

Lucy is a primary care physician in Washington, DC with 25 years of clinical experience seeing patients every day. She writes the wonderful Substack Are You Okay?. Her debut book, Beyond the Prescription: A Doctor’s Guide to Taking Charge of Your Health, with a foreword by Mary Claire Haver, MD, comes out from Simon & Schuster on August 11, 2026. Pre-order it here!

What I love about Lucy: She’s an evidence-based doctor who refuses to choose between modern medicine and whole-person care. She’s clear-eyed about what the medical system gets wrong—and just as clear-eyed about what the wellness industry gets wrong. She lives in the middle, where most of us actually need help.

Today, I’m thrilled to share her take on something I think about constantly: why menopause is a metabolic event—and what to do about it.

Dr. Lucy McBride

Menopause Is a Metabolic Event

I want to introduce you to a patient in her early 50s I’ll call Margaret. She’s accomplished, fit, the kind of woman who has read everything you’ve written about blood sugar and protein. She even uses a continuous glucose monitor. She came into my office last spring frustrated. She’d been doing all of it. Mediterranean-leaning meals. Weight training three times a week. Eight hours of sleep on a good night.

And yet.

She described her belly as “doughy” for the first time in her life. Her sleep was interrupted. Her A1C had crept from 5.3 to 5.7. Her energy waned by 3 p.m. And she said something I hear from women her age every single week:

“What am I doing wrong?”

Margaret wasn’t doing anything wrong. The rules of her body had changed.

This is the conversation I have all the time in my exam room, and after 20 years of primary care, it’s the conversation I think the current menopause moment is still missing. Hot flashes get all the airtime. Hormone replacement therapy is finally (mercifully!) having its long-overdue cultural reckoning. But the metabolic story—that is, what’s happening underneath the hot flashes—is the part most women aren’t told until they’re already a year or two into wondering what’s wrong with them.

Here’s the part nobody put in the brochure: menopause isn’t just a reproductive transition. It’s a metabolic event.

Estrogen Is a Metabolic Hormone

We tend to file estrogen under “reproductive,” but biologically it’s doing far more than coordinating a menstrual cycle. Estrogen helps regulate insulin sensitivity. It influences where the body stores fat, keeping it on the hips and thighs (subcutaneous, relatively benign) rather than in the abdomen (visceral, inflammatory, and metabolically loud). It supports muscle protein synthesis. It shapes sleep architecture. It modulates mood and cognition.

When estrogen withdraws—over the seven-to-ten-year stretch we call perimenopause, and then more decisively after menopause itself—every one of those systems gets renegotiated at once.

Body composition shifts. Fat redistributes toward the abdomen. Insulin sensitivity drops. Visceral fat (i.e., the kind that wraps around the liver and other organs) releases inflammatory signals that further worsen insulin resistance, which in turn promotes more visceral fat. A metabolic loop tightens.

Muscle mass starts to slip more quickly than it did at 35. Sarcopenia, the age-related loss of lean tissue, accelerates in the absence of estrogen. And because muscle is the body’s largest disposal site for blood glucose, less muscle means more blood sugar volatility, even on the same diet a woman has been eating for twenty years.

Sleep architecture changes. The deep, restorative stages get harder to access. Cortisol runs higher. And because sleep and cortisol are both intimate inputs to insulin sensitivity, the metabolic loop turns one more degree.

This is what’s happening to Margaret.

Why the Old Playbook Stops Working

Most women I see in midlife have been working from the playbook of their 30s. Eat “clean.” Move regularly. Get to the gym a few times a week. Sleep when you can. That playbook isn’t wrong. It’s just no longer sufficient.

In the absence of estrogen, the math of the body is different. The same calories produce more visceral fat. The same workout produces less muscle. The same bedtime produces less sleep. And the same glass of wine at dinner produces a louder cortisol spike at 3 a.m.

What actually moves the needle in midlife is more demanding than the playbook of the 30s. The first piece is resistance training, and not just cardio. Muscle is the body’s largest metabolic organ; it’s your glucose disposal site, your bone protector, your insulin sensitizer. Two or three thirty-minute strength sessions per week, focused on compound movements, can reshape the metabolic profile in ways that often outperform medications.

The second is protein, distributed across the day. Most women in midlife under-eat protein, particularly at breakfast. Older muscle is what’s known as “anabolically resistant,” meaning that it requires more protein per meal to trigger synthesis than younger muscle does. Roughly 30 grams per meal is a reasonable starting target, which is more than most women I see are eating.

The third is sleep, treated as a serious metabolic intervention rather than a luxury. Not as self-care. Not as a bonus. As something on the same priority tier as food and exercise. Poor sleep is metabolic poison. Address it directly, and address what’s stealing it, including alcohol, late-evening screens, and untreated anxiety.

And then there’s the conversation that depends on the patient: hormone replacement therapy. The data are clearer now than they have been in a generation. For the vast majority of women, the benefits of HRT outweigh the risks if it’s initiated within the first ten years of menopause. It’s not a panacea, and it’s not a mandate. It’s a tool. There are risks of taking hormones; there also are risks of not taking hormones. The decision belongs to you and a doctor who knows you—informed, individualized, and revisited as you go.

The Lever You Can’t Pull Alone

But here’s where most of the conversation about midlife metabolism stops, and where I think it ought to keep going.

Women in this stage of life are usually trying to fix one lever—food, or HRT, or strength training, or supplements—while three others are quietly pulling in opposite directions. The metabolic shift of menopause is real. So is the chronic stress of caring for aging parents and emerging-adult kids. So is the alcohol that crept up in the pandemic and never quite went back down. So is the sleep that’s been broken for two years. So is the running narrative, usually unspoken, that this body has somehow betrayed her.

You cannot eat your way out of a stress problem. You cannot weightlift your way out of a sleep problem. You cannot HRT your way out of an emotional burden you’ve never named.

This is why I think of health as an ecosystem, not a set of symptoms. There’s your biometric data (your labs, your numbers, your genetics) and your biographic data, too (your story, your goals, your values). There’s everything you consume: food, alcohol, medication, supplements, herbal remedies. There’s your physical container—movement, strength, mobility. And there’s the inner life that drives every choice you make: the stress, the self-talk, the grief you haven’t acknowledged.

In midlife, every part of that ecosystem is shifting at once. Which is why the playbook can’t be a single discipline. It has to be a way of looking at the whole.

Where That Leaves You

So if you’re standing in the middle of this transition and wondering what you’re doing wrong, I’ll say to you what I said to Margaret: You aren’t doing anything wrong. You’re being asked, midlife, to learn a new language and cultivate a new set of tools.

The good news is that the levers that matter most are still in your hands. Muscle. Sleep. Food. Stress. The right medical conversations, with the right doctor for you.

Health, in midlife as at any other age, isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about asking better questions—of yourself, and of the people who care for you.

Lucy McBride, MD is a primary care physician in Washington, DC and the author of Beyond the Prescription: A Doctor’s Guide to Taking Charge of Your Health (Simon & Schuster, August 2026), with a foreword by Mary Claire Haver, MD. She writes the weekly newsletter Are You Okay? on Substack.





my takeaways

What I love about Lucy's perspective is how naturally it maps to what we do here at Nest Wellness. She gives us the clinical why, and from there, we build the daily how.

If you’re somewhere in the perimenopause to menopause window and your body feels like it’s working against you, here are the four things I want you to hold onto:

Muscle is your most important metabolic tool right now.

In the absence of estrogen, age-related muscle loss speeds up. And because muscle is your body’s primary site for clearing blood glucose, losing it means blood sugar becomes harder to manage — even if your diet hasn’t changed at all. Two to three 30-minute strength sessions a week aren’t just about fitness. They’re a direct intervention for insulin resistance and bone density.

Aim for 30 grams of protein per meal — and yes, that means breakfast.

Older muscle is what researchers call “anabolically resistant” — it needs a higher concentration of amino acids to trigger synthesis than younger muscle does. Getting to roughly 30 grams of protein per meal blunts the glucose response, keeps you satiated, and gives your body the building blocks it needs to hold onto lean tissue.

Treat sleep like the metabolic intervention it is.

Broken sleep isn’t just exhausting — it spikes cortisol, which directly worsens insulin sensitivity and accelerates visceral fat storage around your organs. Late-evening screens, alcohol, and underlying stress are all sleep thieves worth tackling head-on.

Your health is an ecosystem, not a single lever.

You can’t eat your way out of a stress problem, and you can’t out-lift an emotional burden you’ve never named. Your CGM data and your lab numbers matter — and so does everything underneath them: your stress, your self-talk, your sleep, your story. Both pieces belong in the conversation.

free resources to help you put this into practice

For the big-picture nutrition framework: photo diary: eating for peri + menopause. If Lucy's piece made you wonder what this actually looks like on a plate, this is the companion. Not a diet. Not restriction. A framework for nourishing a body that's simply asking for more intentional care. Includes a free downloadable six-step menopause action plan.

For putting your plate on autopilot: The Building a Healthy Plate with the 30+30+30 formula post breaks down how to systematically balance blood sugar and support your microbiome — every single meal, without the guesswork.

For hitting 30g protein without loads of meat: how to hit 30g protein without loads of meat or protein powder walks you through real, assembled meal templates that require zero complex cooking but deliver exactly what your muscles need right now.

For a protein-forward breakfast: My subscriber-favorite keto breakfast cookie is packed with 20 grams of complete protein and 15 grams of fiber — gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, low-glycemic, and designed to carry you through the morning without a crash.

For the bone health piece of this picture: how to rebuild bone density after menopause (yes, it's possible). Lucy mentioned sarcopenia and resistance training — this post takes that thread much further. If you're in the perimenopause to menopause window, this is one of the most important conversations in the archive.

take the guesswork out of your metabolic health

If you’re in the middle of this hormonal transition — managing shifting insulin resistance or just wanting steadier energy — you don’t have to figure it out alone.

When you upgrade to a paid Nest Wellness subscription, you get:

The build a healthy bowl framework — a step-by-step Sunday batch-cooking guide and printable matrix that turns blood sugar-friendly weeknight dinners into a five-minute system

New recipes every Sunday — including Nest Wellness subscriber requests. Every recipe is low-glycemic, refined sugar-free, and CGM-tested, so you can trust that what's on your table is genuinely working for your body.

The complete recipe + resources index — hundreds of low-glycemic, CGM-tested, family-approved recipes, all free of refined sugar and ultra-processed ingredients, and resources and meal-planning frameworks designed to help you nourish, energize, and protect your body without sacrificing flavor or satisfaction

The private community chat — direct access to me and a community of women navigating the exact same life stage and asking the exact same questions

Trade the midlife information overload for a stress-free, practical framework—one that actively protects your cells, supports your changing metabolism, and still makes dinner something you and your family genuinely look forward to.

Upgrade to paid + join our community 🧡

join as a paying or founding member!

I’d love to hear your thoughts on this conversation with Dr. Lucy—which of these midlife metabolic levers are you planning to focus on first? Drop a comment below and let me know if you’re adjusting your workouts for muscle maintenance, restructuring your breakfast for that 30-gram protein target, or fiercely protecting your sleep! And if you know a woman in your life navigating perimenopause or menopause who feels like her body has suddenly stopped cooperating, please share this post with her—it might be exactly the validation and practical roadmap she needs to realize she isn’t doing anything wrong.

Together, we’re building a community rooted in real food, midlife resilience, and true metabolic health. If this conversation with Lucy was helpful to you, please❤️ it and restack — it’s the absolute best way to help other women find their way to this space and reclaim their vibrant energy.

Thank you for being here,

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