There are practitioners who build their work around a single ingredient because it is convenient, and others who build it around an ingredient because it reveals something true about the health of the entire planet. Carly Kremer is the latter.

Bee health has always felt like an underappreciated barometer for human health, and the more I learn about it, the more I understand why. Carly is the founder of Beekeeper’s Naturals, a company built around bee-derived ingredients and a rigorous, EU-standard approach to clean formulation — a stricter bar than most US supplement companies even attempt to meet. I have followed her work for a while now, and what struck me most in this conversation is how directly her thinking about bees, pesticides, and environmental health maps onto everything we already talk about here: that the systems harming our ecosystems are very often the same systems harming us.

Carly writes regularly on her own Substack, Carly Kremer Clean Thoughts, and I could not think of a more fitting voice to bring into this community for a conversation about pesticides, supplement transparency, and what it actually means to formulate to a higher standard.

Carly Kremer of Beekeeper’s Naturals

bees: the canary in the coal mine

Beth: Your products are built around bee-derived ingredients. Bees are essentially the canary in the coal mine for environmental health — when bees are struggling, the ecosystem is struggling. What are you seeing in the beekeeping world right now, and what is driving it?

Carly: It tells us we’re in some trouble. Last year, U.S. beekeepers lost more than half their managed colonies. These losses aren’t because of one factor. It’s a combination of things. It’s pesticide accumulation, habitat loss, parasites, and climate change all combining to put undue pressure on the bees.

Because of their role as a keystone species, bees are very good “canaries” for ecosystem collapse. The factors that hurt bee colonies also hurt our ecosystems. Humans aren’t immune to these factors either. The consensus among beekeepers and scientists is that it’s not one stressor, but the combination of multiple stressors that’s a problem. Pesticides, toxins, pollutants, erratic seasons, and climate disasters are all working together to harm bee populations, and the irony is that those are the very same things harming humans, too. Paying attention to the bees means paying attention to ourselves.

We’re not on the path of no return quite yet, but the bees are telling us we’re further along than most people realize.

EU standards vs. US standards

Beth: You formulate to EU standards rather than US standards. For someone who has never thought about that distinction — what does that actually mean in practice? What are you avoiding that a standard US supplement might not?

Carly: In the U.S., there’s no one routinely checking that what’s on a supplement label matches what’s in the bottle, or screening for pesticides and heavy metals. Companies are required to set their own contaminant limits, but those limits could be anything.

The EU, on the other hand, sets maximum residue limits for pesticides that are widely regarded as among the most precautionary in the world. We use these EU pesticide limits as our testing benchmark to ensure the strictest limits on pesticides.

Most people assume that if a product is on the shelf, someone verified it. In the U.S., that’s just not the case. The EU’s pesticide limits aren’t optional there. We decided they shouldn’t be optional for us, either.

does organic actually matter?

Beth: I hear from physicians regularly that “organic doesn’t matter” — that pesticide residues on conventional produce are too small to cause harm. You test your products rigorously for pesticides. What would you say to that doctor?

Carly: Obviously, pesticides are harmful in large doses–I don’t think anyone’s disputing that. In terms of small doses from produce, nobody has shown that a lifetime of low-level dietary pesticide exposure is safe. That study is almost impossible to run. But we do have a growing pile of evidence pointing to this level of exposure being unsafe.

Researchers at UC Berkeley have shown that pesticide residues from produce show up in your urine, so clearly we’re ingesting them in detectable amounts. In terms of health outcomes from normal dietary intake of pesticides, there are a number of studies showing adverse effects. A Harvard study following women through fertility treatment found those eating the most high-residue fruits and vegetables had a 26 percent lower chance of a live birth than those eating the least. A massive French study found that people eating the most organic food developed about 25 percent less cancer over the following years, with the strongest signal being non-Hodgkin lymphoma and postmenopausal breast cancer. And in a national sample of American children, every tenfold increase in organophosphate markers in the urine came with 55 to 72 percent higher odds of ADHD. These were the results even after controlling for things like socioeconomic status and a healthier overall diet that might correlate with higher organic consumption.

The stance that “Organic doesn’t matter” is a bet that all of this research is flawed. Pesticides are quite literally designed to kill and deter living things. When the evidence is this consistent and the cost is fairly low to avoid them, I don’t need certainty to make the call.

where to prioritize

Beth: For someone who cannot afford to buy everything organic, is there a hierarchy? Where does it matter most and where can people relax a little?

Carly: Great question. I’d definitely start by avoiding the Dirty Dozen and worry less about the Clean Fifteen. These aren’t perfect lists (I’m working on developing better ones, actually), but they are good places to start. As a general rule, any fruit or vegetable with a thick peel or a skin that you don’t eat tends to be okay because the pesticides don’t get through that outer layer.

While buying organic is one of the best ways to reduce your pesticide exposure, some studies found that even 9-28% of organic produce contained pesticides from cross-contamination via soil, air, water, or rain. So it’s important to wash produce effectively. Research finds that baking soda can get rid of 99% of surface pesticides. Ratio should be 1 teaspoon for every two cups of water, soaked for 10-15 minutes. I use this O3 produce cleaner, but that might be overkill.

A caveat to this, though, is that baking soda soaks and produce washes will remove surface pesticides. But pesticides can leech beyond the surface of the produce. So, if you can afford it, still prioritize organic for the dirty dozen.

Beth: I have always believed that buying organic is a vote for healthier farms, healthier farmers, cleaner waterways, and a more sustainable planet. Do you think that framing is accurate? Does consumer purchasing actually move the needle for how food is grown?

Carly: I think that’s true to an extent. If you can afford to, you should absolutely buy organic as a signal that there is real demand for organic and that many people are willing to pay a premium for it. Buying organic meat can have a particularly big impact on the system because the vast majority of the crops we grow in the U.S feed animals, not humans. Buy locally, too! Local doesn’t guarantee pesticide-free by any means, but it gives you an opportunity to ask the farmer directly, and there’s so much value in shopping directly from farmers.

But most people in America can’t afford to buy organic food. The economics just don’t work for large scale organic farming. We’ve gotten so used to cheap food in this country that it would be almost impossible to charge people the true price of food. But even if we don’t pay it at the register, we are paying the price. We pay with higher health care costs, shorter lifespans, and a degrading planet.

We need systemic change. We need our government to subsidize a shift to pesticide-free farming. Change on this starts locally. Talk to your council members, get involved in your local advocacy groups.

the one change to make first

Beth: If someone reading today wanted to make one meaningful change toward cleaner, less pesticide-laden eating, what would you tell them to prioritize first?

Carly: Beyond eating organic, I would suggest filtering your tap water with a high quality filter. Almost everyone’s tap water in the U.S is contaminated with something. Whether it’s pesticides, PFAS, or heavy metals like lead and chromium-6. If I’m out at a restaurant, I might order the tap water, but at home, I use a reverse osmosis water filter on my tap. It’s the gold standard for water filtration.

I’d also encourage people to cook more. Sometimes we can focus so much on the pesticides in our produce at home, but not enough on the pesticides in the oat milk latte at our local coffee shop, or the french fries at our local restaurant. Cooking more is, of course, healthier in so many ways and you can add reduced toxin exposure to that list. Plus, research says we find food tastes better when we’ve made it ourselves.

Beth: What do you look for on a supplement label that tells you a company is doing things the right way — and what are the red flags that tell you they are not?

Carly: If you see a drug fact panel on your supplement without a full list of inactive ingredients, you should be suspicious. Drug fact panels can be a way for supplements to hide what’s really inside them. Big Pharma did a lot of lobbying to allow drug fact panels to show only the active ingredients in their products and hide all the additives and chemicals in their products that aren’t “active” medicine. Some supplement companies have figured out ways to use a drug fact panel on their labels, which allows them to get away with not publishing a full ingredients list.

You also want to look for third-party testing for pesticides, heavy metals, and ingredient verification and quantity. As we talked about before, there are a few regulatory standards around supplements, and verification of claims is rarely enforced. If a company claims to have 1000mg of vitamin C in their product, they could only give you 500mg, and it would be very unlikely that the FDA would do the testing to hold them accountable.

what are 3 things you would never do or eat when it comes to your health?

I’d never eat refined sugar for breakfast. Studies have found that eating even small amounts of refined sugars during breakfast can send you into a glucose spike cycle for the rest of the day. I avoid sugar as much as possible at all times of the day, but I’m all for a high protein breakfast. I’ve been making these spinach and cottage cheese pancakes that my daughter loves, too. I’d never rely on supplements for nutrients I can get from food. Some nutrients, like vitamin D and Zinc, are hard to get from a normal healthy diet. Others, like vitamin A, vitamin E, protein, beta carotene, calcium, folate, and iron, you really need to get from whole foods. I’d never move into a house without testing for mold first. I did this, and it ended up in a terrible situation where I was pregnant and had mold poisoning at the same time, and we had to spend a fortune to remediate the mold in our house. I’ve since heard lots of nightmare stories about people finding mold in their homes. Mold testing is very easy and inexpensive compared to the headache it could save you down the road.

what myths do you most want to debunk?

I’d love to debunk this myth about honey just being sugar. Processed honey–the kind you get in the bear squeeze bottle–is just sugar. So definitely avoid that. But real raw, unprocessed honey has a much more complex molecular structure that allows your body to break down the sugar more slowly, much like a complex carbohydrate. A couple of teaspoons of raw honey a day is perfectly fine if you’re watching your sugar intake. Just be careful not to bake with it, cook with it, or heat it at high temperatures. Heat will break down honey and turn it into simple sugars.

how can people find you and your products?

They can find all Beekeeper’s products at beekeepersnaturals.com on Amazon or at thousands of retail locations nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, and Sprouts. You can find me on Instagram, TikTok, and on my Substack, Clean Thoughts.

my takeaways

I wanted to bring Carly into this community because her work with bees has always struck me as a kind of early-warning system for the rest of us. Bees can’t tell us in words that something is off, but their colony losses tell us. And what I love about this conversation is that it doesn’t stop at “pesticides are bad.” Carly gives us an actual hierarchy — what matters most, what you can let go of, and what’s worth doing even if you can’t afford to buy organic across the board.

Here is what I want you to carry with you from this conversation.

The “organic doesn’t matter” argument doesn’t hold up against the research. It’s easy to dismiss pesticide residue on produce as too small to matter, but Carly walked through study after study that says otherwise: UC Berkeley researchers have found pesticide residues showing up directly in people’s urine after eating conventional produce, a Harvard fertility study found women eating the most high-residue produce had a notably lower chance of a live birth than those eating the least, a large French study tied higher organic intake to meaningfully less cancer over time, and a national study of American kids found that higher pesticide exposure markers came with substantially higher odds of ADHD — even after controlling for socioeconomic status and overall diet quality. None of these studies prove certainty on their own, but together they tell a consistent story.

You don’t need to buy 100% organic to make a meaningful dent. Start with the Dirty Dozen and don’t stress as much over the Clean Fifteen. As a general rule, anything with a thick peel or a skin you don’t eat is lower-risk, because pesticides struggle to penetrate that outer layer.

Washing matters, even for organic produce. Carly noted that some organic produce still picks up pesticide residue through cross-contamination from soil, air, water, or rain. A simple baking soda soak — 1 teaspoon per 2 cups of water, soaked for 10–15 minutes — removes the vast majority of surface pesticides. It won’t reach pesticides that have moved beyond the surface, which is why organic still matters most for the Dirty Dozen specifically.

Check your supplement label for a “drug fact panel.” This was new information to me, and I think it will be to most of you too: a drug fact panel only requires companies to list active ingredients, which means inactive additives and fillers can legally stay hidden. Look instead for a full ingredient list and proof of third-party testing for pesticides, heavy metals, and ingredient verification — because in the US, it is unlikely the FDA is checking that what’s on the label matches what’s in the bottle.

Filtering your water might be the highest-leverage, lowest-effort change you can make. Most U.S. tap water carries some combination of pesticides, PFAS, or heavy metals. Carly’s gold standard is a reverse osmosis filter at home. It’s a one-time setup that quietly does its job in the background, which is exactly the kind of change I love recommending here.

Raw honey is not the same as processed honey. Carly’s mythbuster of the conversation: bear-bottle honey is basically just sugar, but real raw, unprocessed honey has a more complex molecular structure that your body breaks down more slowly, closer to a complex carbohydrate. A couple of teaspoons a day is reasonable — just don’t cook or bake with it, since heat breaks it back down into simple sugars. Use raw honey in a sauce or dressing that will be eaten with a source of protein and healthy fat for the best blood sugar response.

If there’s one thread running through this whole conversation, it’s this: the same things degrading the planet — pesticide accumulation, habitat loss, a food system built for cheap over clean — are the same things quietly wearing down our own bodies. You don’t have to fix all of it at once. Pick one thing from this list and start there.

This newsletter wouldn’t be possible without YOU! A huge THANK YOU to all who support my work here on Substack.

Pesticide exposure and supplement transparency affect every single one of us, and most of us are flying blind on both. If someone in your life has been wondering whether organic is really worth the cost, or could use a second opinion the next time they pick up a supplement bottle, please send this their way.🧡 A share or a restack means more than you know.

Thank you for helping this community grow!

P.S. Carly's point about drug fact panels hiding what's actually inside a supplement is one of the reasons why I brought health researcher Heather Hausenblas, PhD, into this newsletter last year. If today's conversation made you want to take a closer look at your own supplement drawer before you pop that supplement is the perfect next read — it covers which supplements actually have research behind them, the red-flag fillers and additives to watch for, and why a $49.99 jar of pills from an influencer's favorite brand might not be doing what you think.

P.P.S. The July Reset runs July 13–20, and registration is open. Order your kit from my Fullscript dispensary now (20% off) so it arrives in time, and sign up for the waitlist here so you receive all the pre-Reset emails, recipes, and the link to our private chat group.