Beth’s dinner (me!)

If you've ever stared into your fridge at 6 PM feeling completely overwhelmed about what to make for dinner, this post is for you.

It has always been important to me to teach you HOW to eat well. I want you to become an expert at feeding yourself and your family. Teaching you individual recipes is fun, but it's not actually necessary for eating healthy.

This is one of the key distinctions I make in my course - although we provide recipes and meal plans, our real goal is to teach you how to feed yourself in a way that nourishes, energizes, and protects every cell in your body without complicated recipes.

When you understand the principles, you can create infinite variations that work for your life, your schedule, and your family's preferences. This is especially important because when someone is dealing with a health crisis, juggling a demanding schedule, or wants to feel better, eating healthier usually makes it to the top of the list. But exactly how to do that can feel overwhelming, especially when you're already exhausted, stressed, and short on time.

I created this guide to give you a simple action plan that doesn't require following complicated recipes or spending hours in the kitchen. Sometimes the biggest barrier to eating well isn't knowledge - it's the mental load of planning, shopping, and cooking when you barely have time or energy for the basics.

Dr. B’s dinner (my husband)

The 10-Minute Solution: "Assembled Meals"

This "assembled meal" approach takes that pressure off. You're not cooking elaborate dishes; you're thoughtfully combining quality ingredients that do most of the work for you. It's how my family eats many nights (and how I eat lunch every day), and it's sustainable because it meets you where you are, not where you think you should be.

Nolan’s dinner (my 16-year-old son)

Real Family, Real Meals Top: Beth's dinner, Middle: Dr.B's dinner, Bottom: Nolan's dinner

The technique:

Start with quality convenience items, add 1-2 homemade components, and assemble with intention.

Store-bought shortcuts:

Rotisserie chicken or cook your own chicken thighs, or poached chicken breasts

Pre-cooked sous vide steak (Costco)

Bagged or boxed organic mixed salad greens

Fermented vegetables (olives, soybeans, sauerkraut, and pickled red onions)

Feta cheese

Just 2 homemade items:

Roasted chickpeas - drain and toss canned chickpeas with extra virgin olive oil, salt, garlic powder, and curry powder. Roast at 400°F for 20-25 minutes (this can be done ahead of time and stored in the fridge for assembled meals) Simple dressing - these salads have my tahini + herb dressing, but you could drizzle extra virgin olive oil + a squeeze of lemon, or make a basic vinaigrette, or you could keep it even simpler by using a store-bought dressing free of sugar and seed oils like Primal Kitchen or Dress It Up Dressing. Why this works:

Balanced macros on every plate

Gut healthy fermented foods

Satisfies everyone’s tastes

Takes less than 10 minutes to assemble

Everyone gets what they want (Beth: more veggies, Dr. B: mixed plate, Nolan: more protein + complex carbs)

The goal isn't perfection - it's nourishing your family consistently with minimal stress. Sometimes the best healthy meal is the one that actually gets made.

My simple “assembled meal” formula

Ready to turn your 6 PM fridge panic into 10-minute meals? Start with just one assembled meal this week and see how it feels to nourish yourself without the stress. Paid subscribers can download the complete shopping list below- your first stress-free dinner awaits!