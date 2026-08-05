Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
8h

Another excellent post, Beth. As usual, solidly backed by valid research and as usual, beautiful, motivating photos of a variety of meals that hit the recommended plant/ animal protein mix. Thank you for all you do to help us stay healthy. Sadly, having quite severe IBS, I have to avoid a lot of the plant protein choices. I used to love using lupin flour but now am avoiding it and other similar digestive triggers . Hoping to one day be able to reintroduce it.

I would like to add that I am enjoying two wonderfully nutritious rice mixes by Dainty: Borealis ( which includes some quinoa) and Jasmina - a whole grain three rice mixes. The nutritional profiles of both are wonderful. I recognize that they bring a relatively high carbohydrate load so I use only small amounts to bolster a meal with good complex carbs and after storing overnight in the fridge. Mixed with other good food sources that you have shared, the rice really works well.

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Rooted & Nourished's avatar
Rooted & Nourished
10h

I highly recommend the book "How not to Die" by Dr. Michael Gregor. He has done a most comprehensive study on all of the scientific data available AND he reviews new data every year. It's incredible information and extremely eye opening. If you are interested in unbiased, published, scientific fact, this is a good resource.

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