My family loves this dish, and I love a good one-pot meal! I usually use ground lamb, but you can use any meat you like, including shredded rotisserie chicken, making this meal quicker, easier, and just as impressive. I think Pot Pie is just about the most perfect fall comfort food. This meal involves some chopping, but it cooks up pretty quickly, and you will have a hearty, satisfying, blood sugar-friendly, cozy meal in short order.

And the biscuits! These aren’t just any biscuits; they’re loaded with crispy, smoky bacon and warm gooey cheese, giving you a flavor burst in every bite. Picture the golden, tender biscuit topping giving way to a rich, hearty, creamy filling of tender meat and perfectly seasoned vegetables mingling together in this cozy dish. This pot pie with bacon cheese biscuits is not just a meal; it’s an experience that will make you want to make it again and again all fall and winter.

As with all of my recipes, this Pot Pie with Cheddar Biscuits is gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, and blood-sugar-friendly. I have included substitutions for all of the ingredients, including ways to make this dish dairy-free.

Pot Pie with Bacon Cheddar Biscuits

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Serves 6-8

Gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb, blood sugar friendly

Equipment