I’m thrilled to introduce you to Dana Leigh Lyons who brings a beautifully integrated approach to metabolic health and wellness.

After her own health crisis in her twenties led her to TCM and eventually through a rigorous five-year medical program, Dana discovered the transformative power of combining ancient wisdom with ancestral nutrition principles.

Now living in Thailand at 50—stronger and more vibrant than in her 20s—she shares her heart-centered, no-nonsense guidance through her newsletter,

.

In this wisdom-packed conversation, Dana opens up about how TCM views metabolic dysfunction, the non-negotiables for blood sugar balance, and why the fundamentals of how we eat and live matter more than any supplement or treatment. Her approach is refreshingly simple, deeply grounded in both Eastern and Western wisdom, and accessible to anyone seeking lasting wellness. I know you’re going to love her perspective as much as I do!

And stay tuned for the Health and Wellness Deep-Dive in the second half of our interview!

Beth: Let’s start with the basics - for those who might not be familiar, can you explain what Traditional Chinese Medicine is and how it differs from Western medicine? What makes the TCM approach unique?

Dana: I love describing TCM to anyone new because it’s at the heart of what they probably already intuit: our body, mind, and spirit form an interconnected whole. Every part of our life shapes our well-being.

And, if you’re anything like me, it can be a relief to approach the whole of you as an ecosystem that naturally moves towards wellness and flourishes with steady, responsive care over time—rather than symptom-focused “fixes” that overlook deeper patterns and causes.

In my own life, TCM has helped me heal from acute illnesses and injuries, as well as from more complex, chronic conditions such as disordered eating, blood sugar imbalance, and metabolic dysfunction.

It’s also helped me regulate my menstrual cycle and ease perimenopausal symptoms like insomnia, heightened anxiety, and mood swings. (TCM has been treating what we call “perimenopausal and menopausal syndrome” for thousands of years!)

I’ve seen similar outcomes for my patients: dramatic improvements in cases of autoimmune conditions, metabolic dysfunction, and thyroid disorders; improved blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels; relief from PMS, menopausal symptoms, and acute and chronic pain; resolution of stubborn skin conditions; and restoration of energy and vitality—to name but a few examples.

As a licensed Doctor of TCM, I don’t give one-size-fits-all herbal, diet, or lifestyle advice. TCM is nuanced: how we treat a particular set of symptoms or disease depends on what’s happening in the body as a whole and what pattern is presenting in that person at that particular time.

Depending on the person and situation, I might prescribe herbal formulas, perform acupuncture, and give personalized dietary and lifestyle recommendations to relieve symptoms “at the branch,” restore balance “at the root,” and support long-term health.

For a sense of how this works in practice, take a look at my two-part series on holistic eye health (which applies to more than just eyes and, in part 2, helps you figure out your own Chinese Medicine pattern).

One thing that sets me apart from many TCM doctors is that, after completing my five-year DTCM program, I pursued additional training in holistic nutrition, ancestral diet and lifestyle, and functional medicine. In the process, I became a Certified Primal Health Coach, and I weave this perspective into my practice of TCM and into how I personally eat, live, and stay well.

I also use this blended knowledge to inform how I write PERFECT HUNGER, my newsletter with heart-sourced, no-bullsh*t guidance on living a more beautiful, more nourishing life.

What drew you to Traditional Chinese Medicine initially? Was there a personal experience or moment that sparked your interest in this ancient healing system?

Similar to you, Beth, my health took an unexpected turn in my twenties. In the span of a single month, without any clear cause, I went from an advanced yoga practice and daily runs to barely being able to walk without injury. It seemed that every time I moved—no matter how mindful I was and despite the awareness I’d developed through yoga—I’d strain soft tissues in my arms, legs, back, abdomen, groin, practically anywhere.

At the time, I had barebones insurance and no money for out-of-pocket care. The Western doctors I saw didn’t find anything wrong—nor did they look beyond routine bloodwork and ten-minute visits. One even told me it was “just aging” (I was 26!) and suggested pain medication, which I refused.

I was scared this was my new normal and feared it would only get worse. Without a diagnosis, financial resources, or any real guidance, I began to despair.

Unsure what else to do, I decided to move back to Thailand so I could afford regular treatments from the same TCM doctor I’d seen when I’d lived there before. I was also able to afford frequent therapeutic massages from an elderly, blind master practitioner plus occasional visits with a chiropractor and osteopath.

Over many months, with several treatments a week, my body got better.

When I eventually felt healthy enough, I moved to Canada and enrolled in a five-year Doctor of TCM program. I wanted to help others in the way that TCM had helped me.

Medical school was amazing… and also more rigorous, taxing, and all-consuming than anything I’d ever done. By year 5, with Canadian board exams behind me, I was exhausted, drinking way too much coffee, and addicted to refined carbs and sugar.

Then I did something that changed my own health and how I practice medicine:

As an experiment, I tried a Whole30, cutting grains and added sugar entirely and reintroducing animal protein after ten years of eating a sometimes vegan, sometimes vegetarian diet. The results spoke for themselves: I finally broke free from refined carbs and sugar, found steady energy, slept better, felt far more balanced emotionally, and—after a decade without one—started getting a regular, symptom-free period.

Combined, my experience and study of TCM and nutrition transformed my own health and my perspective on medicine. In my personal life and in clinical practice, I can’t overstate the impact of diet, lifestyle, and sleep on physical and mental well-being. Those fundamentals change everything. And the older I get, the more I see how this directly applies to perimenopause, longevity, and aging.

You’re now living in Thailand again—have you been back to the same TCM doctor? How has being there impacted your approach to wellness?

Yes! A little over a year ago, at 49, I moved back to Thailand with my partner and our two Siamese cats. One of the first things I did was track down my original TCM doctor. Somehow, he didn’t seem surprised to see me—nearly two decades later!

Being back in Thailand feels like an exhale, letting me support my health in ways I already know make a life-changing difference:

I receive frequent acupuncture and osteopathic treatments from excellent doctors.

I take herbs regularly and, at 50, appreciate TCM tonic formulas that help ease perimenopausal symptoms and support vision and sleep.

I get foot massages (and keep promising myself I’ll do this more often).

I have access to fresh, local, seasonal produce and love shopping at outdoor markets.

Walking past the local Buddhist temple each day—sometimes during the monks’ evening chanting—helps me feel connected to others and what’s in my heart.

From my limited perspective, I’d say most people here prioritize social harmony, teach and embody compassion from a young age, and have an awareness that what we put out in the world comes back to us—both in obvious, external ways and in more subtle, internal ones.

Everything above is theoretically possible in Canada, where we lived before moving here. But the expense of regular treatments was out of reach. In Thailand, I find both holistic and conventional healthcare accessible.

I’m always curious about how practitioners live what they teach - how do you personally eat and live according to TCM principles?

Meals are some of my favorite, most easeful times of the day. I eat around the same time, give myself a full hour, and prefer to eat in silence while reading something light and non-stressful.

While this routine isn’t a fit for everyone, I thrive on two substantial meals and fasting in between. My “breakfast” is usually coffee blended with grass-fed butter, followed by lunch around 11 a.m. and dinner around 7 p.m. I focus on feeling satiated at mealtimes—especially with enough protein and healthy fats—and no longer need or even want to snack between meals.

I naturally gravitated towards this routine after shifting to a whole-foods-based, mostly paleo-primal diet in my early thirties. Before that, I’d unintentionally trained my body to depend on frequent infusions of refined carbs and sugar. Very thankfully, that’s no longer the case! Eating the way I do now gives me sustained energy, no cravings for refined carbs or sugar, and a stable, healthy relationship to food. My weight and metabolic health have remained steady for over a decade without needing to strategize, restrict, or constantly work on it.

Importantly, I don’t recommend people simply copy my (or anyone else’s) routine hoping for instant relief from their health struggles. Everyone has different “healing next steps,” including around diet and lifestyle.

Funnily enough, as much as I enjoy eating, I’ve never been much of a cook and actually prefer simple meals with minimal, quality ingredients. “Cooking” for me usually means assembling bowls: a protein like ground beef sautéed in grass-fed butter, cooked or smoked salmon, grilled chicken, or eggs; avocado and veggies; a spoonful of organic tahini; a scoop of high-fat Greek yogurt or cottage cheese; grass-fed butter and/or extra virgin olive oil; generous sprinkles of sea salt; thinly sliced hot red peppers in fish sauce. Not all that at once—but you get the picture.

I still eat sugar in small amounts, usually from the following sources: fresh-squeezed orange juice from our outdoor markets, local fresh fruit a few times a week (Thai mangos in season are bliss!), coconut water straight from the shell on sweltering evenings, and, for dessert, a square of 90% dark chocolate (sometimes several days in a row… sometimes weeks without wanting it). I also quit alcohol in 2020, which had a massively positive impact on body and mind.

Crucially, none of this is about restriction. It may sound extreme to some—and might be too extreme for someone reading to copy/paste my routine onto their life—but after many years of experimenting, I truly love eating this way. When I did my first Whole30 years ago, this wasn’t the case. Back then, I was physiologically and mentally hooked on processed foods, refined carbs, and sugar. Breaking that cycle has been deeply freeing: now I can eat anything I want—I just genuinely prefer foods that both taste delicious and leave me feeling good afterwards.

Beyond food, I prioritize simple, consistent daily practices and intentionally cultivate calm and ease. Of course, some days go better than others!

I have a daily yoga and meditation practice that incorporates getting direct sunlight outdoors after waking, mini stretching breaks throughout the day, an afternoon yoga class, and a short Yin practice with a seated meditation each night before bed. While it might seem like a lot, these practices leave me feeling happier, better resourced, and able to show up more fully for others.

At 50, my body is stronger, more resilient, and more flexible than it was in my twenties. I attribute this to diet and lifestyle more than healthcare treatments, herbs and supplements, or even genetics.

What’s the biggest misconception people have about TCM when they first come to see you? How do you help them understand the TCM approach differently?

Although this is changing, many people in the West still think TCM is all about acupuncture. In reality, Chinese classics emphasize diet and lifestyle as the top priority when it comes to general wellness. No acupuncture point or herbal formula is going to undo what you’re consuming or doing every day. Same goes for any healing modality—whether TCM or Western, holistic or allopathic.

Through my newsletter, PERFECT HUNGER. I very intentionally keep diet and lifestyle guidance at the forefront, focusing on simple practices you can do at home and which often have the biggest impact on health. I also focus on guidance that will be safe and predictably effective for pretty much everyone.

With that as your foundation, you can always work with a TCM practitioner to make additional adjustments based on your personal constitution, health concerns, and even geographical location or season.

But! Based on my clinical experience, most people don’t need to worry overly much about tiny tweaks or finetuning. Their foundational diet and lifestyle (what they eat and how they live everyday) is what needs attention and what brings the biggest, most beneficial results.

This is why I share simple, accessible diet and lifestyle guidance in my newsletter. It’s an especially great resource for those who can’t access or afford holistic healthcare.

If you could only give someone three TCM food principles to follow for the rest of their life, what would they be? What are your non-negotiables?

These principles weave together TCM and ancestral diet principles:

Prioritize nutrient-dense, whole foods: high-quality protein, healthy fats, and vegetables, plus fruit if desired and plain, high-fat dairy if well tolerated.

Move your body every day, woven naturally throughout your day—walking, stretching, gardening, playing with pets or kids, and household chores count!

Make quality sleep a top priority, and ensure you’re getting enough of it. Sleep has a tremendous impact on metabolism, the immune system, healthy aging, mental health, and everything else.

Health and Wellness Deep-Dive

Now let's talk about metabolic health specifically. From a TCM perspective, how can we understand what’s happening in the body when someone has blood sugar issues or metabolic dysfunction?

In TCM, the Spleen is considered integral to healthy metabolism and digestion. “Spleen” here is shorthand for a series of processes and relationships that govern how we transform and transport everything we consume—absorbing what’s useful and eliminating what’s not. At a more foundational level, the Kidneys, and especially Kidney Yang, are seen as essential for supporting Spleen Yang and overall metabolic function.

If our Spleen and metabolic health are struggling, we might see symptoms such as:

cravings for sugar and refined carbs (which, in excess, further weaken the Spleen)

feeling chronically tired and especially sluggish after eating

feeling as though we need to snack to “keep our energy up” or even function

chronic water retention and bloating

possibly chronic loose stools

a puffy tongue with toothmarks on the sides

We might also see more signs of “dampness,” possibly in the form of:

chronic congestion or post-nasal drip

chronic acne or yeast infections

chronic achiness (including arthritis and joint aches)

weight gain (in the form of body fat, not lean muscle)

brain fog

generally feeling lethargic, unmotivated, indecisive, or weighed down in body and mind

When our Spleen, digestive system, and metabolic function are compromised, tending to diet is paramount (more so than herbs, supplements, and any other treatment). If this imbalance goes unaddressed, it will eventually progress to affect the rest of the body.

A practical takeaway is this: we keep our Spleen and other organs healthy by: 1. eating nourishing, health-supporting meals at regular times, and 2. avoiding or minimizing unsupportive foods, overeating or undereating, overexertion or underexertion.

Depending on the individual, different foods and cooking methods may be more or less helpful. Far more important, though, is limiting or avoiding these common culprits.

Common Culprits to Metabolic Dysfunction

Overconsumption of fast-burning, quick-lived sources of energy —sugar, refined carbs, highly processed foods, caffeine, and other stimulants—which give a temporary high but lead to dependence and deplete our deeper resources over time, often leading to chronic health conditions and metabolic dysfunction.

Underconsumption of nutrient-dense foods that provide sustained energy and replenish the body’s deeper resources.

Overburdening the digestive system through overeating all foods or certain foods. Even nutrient-dense meals can’t be processed well if the body is overloaded, whether from too much food, mental-emotional stress, insufficient sleep, or inadequate movement.

I know overeating can be a big place of struggle. A simple way I personally avoided overeating while transitioning away from highly addictive, highly processed foods was by using the same bowl for each meal. Through trial, error, and lots of self-honesty, I learned that if I filled that particular bowl with real, whole foods including protein and healthy fats, it was always enough—never too much.

With consistency and time, a whole-foods-based diet with little or no sugar or refined carbs allows us to recalibrate and trust our body’s hunger and satiation signals again. Feeling hungry before your next meal is healthy. Eating to the point of physical discomfort is not.

In TCM, food and lifestyle are top priorities for maintaining metabolic function and wellness. For a patient, this might mean a prescribed “maintenance diet” tailored to their constitution and predominant pattern, along with geographical or seasonal adjustments. If a particular health condition is present, specific foods may be recommended to address it directly.

Still, it’s worth repeating: while individualized dietary adjustments can absolutely be helpful, the most important step comes down to the basics.

When TCM was founded, people ate very differently from today: sugar was rare, highly processed foods didn’t exist, and I suspect that overeating and constant snacking were a whole lot less common. Bringing TCM principles into contemporary practice requires considering both an individual’s patterns and the broader realities and conditions of modern life.

This is one reason I always start by having people focus on eating real, whole foods. Do that alone and, with time, you’ll regain the capacity to eat intuitively. You’ll begin to naturally crave nutrient-dense foods that support your changing needs and overall wellness.

What role do emotions and stress play in metabolic health from a TCM standpoint? How do you address the mind-body connection when treating blood sugar issues?

In TCM, the Liver is considered essential for ensuring free flow in both body and mind. This applies to digestion and metabolism, as well as emotions—chronic stress, anger, and resentment can wreak havoc on physical and mental well-being.

It also goes in the opposite direction! When food or how we’re eating it leaves us feeling worse, not better, it contributes to mental-emotional unease. This might take the form of stress, irritability, anxiety, or mood swings… or even indecisiveness, overwhelm, and mental-emotional depression.

To support your Liver and Spleen, body and mind, I recommend:

Eat meals at regular times , seated, without rushing, and without watching, reading, or discussing anything highly activating or stressful.

Move your body each day, woven throughout the day . This doesn’t need to be strenuous. Even regular stretching and walking are helpful—if you can move your body outdoors once or twice a day, all the better.

Spend at least 10 minutes at the start and end of each day in silence, noticing how your body is feeling. This is different from rehashing what happened that day, thinking about your to-do list, or telling yourself stories about yourself or others. Actually scan your physical body, notice your breath, and bring curious attention to how you are feeling. I consider this sort of Yin-natured practice crucial to knowing how food and life choices are affecting us… and what we most need. I also consider it essential to changing unhelpful internal dynamics, including preoccupation with food noise.

If your current routines and habits don’t look anything like I’ve described here, don’t worry! Start simple and know that, with time and consistency, you can retrain your body and nervous system. You can even resensitize your taste buds to enjoy—and actually prefer—eating real, whole foods. I know, because I’ve been there, and I’ve seen patients make this same transition.

Could you share 3-5 practical tips for better metabolic health that anyone can implement today?

First, keep in mind that fruit smoothies and fancy coffee drinks are often just high-sugar desserts in disguise. Drinking them regularly can overburden the system, taxing and depleting both body and mind over time. For many people, they contribute to an unhelpful and even addictive cycle, leaving you wanting more… and more.

Speaking of sugar and refined carbs, a big culprit is often not getting enough protein and other essential nutrients. When our bodies are lacking, they “think” they want sugar—but excess sugar hijacks our physiology, creating cravings that lead to even more sugar. True intuitive eating only becomes possible once we’re no longer physiologically or psychologically hooked on sugar, refined carbs, and highly processed foods.

Give your body time to rest and digest between meals. Eat sufficient food—including protein and healthy fats—at mealtime, then minimize or avoid snacking between meals and after dinner. If you’re used to frequent snacking or a diet high in sugar and refined carbs, this may feel uncomfortable at first. That’s okay. Focus first on what you’re eating, then when you’re eating it. For example, in my twenties through my early thirties, I was hooked on sugar and refined carbs. I started by prioritizing whole foods, getting enough protein, and reducing sugary and processed foods as well as gluten-containing grains. Eventually, I felt satiated and energized between meals; snacking became unnecessary, and I came to appreciate hunger before meals as a natural and fabulous appetizer.

Once a season, give yourself a week to “rest from choice.” Eat simple meals made from whole ingredients. Take a break from highly stimulating foods, complex recipes, and long ingredient lists. Eat slowly and mindfully. Allow yourself to repeat simple foods that might not feel “exciting” but consistently leave you feeling good. Slow down, let your digestive system reset, and let yourself be nourished. Traditionally, this is best done during seasonal transitions—especially late summer, on the cusp of fall—but it’s also valuable before or after big holidays or life events. It’s good for both body and mind.

What are 3 things you would never do or eat when it comes to supporting metabolic health?

Alcohol. Before I quit drinking five years ago, I was “just” drinking two glasses of wine with dinner. But the truth was, those two glasses counteracted every single health-supporting habit I had; they affected my metabolism, mood, and sleep. For me, drinking is simply not worth the tradeoffs.

Gluten. The only grain I eat regularly these days is rice. Even with rice, I make sure to eat a small portion for dinner only, so if I do get an energy crash it’s at the very end of my day. For me personally, all grains (but especially those containing gluten) predictably cause water retention and bloating, congestion, energy crashes, and a general sense of mental and physical heaviness. Again, it just doesn’t feel worth the tradeoffs except on rare occasions (maybe once every few months).

Highly processed foods. I avoid highly processed and high-sugar foods at least 95 percent of the time, probably more. Unlike in my twenties, I’m no longer addicted to them; now, when I do eat them, I get the “ick.” There’s no moral judgment—these foods simply make me feel worse mentally and physically, and there are plenty of foods I enjoy that have much more welcome effects.

And lastly, what are 5 things you're currently loving?

Moving my body for 15 minutes outside each morning, shortly after waking. Taking evening walks around sunset, just before dinner, hand-in-hand with my partner. Drinking fresh coconut water straight from the shell, especially at the end of a hot, sweaty day. Reading from the Tao Te Ching each morning. I still use the copy I got back in my twenties during my first time in Thailand, but you can find the same translation here; it’s powerful medicine for chaotic, uncertain times. Reading fantasy and sci-fi novels before bed—recently finished The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin. Giving myself a nourishing treat once a week: a foot massage, a head massage and haircut, or a small gift like a new pen or essential oil from MUJI, a Japanese department store here. Before moving this month, I splurged on new, 100-percent cotton bedding. I’m a minimalist and own very little, so when I buy something—no matter how small—I choose what will make daily life feel indulgent and special.

Thank you so much for having me, Beth!

Thank you, Dana, for joining Nest Wellness and offering us a peek inside your world—and TCM!

Together, we're building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too! If you like this kind of Q + A with guest experts, check out these interviews here.

Thank you for being here,