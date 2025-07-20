I realized this week that I've been holding out on you! Our family's beloved meatball recipe has somehow never made it into any of my content. These meatballs have been a regular on our dinner table for years, yet I've never shared them on my website, Instagram, or Substack. Today, I'm finally remedying that by showing you how to make not only the meatballs themselves, but a complete blood sugar-friendly, nutrient-dense spaghetti dinner using lupin pasta.

This is my go-to meal when I don't know what to cook or haven't been to the market (like when we return from a trip) because I always keep jarred pasta sauce, lupin pasta, and frozen grass-fed ground beef on hand - all the essential components for this easy dinner. These meatballs are terrific for meal prep too because they make an easy lunch with a side of cooked veggies, a perfect accompaniment to a salad, or a wonderful addition to soups. I frequently make a double batch on Sunday to enjoy all week long. My kids even like them as snacks!

my level glucose response to meatballs, lupin pasta and marinara

Nutrient benefits of this protein-packed spaghetti + meatballs

Grass-fed beef: Provides complete protein with all essential amino acids, plus higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids, CLA (conjugated linoleic acid - a beneficial fat that supports metabolism and heart health), and B-vitamins compared to conventional grain-fed meat

Hemp hearts: Rich in complete protein, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in ideal ratios, plus magnesium for muscle function, iron for energy, and zinc for immune support

Eggs: Deliver high-quality protein, choline for brain health, and vitamin D (especially from pasture-raised eggs) for bone health while helping bind the meatballs

Italian seasoning blend: Provides antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds from oregano, basil, and other herbs that support overall wellness

Lupin pasta: Contains up to 25g of protein per serving, high fiber for digestive health, and naturally low in carbs without blood sugar spikes

the recipe: protein-packed spaghetti + meatballs

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, high-protein meatballs that satisfy your spaghetti cravings without the blood sugar spike!

Makes 8 meatballs, serves 2-4

Equipment