I had an argument with a chef friend yesterday. He had a problem with me calling last week’s recipe Key Lime Pie because it didn’t taste exactly like the sweetened condensed milk, sugar-laden pie he knows, so in his mind, it didn't deserve the name.

I tried to explain that he completely missed the point. You all know this, but people who cannot have (or choose not to eat) sugar, dairy, grain, gluten, or any number of ingredients for health reasons absolutely deserve delicious approximations of the foods they love and miss.

I conceded that I will, from now on (in his presence), refer to it as a “Coconut Lime Pie”.

On to my point.

I am calling today’s recipe Protein Soft Pretzels. Why? Because they pack 9.6 grams of protein each, taste great, and are actually good for your metabolic health.

Are they the pillowy, blood sugar-spiking pretzels like you get at the mall? No. But are they delicious, satisfying, low-carb, healthy pretzel-shaped pieces of baked goodness that let you enjoy the experience without the glucose spike and crash?

Absolutely, and that's precisely the point.

When I am creating healthier versions of beloved foods, I am not trying to fool anyone. I am giving people options so they don't have to choose between their health and their happiness. And honestly? These protein pretzels are so good that you might prefer them to the mall version anyway.

My glucose response

And speaking of metabolic health…

Exciting news for my Blood Sugar Method course members! 🎉

Dr. Tanmeet Sethi will be joining us as a special guest on July 10th! This is going to be an incredible Q+A session with someone who truly understands the deep connection between metabolic health, hormones, and overall wellness.

If you're not a course member yet, this is the perfect time to join! Dr. Sethi's expertise in integrative medicine and metabolic health will be invaluable - she brings such a unique perspective on how blood sugar balance affects everything from energy to mood to long-term health.

Current members: Mark your calendars for July 10th - this is going to be amazing!

Ready to join us? Sign up for The Blood Sugar Method here and get access to this special session, plus all the course content that's transforming how people feel in their bodies every single day!🧡

Nutrient benefits of these protein soft pretzels

Almond Flour: High in protein, vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy monounsaturated fats that support heart health, muscle function, and steady blood sugar levels

Lupin Meal: The highest protein flour alternative (40% protein by weight) with a complete amino acid profile for muscle maintenance, plus high fiber content that promotes satiety and blood sugar stability

Full-Fat Yogurt: Complete protein with live probiotics for gut health, calcium for bone strength, and B vitamins for energy metabolism - the healthy fats also support hormone production and improve nutrient absorption

Arrowroot: Easily digestible prebiotic starch that feeds beneficial gut bacteria while providing structure without gluten and is gentle on sensitive stomachs

Sea Salt: Provides essential electrolytes, including sodium and trace minerals that support proper hydration

the recipe: protein soft pretzels

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low carb, high protein snack

9.6 g protein · 5 g net carbs · 3.5 g fiber per pretzel

Makes 6 pretzels

Equipment