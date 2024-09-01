Get ready to Fall in love with this moist and delicious Pumpkin Bread that’s as healthy as it is indulgent! If you follow me on Instagram, you know that it is always my goal to make every single recipe good for you and your metabolic health. This Pumpkin Bread is no different. Made with nutrient-dense ingredients, this low-carb, refined sugar-free treat is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy pumpkin spice's comforting flavors without compromising on their health goals.

Whether you’re managing your blood sugar or just want a guilt-free snack, this Pumpkin Bread is packed with nutrients, moist, rich in flavor, and sure to satisfy your cravings. It’s the perfect way to welcome the cozy season with a slice (or two) of something truly special!

As with all of my recipes, this Pumpkin Bread is gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb, and blood-sugar-friendly. It has nearly 9 grams of protein per slice and just .8 or 6 grams of net carbs, depending on the sweetener you use. I used maple syrup and achieved a level glucose response. With a keto syrup, the carb count will be less than one net carb per slice.

You will recognize the glaze on this Pumpkin Bread from my Apple Spice and Zucchini Muffins from a couple of weeks ago. That cinnamon glaze is just too good not to use again and again all Fall! Try it on No Oats, a yummy protein yogurt bowl, or as a topping on one of my new low-carb ice creams.

Pumpkin Bread

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, blood sugar friendly

Makes One Loaf (10 thick slices)

Pumpkin Bread and my level glucose response (made with maple syrup)

Equipment

Ingredients

Batter Ingredients

Optional: top with pepitas before baking

Optional: add ½ cup sugar-free chocolate chips to the batter

Optional: top baked bread with cinnamon glaze (recipe below!)

Or enjoy plain with grass-fed butter

Cinnamon Glaze Ingredients

6 tbsp powdered monk fruit sweetener (to keep these low-carb and blood-sugar-friendly)

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp cardamom

one pinch of ground cloves

6 tsp milk of choice (I used walnut milk, but you can use any dairy or non-dairy unsweetened milk)

Method

Make the Batter

Preheat oven to 350℉ In a medium-sized bowl, add almond flour, protein powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Mix well using a whisk or a fork. In a separate bowl, mix together the eggs, melted oil, butter or ghee, syrup, vanilla, and pumpkin puree. Pour dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and mix well once again. Pour the batter into a parchment-lined loaf pan. The batter will be thick, so use a spatula or the back of a spoon to spread it evenly in the pan. Bake in 350℉ degree oven for 40-45 minutes until light golden brown.

Make the Cinnamon Glaze

While the pumpkin bread is baking, make the cinnamon glaze by mixing powdered sugar and spices together in a small bowl. Add milk of choice, and blend well. When the bread is cool, drizzle with glaze, allow the glaze to dry, and enjoy!! This pumpkin bread will keep wrapped in plastic wrap in the refrigerator for 3-5 days.

Substitutions

Almond flour: use cashew flour, pumpkin seed flour, or sunflower seed flour

Vanilla Protein powder: use plain protein powder and add ½ tsp ground vanilla, or use lupin flour with ½ tsp ground vanilla

Nutrition Cronometer

One Slice:

244 cal (224 with keto syrup)

8.9 grams protein

6.1 grams net carbs with maple syrup (less than 1 gram net carbs with keto syrup)

18.7 grams fat

Pumpkin pie spice- make your own!

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp ground ginger

¾ tsp ground allspice

I have been sharing blood sugar-friendly, whole-food recipes (gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and mostly dairy-free) without ads on my blog and Instagram for four years now, and I have met so many amazing people along the way. I am excited to share this enhanced user experience (with video!) on this platform, and I am so grateful you have joined me!

