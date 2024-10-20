Welcome! This newsletter exists because of this amazing community. Thank you for being here- whether you’re a free subscriber, paid supporter, or just discovering this work. I’m grateful for each of you.

I have always preferred pie over cake, and my husband does too. One of the funniest family stories we still share is my husband’s (Dr. B) birthday when our children were small, many years ago. I made a pie (always his favorite apple or strawberry rhubarb) and was getting the kids wrangled and to the table to sing Happy Birthday to Dad. I stuck the candles into the pie, turned my back, and when I looked back at the pie, the candles were gone! It turns out that putting candles in a still-warm pie is never a good idea. I now use candle holders, but my kids won’t let me live that one down. We still enjoyed the pie; we just had to eat around the lumps of melted wax!

This Pumpkin Pecan Pie was a fun one to make this week. I was inspired by the book Vegan Pie in the Sky, in which Isa Chandra Moskowitz uses silken tofu in her pies. Silken tofu adds creaminess, structure, and, of course, protein. This addition of protein and healthy fat helps this pie achieve a level glucose response.

I have created an incredibly simple “cookie” crust for this pie with just four ingredients—no rolling the dough required. I can see this “cookie” crust becoming the base of a new series of pies: coconut cream, chocolate cream, banana cream—you get the idea!

This pumpkin filling has all of the spices you’d expect from a pumpkin pie but has a special candied pecan topping. The result is the perfect marriage of pumpkin and pecan pies. I hope you love this one as much as my family does.

I enjoyed this pie on an empty stomach for breakfast this morning to get a “clean” glucose response for you. I am happy to share that it caused just a 25-point rise in glucose, which is pretty amazing for pie! When eaten at the end of a healthy meal (say Thanksgiving!), it should give an even better glucose response.

pumpkin pecan pie for metabolic health and blood sugar balance

Now for PUMPKIN PECAN PIE! As with all of my recipes, this pie is gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, and blood-sugar-friendly. I have included substitutions for many ingredients, including ways to make this pie nut-free as well. Feel free to download and print the PDF below🧡

Pumpkin Pecan Pie

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Dairy-free, refined sugar-free, gluten, and grain-free, low carb, blood sugar friendly

Inspired by the book “Vegan Pie in the Sky” by Isa Chandra Moskowitz, thank you for the idea to use silken tofu!

8 servings

Equipment

Mixing bowls

Measuring cups and spoons

Blender

Pie pan 9”

Ingredients

“Cookie” Crust

1 1/4 cup almond flour

5 tbsp monk fruit sweetener

1 1/4 tsp cinnamon

6 tbsp grass-fed butter or coconut oil, melted

Pecan Topping

1 cup pecans, roughly chopped

3 tbsp monk fruit sweetener

pinch of sea salt

1 tbsp grass-fed butter or coconut oil, melted

Pumpkin Filling

½ cup raw cashews, soaked in hot water for 30-60 minutes, until very soft

1 (14-16 ounce) package of silken tofu, drained

3/4 cup monk fruit sweetener

3 tbsp grass-fed butter or coconut oil, melted

6 tsp arrowroot powder

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

¼ tsp sea salt

1 1/2 cups canned pumpkin purée (use the rest of the can for Pumpkin No Oats)

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp ground cardamom

1/8 tsp ground cloves

Or use 2 1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice in place of the above 5 spices!

Method

For the Crust

In a medium bowl, combine the four ingredients for the crust until it becomes a coarse, sandy texture. Press the crust into the bottom of the pie pan using your hands and fingers or the bottom of a glass. Press the crust into an even layer. Bake the crust at 350 F for 6 minutes. Let the crust cool before filling.

For the Pecan Topping

In a mixing bowl, mix monk fruit, butter or coconut oil and salt until crumbly, then fold in the chopped nuts and stir to coat with the mixture. Set aside until ready to use.

For the Pumpkin Filling

Drain the cashews and blend them with the tofu, monk fruit, coconut oil or butter, arrowroot powder, lemon juice, vanilla, and sea salt until completely smooth and no pieces of cashew remain. Add the pumpkin purée and spices and blend until very smooth, then pour the filling into the prepared crust. Bake the pie for 20 minutes in the 350-degree oven. Remove the pie from the oven and sprinkle on the pecan topping. Return the pie to the oven to continue baking for 20-25 minutes more. Cover the whole pie loosely with a sheet of foil if the crust is getting too dark to prevent further browning. The pie will be done when the top is lightly puffed and the edges are golden. Remove the pie from the oven and let it cool for 20 minutes, then transfer to the refrigerator to complete cooling, at least 3 hours or overnight.

Swaps

Almond flour: cashew flour, pumpkin seed flour, or sunflower seed flour or tiger nut flour

Monkfruit sweetener: monk fruit/allulose blend, monkfruit/erythritol blend or coconut sugar (if blood sugar balance is not a concern)

Cinnamon: use pumpkin pie spice instead

Butter or coconut oil: use ghee or vegan butter

Pecans: use walnuts, macadamia nuts, or make the pie without the pecan topping

Raw cashews: use sunflower seed kernels instead, soaked the same way

Silken tofu: the idea to use tofu in a pie is from the book “Vegan Pie in the Sky” by Isa Chandra Moskowitz. This ingredient adds smoothness and protein, which helps to create a pie with a level glucose response. This is a necessary ingredient!

Arrowroot powder: use tapioca starch or cornstarch

Lemon juice: use lime juice in its place

Vanilla extract: use almond extract instead

Pumpkin purée: be sure to use unsweetened puree, use homemade cooked pumpkin

Five spices: ground cinnamon, ground ginger, ground nutmeg, ground cardamom, and ground cloves. Use 2 1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice in place of all 5 spices!

Nutrition Per serving (⅛ of the pie) according to Cronometer

Calories: 418

Protein: 10.6g

Carbs: 8.8g

Fiber: 4g

Net Carbs: 4.8g

Fat: 38g

Notes

This pie can be made 1-2 days ahead and stored wrapped in plastic wrap in the refrigerator. Store uneaten pie in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

Use a sharp knife dipped in cool water for easier slicing.

I promise this pie does not taste like tofu! No one will know it is the secret ingredient.

