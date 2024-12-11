reviewed by Dr. Michael Bollinger, MD

Dr B. and I have been doing a functional medicine detox every 3 months for the past several years. Why do we do this?

Every day, we are exposed to a variety of stressors, toxins, and environmental factors that can disrupt our body’s natural balance. From the food we eat to the air we breathe, it can sometimes feel like our bodies constantly fight to maintain optimal health. A quarterly functional medicine detox is one of the most effective ways to support our bodies and regain balance.

Dr. B and I choose to do a detox every three months, and in this post, I will share how it benefits our health and why we choose to do this detox with a group.

What is Functional Medicine?

Functional medicine takes a holistic, patient-centered approach to health and wellness. It focuses on identifying the root causes of illness rather than just treating symptoms. By understanding each person's unique genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, functional medicine practitioners work to restore balance in the body, empowering individuals to live their healthiest lives.

A quarterly functional medicine detox is rooted in this approach, as it not only clears out toxins but also addresses underlying imbalances, enhances energy, and supports long-term wellness.

Why Do a Quarterly Detox?

We opt for a detox every three months for several reasons. A detox isn’t just about eliminating toxins—it’s about resetting the body, rebalancing its systems, reducing blood sugar, and giving it the support it needs to thrive. Here are some of the key reasons for doing a quarterly detox:

1. Support Detoxification Pathways

Our body has natural detox systems, including the liver, kidneys, digestive system, and skin. However, modern life often overwhelms these systems. Exposure to environmental toxins, poor diet, and stress can slow down the body’s detoxification processes. A quarterly detox helps support these pathways, giving the liver and kidneys the boost they need to effectively filter out waste and toxins.

2. Kickstart Autophagy

Autophagy is a natural cellular process in which the body breaks down and recycles damaged components, such as proteins, organelles, and pathogens, to maintain cellular health and function. During a period of fasting, the body shifts energy from digesting food to “cleaning house.” Autophagy plays a vital role in removing toxins, repairing cellular damage, and supporting energy balance, especially during fasting. The benefits of autophagy include improved longevity, enhanced immune function, reduced inflammation, and disease prevention. Autophagy helps maintain metabolic balance and can promote cellular rejuvenation, supporting overall health and aging. Autophagy typically takes place with 24-48 hours of fasting, and at the 72-hour mark, the immune system gets an upgrade and a makeover.

3. Reduce Inflammation

Chronic inflammation is at the heart of many health conditions, from autoimmune diseases to digestive issues. A detox can help reduce the burden of inflammatory triggers in the body, such as excess sugar, processed foods, and environmental toxins. By giving your system a break and reducing the intake of inflammatory foods, you allow your body to reset, potentially leading to reduced pain, swelling, and discomfort. We remove the most common allergens during the detox week: soy, dairy, sugar, alcohol, processed food, nuts, corn, wheat, and gluten.

4. Enhance Energy Levels

When toxins and waste bog down our bodies, it can feel like we’re constantly running on empty. A quarterly detox can help restore energy levels by eliminating built-up toxins that drain the body’s resources. As a result, many experience improved clarity, better sleep, and a significant increase in daily energy levels.

5. Improve Digestive Health

Our digestive system is directly tied to our overall health, and when it’s not functioning properly, we can experience symptoms like bloating, constipation, or fatigue. This detox supports digestive health by encouraging healthy gut bacteria, promoting regular bowel movements, and alleviating bloating. Functional medicine detoxes often include gut-healing protocols that can repair the gut lining and improve nutrient absorption, so if that is a concern, just ask!

6. Weight Management

Detoxing can also help with weight management by promoting a balanced metabolism and reducing bloating. When the body is not constantly fighting off toxins, it can more effectively regulate hunger and metabolism, making it easier to maintain or reach a healthy weight.

7. Reducing Blood Sugar Numbers

My blood sugar numbers are typically 10 points lower the week of the detox. Detox participants sometimes see not only steady blood sugar for the first time but reduced overall numbers as well.

8. Showing you that you are capable of Fasting!

The first two days of the detox are a “supported” fast, meaning that we will not eat food but consume a shake containing just enough calories and protein to prevent muscle wasting but not enough calories to prevent ketosis or the benefits of autophagy.

How Does a Functional Medicine Detox Work?

A functional medicine detox typically goes beyond restricting food or following a rigid diet. It is a carefully crafted process that includes nutrition, supplementation, and lifestyle practices to support your body’s natural detoxification mechanisms. Here’s an overview of how the detox process works:

1. Customized Nutrition Plan

A functional medicine detox starts with a personalized nutrition plan that includes nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory foods designed to support your body’s detox pathways. I will provide all the recipes for days 3-7 when we eat very “clean.” This will include organic vegetables, berries, regenerative and organic protein sources, healthy fats, and herbal teas that promote detoxification. Foods that trigger inflammation—such as gluten, dairy, sugar, soy, nuts, and processed foods—are eliminated during the detox. I provide a free Instagram chat group for support and questions. There are usually many repeat detoxers in my groups who do this every 3 months with me, so they are a wealth of knowledge and tremendous cheerleaders for the newcomers!

2. Supplementation for Support

This functional medicine detox includes targeted supplements to support liver function, gut health, and immune function. These supplements help to amplify the body’s natural detox process and restore balance. The detox kit we use includes 2 supplements and a clean protein powder.

3. Mindful Movement and Stress Management

Functional medicine understands the connection between the mind and body so that a detox plan will include stress reduction and movement practices. Yoga, walking, deep breathing exercises, and meditation are encouraged to help the body release tension, support digestion, and boost energy. Reducing stress is a vital component of any detox, as chronic stress can impair the body’s ability to detoxify. I encourage you to take hot Epsom salt baths during the detox week, incorporate dry brushing, and use a sauna if you can access one.

4. Hydration

Hydration is a cornerstone of any detox. Drinking enough water throughout the process helps to flush out toxins from the body. I recommend herbal teas, detox teas, and sugar-free electrolytes to enhance hydration and encourage proper detoxification.

5. Rest and Recovery

Proper rest is essential to any detox, as the body needs time to repair and rejuvenate. Functional medicine detox programs often encourage individuals to prioritize sleep and practice recovery rituals to support the body during the detox process. Sleep plays a crucial role in detoxifying the brain and enhancing overall well-being.

The Benefits of a Quarterly Functional Medicine Detox

Incorporating a functional medicine detox into your routine every three months gives your body the tools it needs to perform at its best. The potential benefits include:

Clearer skin : Many individuals report glowing, blemish-free skin after a detox, as it helps flush out toxins that may contribute to acne or dull complexion.

Enhanced mental clarity : Reducing toxins and inflammation makes your brain function more efficiently, leading to improved focus and cognitive function.

Stronger immune system : A detox strengthens your body’s ability to fight off illness by clearing out harmful substances and supporting healthy gut microbiota.

Better digestion : The process helps improve gut health and digestion, reducing bloating, gas, and discomfort.

Stable mood : Many people experience improved mood due to balanced blood sugar and reduced inflammation.

Better blood sugar management: fasting benefits blood sugar numbers by encouraging your body to use stored glucose. This detox also helps people to see that they are capable of prolonged fasting for blood sugar management.

Join us!

A quarterly functional medicine detox is a powerful tool for regaining balance and optimizing health. It goes beyond just clearing toxins; it’s a holistic approach that supports your body’s natural systems by balancing blood sugar, reducing inflammation, boosting energy, and promoting overall well-being. By embracing the functional medicine approach, you’re not just detoxing your body but creating the foundation for long-term health and vitality. So, why not make this quarterly ritual a part of your health journey and experience the transformative power of a functional medicine detox? I would love to have you join us!

We begin January 6th, 2025, and the process is easy:

Purchase this kit. Use coupon code BETH10 to save

Message me here on Substack or email at nestsonoma@gmail.com with your order number.

I will share the link to join the IG chat group.

I will provide recipes and support within the IG chat group during the week leading up to the detox and throughout the week of the detox.

That’s it!

🧡Beth

PS: We do this detox each January, April, July, and October, and you are welcome to join us at any time that works with your schedule!

See what past detox participants have to say:

*Thank you…I’ve learned a lot from reading your posts and this detox has been amazing. Have learned a lot about myself and how to make better food choices. Thank you for this ❤️❤️

*i have to say after doing many detoxes in the past, like Prolon, etc this is definitely my favorite... The first two days of shake only were truly energizing for me...no headaches and tons of energy.. Felt like i could have done that for days.. The reintroduction of food was amazing - how lucky are we to focus on further developing our healthy habits in this structured environment with this support group!!! I love to get creative and expand my meal prep abilities...

*I plan on continuing this detox method as a lifestyle, of course with bits of treats and wine here and there!!!! Thank you to this crew!!

*Beth- I totally agree. My cravings to snack have disappeared and I am much more satiated with less food! I have loved this detox. Thank you for running this group. It has been so helpful!

*I'm finishing Day 2 strong with "O" food cravings, uplifted mood, good energy, chin acne healing rapidly.

*Love this detox! Thank you for all the info and support here.

*I feel great, thank you for asking Absolutely love this easy to follow stress free detox week!

*I cannot stop looking at my glowing skin , my eyes became brighter, I definitely lost some weight, overall feel uplifted mood, lots of energy and clarity of mind.

*Hi Beth. I just wanted to reach out again...I'm doing my first ever detox with you and I feel fantastic. It's not only been great that I've given up coffee, but you've once again inspired me in the kitchen. Your recipes have me learning and enjoying new foods!

*Thank you so much for sharing your life of health...you've made a significant impact on me. I recently learned that my mother and older brothers all have diabetes...I'm turning 50 in a couple months and it's become even more of a motivation for me to keep my nutrition thoughtful. That's it. Just thank you so very much.

*I have been loving your recipes for the detox. I made the lentil and mushroom lettuce wraps yesterday, and they were amazing. I am finally getting my husband to eat more salads. I made the taco salad last night and he loved the cauliflower tabouleh, even though he says he doesn't like cucumber.

*Hello! I'm on my last day of the detox and I'm so excited to start meal prepping for next week! Thank you for my meal plan, I'll let you know how it goes! I've fallen in love with a few of the detox recipes and as is they are so good! I will continue to eat those too! You hardly miss the dairy or other possible inflammatory ingredients

*Tomorrow will be my last day. I am so grateful for this detox. What’s changed? 5lbs weight loss, no 3pm slump, no craving for sugar, water consumption is up, my GI issues feel like they are getting back to normal. What a difference 7 days make. I don’t feel ready to stop, and I’m motivated to keep this going. Thank you, Beth, for your guidance and support throughout. You’ve been so patient and helpful.

*I really want to say thank you for everything...I feel like I've been trying so hard for such a long time and just failing and self sabotaging. You have given me a renewed sense of confidence and desire to be healthy, and my health is my #1 priority! They say "when the student is ready, the teacher appears"....I'm so happy you appeared. You have made a difference in my life and ultimately in my health. Thank you!

Message Beth Bollinger

Today, I am sharing favorites that support detoxification; whether you join us or not, these are always a great addition to a healthy lifestyle!

1// Detox Kit this is the kit we use quarterly. Use code BETH10 to save

2// Epsom salts—I love this ginger and lemon blend and this lavender soak, which uses all-natural essential oils.

3// A good dry brush with natural fibers for lymphatic drainage and massage is great before a shower or bath all year, but especially during our detox!

4// FOIE tea: this is a new tea by supplement creator and functional medicine practitioner, Melissa Hsu. Foie tea contains powerful detoxification herbs and I like to enjoy a cup a couple times a week on a regular basis, and every day during the detox.

Melissa describes FOIE this way: “hardcore organic traditional Chinese medicine liver support herbal infusion tea that has been formulated to help manage stress, effects of alcohol consumption, lack of sleep, excessive sugar consumption, PMS, anger, toxin overload, inflammation”.

use coupon code NEST10 to give FOIE a try (Melissa also makes BALANCE, my favorite bio-available, activated B vitamin complex!)

5// LMNT electrolytes are an excellent, sugar-free way to stay hydrated during the detox week and anytime you are actively sweating and need to replenish lost electrolytes.

6// I have published Detox Recipe ebooks for Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall. These ebooks accompany our quarterly functional medicine detox, but they are also great as stand-alone healthy recipes without the detox!

I share them so you can see examples of meals and how well we eat during our detox on days 3-7. I will create and share a brand new ebook for our upcoming January detox participants.

Thank you🧡

This newsletter wouldn’t be possible without YOU! A huge THANK YOU to all who support my work here on Substack.

If you know someone with pre-diabetes, diabetes, PCOS, metabolic syndrome, or anyone eating for blood sugar balance, low carb, keto, grain-free, gluten-free, or just eating whole food for better health, will you forward my Substack to them?

🧡Beth

Give a gift subscription

Share Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

I add links to make it easier for you to find things. Some links are affiliate links, and some are not. With affiliate links, the price stays the same for you, but I may earn a few cents.