Reviewed by Dr. Michael Bollinger, MD

Dr. B. and I have been doing a quarterly metabolic reset for the past several years. Every three months, we combine strategic fasting with nutrient-dense eating to practice metabolic flexibility, reduce inflammation, and support our liver’s natural detoxification processes. If you have joined us in the past, we have referred to this as a quarterly detox. Because this isn’t technically a detox, we have “rebranded” and will call it The Reset Method going forward!

this green blender soup is a Reset Method favorite!

what this reset is (and isn’t)

This is NOT a “liver cleanse.” Your liver detoxifies your blood automatically, 24/7. It doesn’t need external help, it needs reduced burden and the right nutrients.

This IS: A combination of strategic fasting (Days 1-2) for metabolic benefits and autophagy, followed by nutrient-dense eating (Days 3-7) that provides what your liver actually needs for Phase 2 detoxification.

understanding how your liver works

Your liver uses a two-phase detoxification system:

Phase 1: Transforms fat-soluble substances (hormones, medications, environmental chemicals) into intermediate compounds

Phase 2: Binds these intermediates to molecules that make them water-soluble and ready for elimination

Phase 2 requires specific nutrients:

Amino acids from protein (for glutathione and conjugation pathways)

Cruciferous vegetables (upregulate Phase 2 enzymes)

B vitamins (for methylation)

Fiber (binds what the liver packages and carries it out)

The problem with typical cleanses: Juice fasts and low-protein protocols deprive your liver of the nutrients it needs for Phase 2.

After Phase 2: Your liver packages hormones and toxins into bile, which travels to your intestines. Healthy gut bacteria and adequate fiber carry them out. Unhealthy gut bacteria can reactivate them (especially estrogen) and send them back into circulation. This is why fiber is non-negotiable.

why do we do this quarterly reset

1. Practice metabolic flexibility

Modern eating patterns (constant snacking, high-carb diets) keep insulin high and keep us locked in sugar-burning mode. This reset:

Days 1-2: Shifts you into fat-burning mode

Days 3-7: Maintains metabolic health with balanced eating

Result: Steadier energy, better blood sugar control, improved fat metabolism

2. Kickstart autophagy

Autophagy is your cells’ self-cleaning system—breaking down and recycling damaged components. Benefits include improved longevity, enhanced immune function, reduced inflammation, and cellular rejuvenation.

Autophagy ramps up with 24-48 hours of fasting. At 72 hours, your immune system gets a substantial upgrade.

Important: Days 1-2 focus on autophagy and metabolic benefits.

3. Reduce inflammation

We temporarily remove common inflammatory triggers:

Refined sugar, refined grain, and high-fructose corn syrup

Alcohol

Processed foods and seed oils

Dairy, gluten, soy, corn, nuts, eggs

4. Support your liver

What burdens your liver:

Alcohol

Refined sugars/fructose (lead to fatty liver)

Processed foods

Excessive medications/supplements

What supports your liver:

Adequate protein for Phase 2 detoxification

Cruciferous vegetables

Fiber (30+ grams daily)

Hydration

Our approach:

Days 1-2: Minimal burden (fasting reduces digestive work)

Days 3-7: Vegetable forward, ample protein, fiber-packed meals

5. Additional benefits

Better blood sugar management (often 10-15 point drops)

Enhanced energy and mental clarity

Improved digestion and gut health

Hormone balance (especially estrogen metabolism)

Weight management

how our reset works

Days 1-2: Metabolic fasting + autophagy

What you’ll do: Consume 3-4 functional medicine protein shakes daily only, no solid food. These shakes provide just enough nutrition to prevent muscle wasting while keeping you in a fasted, fat-burning state.

What’s happening:

Metabolism is shifting to fat-burning

Autophagy is ramping up

The digestive system is getting a break

Blood sugar is stabilizing

Inflammation is calming

What to expect:

Day 1: Possible hunger or mild headache

Day 2: Most feel energized, clear-headed, and surprised at how good they feel

Days 3-7: Nutrient-dense liver support

The formula for each meal:

Protein (25-35g): Chicken, fish, turkey, grass-fed beef, tempeh, tofu, legumes

Cruciferous vegetables (1-2 cups): Broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale, bok choy, arugula, collard greens, kohlrabi, radishes, turnips, rutabaga, watercress, mustard greens, broccolini, broccoli rabe, broccoli sprouts

Other vegetables (fill half your plate): Leafy greens, bell peppers, zucchini, asparagus

Healthy fats: extra virgin olive oil, avocado

Fiber-rich additions: Berries, chia seeds, basil seeds, flax seeds, beans, avocado

What we’re removing: Refined sugar, alcohol, processed foods, dairy, gluten, grains, soy, corn, nuts, sugar

Why these foods:

Protein: Provides amino acids for Phase 2 conjugation pathways

Cruciferous vegetables: Upregulate Phase 2 enzymes, support estrogen metabolism, provide fiber

Fiber (30+ grams daily): Binds hormones and toxins in intestines and carries them OUT

Healthy fats: Support hormones, nutrient absorption, satiety

I provide all of the recipes for days 3-7—delicious, satisfying meals, not deprivation.

additional support practices

Hydration: Half your body weight in ounces. Add herbal teas, sugar-free electrolytes, and lemon water.

Gentle movement: Walking, yoga, stretching. Avoid intense workouts—your body is working hard.

Heat & lymphatic support: Epsom salt baths, dry brushing, sauna if available.

Rest: 7-9 hours nightly, earlier bedtime, reduced screen time.

what we’re NOT doing

❌ A “liver cleanse” (your liver doesn’t need cleansing)

❌ A juice fast (removes fiber, spikes blood sugar)

❌ Extreme deprivation (days 3-7 are abundant meals)

❌ A magic bullet (sustainable health is a daily practice)

what we ARE doing

✅ Practicing metabolic flexibility

✅ Triggering autophagy

✅ Temporarily removing inflammatory triggers

✅ Providing nutrients for Phase 2 liver detoxification

✅ Supporting gut health for proper elimination

✅ Building sustainable quarterly habits

step 1: choose + order your reset ki t

You’ll need to purchase one of the following kits:

Via Fullscript

Paleo Cleanse Plus Kit

Metagenics Clear Change Kit

Standard Process Complete Detox Kit

Core Restore by Ortho Molecular

Create a Fullscript account today and save 20% off everything you order, always.

Or

Dr. Cabral Detox Kit

Exclusive Offer: Use code BETH10 to save on your kit



Please order your kit at least 2 weeks before the Reset to ensure it arrives in time. We begin April 13, so order by March 28th to receive your kit in time!

step 2: register

Once you’ve ordered your kit, register here.

You’ll receive access to:

Reset preparation + support

A seasonal recipe collection

Detox-friendly shopping list

Access to my private IG chat group

PS: We do this reset each January, April, July, and October. Join us anytime!

the bottom line

Your liver needs you to:

Stop burdening it: Limit alcohol, reduce refined sugars and refined grains, minimize processed foods

Give it what it needs: Adequate protein, cruciferous vegetables, fiber, hydration

Support elimination: Healthy gut, 30+ grams of fiber daily, regular bowel movements, adequate water

This quarterly reset combines strategic fasting for metabolic benefits with nutrient-dense eating to support your liver’s natural processes.

It’s not sexy. It won’t make a dramatic Instagram transformation in 7 days.

But it’s real. It’s evidence-based. And it works.

Ready to join us?

Sign up Here!

what past participants say:

“The first two days of shake only were truly energizing for me...no headaches and tons of energy.”

“My cravings to snack have disappeared and I am much more satiated with less food!”

“I cannot stop looking at my glowing skin, my eyes became brighter, I definitely lost some weight, overall feel uplifted mood, lots of energy and clarity of mind.”

“What’s changed? 5lbs weight loss, no 3pm slump, no craving for sugar, water consumption is up, my GI issues feel like they are getting back to normal. What a difference 7 days make.”

products that support The Reset Method

Whether you join us or not, these products support healthy metabolism and elimination year-round:

I hope you will consider joining us! If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

Thank you for being here,

