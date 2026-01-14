Originally published in November, this reader-favorite recipe is unlocked for everyone today thanks to the generous sponsorship of Pique.

Savory scones are one of those recipes that deserve a permanent spot in your rotation. They’re perfect for breakfast alongside tea and collagen (hello, easy 30 grams of protein), satisfying as a snack, or served with soup or salad for a simple, nourishing meal.

Hearty, endlessly customizable (I’ve included 11 flavor combinations in the download along with notes and swaps!), and made with blood sugar friendly ingredients, these scones deliver a whopping 21 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber per scone.

Think of them as the grown-up cousin of a biscuit: flaky, buttery, and deeply satisfying, with the macros to actually support metabolic health. Once you master the basic recipe, you’ll find yourself making them on repeat.

Low Glycemic | Grain-Free | Gluten-Free | Keto-Friendly Savory Scones

savory protein scones + level glucose

The ingredients that support metabolic health

Chef’s Kiss Chocho Lupin Protein Flour, a true nutritional powerhouse:

60g protein per cup (vs. 13g in all-purpose flour)

21g fiber per cup (supports gut health and blood sugar stability)

0g net carbs (vs. 92g in all-purpose flour)

Complete protein with all essential amino acids

Rich in iron, magnesium, potassium, and zinc

Prebiotic and anti-inflammatory

Almond Flour Rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy monounsaturated fats. Supports heart health, stable blood sugar, and provides sustained energy without glucose spikes.

Butter Provides fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K2, plus conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) which supports metabolic health. Slows glucose absorption and adds rich flavor.

Coconut Milk Healthy fats for satiety, hormone production, and nutrient absorption. Keeps these scones blood sugar-friendly.

Manchego Cheese Adds protein, calcium, vitamin B12, and healthy fats. Aged cheese is lower in lactose and easier to digest.

Fresh Herbs Packed with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds, and phytonutrients. Rosemary supports brain health, parsley provides vitamin K and C, thyme has antimicrobial properties.

The Result: High-protein, high-fiber, nutrient-dense scones that keep blood sugar stable, support gut health, and provide lasting energy, without the glucose spike of traditional wheat scones.

Recipe: savory protein scones!

(Full printable recipe + 11 flavor variations available below)

These savory scones are buttery and completely satisfying — without the carb load. The combination of almond and lupin flour creates a tender crumb that rivals traditional scones while delivering impressive macros.

Makes: 8 scones

Equipment:

Ingredients

2 cups almond flour

1 cup Chef's Kiss Chocho lupin protein flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp sea salt use code BETH to save

1/2 cup cold butter, cut into cubes

1/2 cup coconut milk or heavy cream

Add-ins:

1/2 cup shredded cheese (I used manchego)

2 tbsp fresh herbs (rosemary, parsley, thyme, or chives) or 1–2 tsp dried herbs

1/2 cup cooked, crumbled bacon or diced ham (look for uncured, no added sugar - I like True Story foods, and Applegate Organics)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together the almond flour, lupin flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the cold butter cubes and work them into the flour mixture using your hands (or a pastry cutter) until the mixture is crumbly with pea-sized pieces of butter. Fold in any add-ins (cheese, herbs, ham, etc.). Pour in the coconut milk or cream and mix with a fork or your hands until a dough forms. It should be slightly sticky but hold together. Using your hands or a silicone spatula, gently knead the dough in the bowl just until combined—avoid overworking it. Transfer the dough onto the parchment-lined baking sheet and shape it into a disk about 1 inch thick. Cut the disk in half, then cut each half into 4 wedges to make 8 scones. Gently separate the wedges so there is about 2 inches between each one on the baking sheet. Bake for 15–17 minutes, or until golden brown on the edges. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving. Enjoy warm or at room temperature with a dollop of grass-fed butter.

Let’s Talk About Alcohol and Metabolic Health

I’m not anti-alcohol, but the truth is: alcohol disrupts blood sugar, impairs sleep quality, stresses your liver, and interferes with fat metabolism. For many of us navigating perimenopause, menopause, insulin resistance, or metabolic health goals, reducing or eliminating alcohol can be transformative.

But I still love the ritual of an evening drink—the pause, the flavor, the signal to unwind. I don’t want Dry January (or cutting back) to feel restrictive—I want it to feel intentional and indulgent.

Enter Vesper by Pique: a non-alcoholic adaptogenic aperitif that actually supports your nervous system instead of stressing it. It delivers the ritual, relaxation, and social ease of a drink—without alcohol or the next-day aftereffects.

Here’s What’s Inside:

L-theanine, tart cherry, elderflower, lemon balm → calm the nervous system and melt away tension

Gentian root → delivers a subtle, uplifting euphoria

Damiana → opens the heart and promotes connection

Flavor → Tart cherry, layered citrus, botanical bitters, herbaceous aromatics

The result is sparkling, tart, herbaceous, and genuinely sophisticated—something I actually want to savor.

The Blood Sugar Win?

It’s sweetened with low-glycemic glycerin and doesn’t spike my blood sugar when I mix it with sparkling water. I’ve tested it on my CGM!

No alcohol. No added sugar. No artificial sweeteners. Just certified organic botanicals that help you unwind, elevate your mood, and feel open and connected—without haze, sleep disruption, or fog the next morning.

I mix one vial with sparkling water in the evening, and it’s become my favorite way to transition from “day” to “evening”—calm, present, and clear.

Whether you’re doing Dry January or rethinking your relationship with alcohol long-term, this is worth trying. It’s one of the rare alcohol alternatives that doesn’t feel like a compromise.

Heather Hausenblas, PhD shares the science and the benefits behind Dry January

Together, we’re building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

Thank you for being here,

Download the recipe + flavor variations here

Nest Wellness Savory Protein Scones 705KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

