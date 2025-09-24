I have some very exciting news to share… I am going to be a grandmother! My daughter Maddie and her husband Garrett are expecting their first baby and we are all beyond thrilled!

I have decided that I want to be called mémère (pronounced meh-may), after my own grandmother (my dad’s mother). The name feels like such a sweet way to carry on a family tradition.

A New Nibling!

My son Nolan is super excited to be an uncle and was wondering if there was a word to refer to a niece or nephew. I told him I didn't think so, but that we should look it up. Well, apparently, there is a word for niece and/or nephew, and that word is nibling! I love it, and it couldn't be more perfect for the little one we have yet to meet. Nolan is already planning some fun uncle adventures.

me, Dr. B, Nolan, Lauren, Camille, Maddie, and Garrett

→ Keep scrolling for all the favorites I’ve been cooking, listening to, reading, wearing, and enjoying in September.

Sleeping:

Last weekend, we helped Maddie and Garrett unpack and organize their new house, and it was such a joy to all be together, and imagining what life will look like with a little one in the mix.

This soon-to-be mémère also has her own guest room! It will be the perfect place to stay when I come to help.

Birch Living kindly gifted them a Luxe Natural mattress for the guest room, and after Dr. B and I slept on it for three nights, I can honestly say it’s dreamy. What I love most is that it’s crafted with natural and organic materials – natural wool, organic latex, and organic cotton – and it’s certified safe and fiberglass-free. Unlike traditional mattresses, Birch uses zero polyurethane-based foams, which means no noxious off-gassing while you sleep (it’s even GREENGUARD Gold Certified). This feels especially important with mama and a growing baby in the house.

The natural breathability and cooling properties are incredible too – the naturally hygroscopic wool and natural latex allow for increased airflow to keep you cool and comfortable all night long. Whether you’re a back, side, or combination sleeper, it provides excellent comfort and support for all sleep positions.

Now Maddie’s guest room is cozy, eco-friendly, and ready for mémère duties when the time comes. If you’re in the market for a new mattress, Birch Living is offering 25% off through the end of September.

Maddie and Garrett’s new guest room

Craving:

As cliché as it sounds, Maddie has been craving pickles! Thankfully, Bubbies fermented pickles are a healthy craving- good for her gut microbiome and baby’s too. (Honestly, all of my kids love pickles, so this comes as no surprise!) We all agree the Bubbies baby dills are the best!

Camille, Maddie, and Lauren- all of my kids love pickles!

Listening:

I've been rotating between a few podcasts recently that match my September mood.

Peter Attia has been my go-to for morning walks - his episode #341 on sleep really resonated with me and has some great actionable tips if sleep eludes you.

I also loved listening to the audiobook Hold Me Tight by Dr. Sue Johnson – perfect timing as I think about relationships and family bonds. There's something about transitioning into fall that makes me crave more thoughtful, slower-paced content.

Along similar lines, I am looking forward to diving into The Ornithologist’s Field Guide to Love by India Holton.

Enjoying:

Pique's fermented Pu'er tea has quickly become my favorite travel companion (it even came with me to Oak Harbor to see Maddie and Garrett!) — perfectly packed in individual sachets. This isn’t your average tea. Thanks to Pique's Cold Extraction Technology™, every cup delivers the highest quality probiotics, prebiotics, and polyphenols to support gut health, boost metabolism, and promote radiant skin from the inside out.

I love starting my day with Green Pu’er for its calm, steady energy and gentle metabolism kick-start. After meals, I reach for Black Pu’er to aid digestion and keep me feeling balanced. Both have that earthy, complex flavor that makes cozy September days feel even more grounded.

It's become part of my daily ritual for good reason – gut transformation, calm energy, and glowing skin, one sip at a time.

Get 20% off for life + free starter kit when you use my link

Celebrating:

We've now welcomed more than 100 people into The Blood Sugar Method since

and I launched this program in May. From

to

and

, the transformations are truly inspiring. I am so incredibly proud of each member's dedication to their health.

What if you could wake up without that ravenous hunger? What if afternoon energy crashes were a thing of the past? What if you finally understood exactly what to put on your plate? These aren’t just hopes – they’re real results our participants are experiencing every single day.

Here are just a few of the amazing transformations we’re seeing:

“I started the BSM course 8 weeks ago and just finished today. I have seen improvement in my average glucose numbers and feel hopeful that my next A1c test at the end of September will validate the CGM readings. I have made the meal planning and prep a much better habit and don’t feel confused about what to put on my plate. Two biggest changes I have observed: I no longer wake up super hungry and I haven’t needed to take an afternoon nap for weeks! ”

“Last week I had a new blood test done. Three months ago my A1c was 7.1 . This recent test shows my A1c is now 6.7 . To me that is a success from all the efforts I have been applying to gain control over my blood sugar and bring my A1c down towards the ultimate goal of 4.8-5.6. I have a ways to go yet, but thanks to this program and support, I will get there.”

“I've had great results with the program, thus far!! I've lost 8 lb , and my glucose when I started the blood sugar program was in the 130's and now for the first time is reading below 100!!! The recipes are delicious - I love them so much definitely have to monitor quantity of these delicious recipes! Love the program.”

“I would HIGHLY recommend joining. This group has been so encouraging, supportive, and educational. It should be a required course in high school- I’m bummed it took me to 40+ years to figure out how important blood glucose is. Anja and Beth are the best!!”

Your transformation could be next! In just 8 weeks, you could be waking up energized, saying goodbye to afternoon crashes, and finally understanding exactly what your body needs. Claim your spot today and start your journey this month.

join today🧡

Cooking:

With the weather cooling down, I’m all about nourishing soups and stews. If you missed it, grab my free ebook with 25 slow cooker recipes to keep you cozy all season long.

and of course, this soup recipe:

Wearing:

Sweater weather is officially here in Northern California (at least it was last week- today we had weather in the high 90s!) I've been living in this cozy knit cardigan from Quince (I loved it so much I bought it in red and grey- it's that perfect weight for our mild fall days). These jeans have been my go-to all month long- they're comfortable enough for long days but still look polished when I need to dress up a bit. These loafers, these suede ballet flats, and these sneakers have been in constant rotation too- they're the perfect combination of comfort and style for everything from travel to errands around town.

This cap has been perfect for those slightly breezy September mornings when I want to look put-together without much effort. And I'm completely obsessed with this sweater coat - it's like wearing a cozy blanket but actually looks chic! It's been my layering hero as we transition from warm afternoons to cooler evenings.

Reading:

Planning:

September and back to school always feel like a fresh start to me, almost more than January! Speaking of fresh starts, our Fall detox is October 6-13. This is the perfect reset before the holidays. I provide a free IG chat group + all of the recipes you will need for the week.

Having a grandbaby on the way has me thinking differently about how I want to structure my time. I’m focusing on creating more margin in my schedule and being intentional about the commitments I say yes to.

I feel incredibly grateful that I can work remotely from just about anywhere in the world, and I plan to take full advantage of that flexibility when our new little one arrives in the springtime. Knowing that I can be present for those precious early moments while still maintaining my work and passion projects has me reflecting on how grateful I am for this work and for all of you.

September has been a month of family milestones, cozy rituals, and fall nesting — and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Together, we're building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

Thank you for being here,