Weekend pancakes have been a cherished tradition in our family for as long as I can remember. Back when our children were small (and refined grains were still on our menu), Dr. B would transform an ordinary boxed pancake mix into magical creations like dinosaurs, pandas, and koalas.
Our family's health journey took a significant turn in 2013 when we eliminated refined grains from our diet. This transition challenged me to recreate our weekend pancake breakfasts. After many experiments (and some memorable flops!), I finally perfected a grain-free recipe that not only satisfied our nutritional standards but also passed the ultimate test—enthusiastic approval from our children. That recipe has since become a staple in many of your homes, too, and that brings me immense joy.
I have never made sheet pan pancakes until this week. This method solves the usual breakfast dilemma: how to serve everyone hot pancakes simultaneously. We've all been there—standing at the stove, flipping batch after batch while earlier servings grow cold, or (worse!) eating in shifts while others wait hungrily. The sheet pan approach ensures everyone sits down together to equally warm, freshly baked pancakes. Sheet pan pancakes are also a fun way to serve pancakes at a brunch or gathering for Mother’s Day.
The true genius of sheet pan pancakes is their versatility. My kids are divided in their topping preferences—half love blueberries, and half love chocolate chips. This sheet pan method allows me to create custom sections with different toppings, ensuring everyone gets exactly what they love!
Nutrients in these yummy pancakes
These sheet pan pancakes aren't just delicious—they're packed with nutrients that support metabolic health, steady energy, and cellular function. Here's a breakdown of the key nutrients in this recipe:
Almond Flour
Protein: Contains 6g of protein per ¼ cup, supporting muscle maintenance and satiety
Healthy Fats: Rich in monounsaturated fats that support heart health and hormone production
Vitamin E: A powerful antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative damage
Magnesium: Essential for over 300 biochemical reactions, including blood sugar regulation
Low Glycemic Impact: Minimal effect on blood glucose compared to grain-based flours
Ground Chia Seeds
Fiber: An extraordinary source of fiber with 10g per 2 tablespoons, helping to slow carbohydrate absorption
Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Contains alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) that supports heart and brain health
Complete Protein: Contains all nine essential amino acids in a plant-based package
Calcium: More calcium per ounce than milk, supporting bone health
Blood Sugar Regulation: Forms a gel-like substance in the digestive tract that slows glucose absorption
Eggs
High-Quality Protein: Each egg provides about 6g of complete protein with all essential amino acids
Choline: Critical for brain health and development
Lutein & Zeaxanthin: Carotenoids that protect eye health
B Vitamins: Particularly B12 and riboflavin for energy metabolism
Vitamin D: Important for immune function and bone health
Butter/Ghee/Coconut Oil
Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs): (in coconut oil) May support fat burning and provide quick energy
Butyrate: (in butter/ghee) A short-chain fatty acid that supports gut health
Fat-Soluble Vitamins: Helps absorb vitamins A, D, E, and K from other ingredients
Blood Sugar Impact: Slows carbohydrate absorption, leading to more gradual glucose release
Spices with Benefits
Cinnamon
Blood Sugar Regulation: Contains compounds that may mimic insulin and increase insulin sensitivity
Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Contains powerful antioxidants that reduce inflammation markers
Antimicrobial Effects: May help balance gut bacteria for better digestive health
Cardamom
Digestive Support: Soothes digestive discomfort and may improve gut function
Antioxidant Activity: Contains compounds that neutralize free radicals
Anti-Inflammatory Properties: May help reduce systemic inflammation
Mix-ins
Blueberries
Anthocyanins: Powerful antioxidants that give blueberries their color and combat oxidative stress
Fiber: About 4g per cup, supporting digestive health and blood sugar stability
Vitamin C: Supports immune function and collagen production
Low Glycemic Impact: Lower sugar content than many other fruits
Polyphenols: May improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation
Dark Chocolate Chips
Flavanols: Heart-healthy compounds that support circulation
Magnesium: Supports energy production and over 300 enzymatic reactions
Iron: Important for oxygen transport and energy production
Antioxidants: Dark chocolate contains more antioxidants than many berries
Nutritional Synergy
What makes these pancakes particularly beneficial for metabolic health is how the ingredients work together:
Protein + Fat + Fiber Combination: This trio slows digestion and provides steady, sustained energy release rather than blood sugar spikes and crashes
Antioxidant Diversity: The varied antioxidants from blueberries, cinnamon, cardamom, and dark chocolate work synergistically to combat oxidative stress
Balanced Macronutrients: The recipe provides a good balance of protein, healthy fats, and controlled carbohydrates that support metabolic flexibility
Enjoying these nutrient-dense pancakes as part of your breakfast can provide lasting energy while supporting your metabolic health goals—proof that nourishing food can be both delicious and functional.
Continuous Glucose Monitor Results
the recipe: sheet pan blueberry or chocolate chip pancakes
By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness
Gluten free, grain free, refined sugar free, and low carb
Makes 24 3” square pancakes
Equipment
