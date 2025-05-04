sheet pan blueberry pancakes with blueberries mixed into the batter

Weekend pancakes have been a cherished tradition in our family for as long as I can remember. Back when our children were small (and refined grains were still on our menu), Dr. B would transform an ordinary boxed pancake mix into magical creations like dinosaurs, pandas, and koalas.

Our family's health journey took a significant turn in 2013 when we eliminated refined grains from our diet. This transition challenged me to recreate our weekend pancake breakfasts. After many experiments (and some memorable flops!), I finally perfected a grain-free recipe that not only satisfied our nutritional standards but also passed the ultimate test—enthusiastic approval from our children. That recipe has since become a staple in many of your homes, too, and that brings me immense joy.

I have never made sheet pan pancakes until this week. This method solves the usual breakfast dilemma: how to serve everyone hot pancakes simultaneously. We've all been there—standing at the stove, flipping batch after batch while earlier servings grow cold, or (worse!) eating in shifts while others wait hungrily. The sheet pan approach ensures everyone sits down together to equally warm, freshly baked pancakes. Sheet pan pancakes are also a fun way to serve pancakes at a brunch or gathering for Mother’s Day.

The true genius of sheet pan pancakes is their versatility. My kids are divided in their topping preferences—half love blueberries, and half love chocolate chips. This sheet pan method allows me to create custom sections with different toppings, ensuring everyone gets exactly what they love!

Nutrients in these yummy pancakes

These sheet pan pancakes aren't just delicious—they're packed with nutrients that support metabolic health, steady energy, and cellular function. Here's a breakdown of the key nutrients in this recipe:

Almond Flour

Protein: Contains 6g of protein per ¼ cup, supporting muscle maintenance and satiety

Healthy Fats: Rich in monounsaturated fats that support heart health and hormone production

Vitamin E: A powerful antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative damage

Magnesium: Essential for over 300 biochemical reactions, including blood sugar regulation

Low Glycemic Impact: Minimal effect on blood glucose compared to grain-based flours Ground Chia Seeds

Fiber: An extraordinary source of fiber with 10g per 2 tablespoons, helping to slow carbohydrate absorption

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Contains alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) that supports heart and brain health

Complete Protein: Contains all nine essential amino acids in a plant-based package

Calcium: More calcium per ounce than milk, supporting bone health

Blood Sugar Regulation: Forms a gel-like substance in the digestive tract that slows glucose absorption

Eggs

High-Quality Protein: Each egg provides about 6g of complete protein with all essential amino acids

Choline: Critical for brain health and development

Lutein & Zeaxanthin: Carotenoids that protect eye health

B Vitamins: Particularly B12 and riboflavin for energy metabolism

Vitamin D: Important for immune function and bone health

Butter/Ghee/Coconut Oil

Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs): (in coconut oil) May support fat burning and provide quick energy

Butyrate: (in butter/ghee) A short-chain fatty acid that supports gut health

Fat-Soluble Vitamins: Helps absorb vitamins A, D, E, and K from other ingredients

Blood Sugar Impact: Slows carbohydrate absorption, leading to more gradual glucose release

Spices with Benefits

Cinnamon

Blood Sugar Regulation: Contains compounds that may mimic insulin and increase insulin sensitivity

Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Contains powerful antioxidants that reduce inflammation markers

Antimicrobial Effects: May help balance gut bacteria for better digestive health

Cardamom

Digestive Support: Soothes digestive discomfort and may improve gut function

Antioxidant Activity: Contains compounds that neutralize free radicals

Anti-Inflammatory Properties: May help reduce systemic inflammation

Mix-ins

Blueberries

Anthocyanins: Powerful antioxidants that give blueberries their color and combat oxidative stress

Fiber: About 4g per cup, supporting digestive health and blood sugar stability

Vitamin C: Supports immune function and collagen production

Low Glycemic Impact: Lower sugar content than many other fruits

Polyphenols: May improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation

Dark Chocolate Chips

Flavanols: Heart-healthy compounds that support circulation

Magnesium: Supports energy production and over 300 enzymatic reactions

Iron: Important for oxygen transport and energy production

Antioxidants: Dark chocolate contains more antioxidants than many berries

mini chocolate chip sheet pan pancakes

Nutritional Synergy

What makes these pancakes particularly beneficial for metabolic health is how the ingredients work together:

Protein + Fat + Fiber Combination: This trio slows digestion and provides steady, sustained energy release rather than blood sugar spikes and crashes

Antioxidant Diversity: The varied antioxidants from blueberries, cinnamon, cardamom, and dark chocolate work synergistically to combat oxidative stress

Balanced Macronutrients: The recipe provides a good balance of protein, healthy fats, and controlled carbohydrates that support metabolic flexibility

Enjoying these nutrient-dense pancakes as part of your breakfast can provide lasting energy while supporting your metabolic health goals—proof that nourishing food can be both delicious and functional.

Continuous Glucose Monitor Results

my glucose response to blueberry pancakes

the recipe: sheet pan blueberry or chocolate chip pancakes

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten free, grain free, refined sugar free, and low carb

Makes 24 3” square pancakes

Equipment