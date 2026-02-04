A reader recently asked me:

“Beth, how do you choose skincare products? I eat well, but now I’m realizing I should think about what I’m putting on my skin.”

It’s an important question—and one I’ve been meaning to answer.

Here’s the short version:

What you put ON your skin matters.

But what you put IN your body matters more.

First, a little context

I’m not a dermatologist or a skincare expert.

What I am is a woman who has spent many years dealing with acne, rosacea, sensitive skin, and more than my share of expensive products that didn’t work.

After years of trial and error, I’ve learned this:

Caring for mature skin doesn’t require a complicated routine or dozens of products. It requires the right ingredients, consistency, and support from the inside out.

At 59, my skin doesn’t need more steps—it needs fewer toxins and better nourishment.

I have crow's feet and laugh lines and wouldn't have it any other way. My skincare routine isn't about erasing age—it's about healthy, glowing skin at any age.

My simple skincare philosophy

I keep things intentionally minimal. Everything I use fits into these principles:

Clean, minimal ingredients

Proven actives (not hype)

Hydration inside and out

Daily sun protection

No endocrine-disrupting chemicals

That’s it.

No 10-step routine. No “reverse aging” promises. Just consistency and science-backed ingredients.

What I actually use

Body care

After showering, I massage organic jojoba oil into my damp skin. Jojoba closely mimics our skin’s natural oils, absorbs beautifully, and doesn’t clog pores.

In the summer, I use a homemade body butter with non-nano zinc oxide for sun protection. I used to sell this body butter, and I'm sharing the recipe for the first time ever at the end of this post just for paid subscribers.

This 16 ounce bottle is $25 and lasts me 4 months. I use it daily to clean my face and moisturize my body.

Face care: evening

Cleanse: I massage the same organic jojoba oil into my face, neck, and décolletage and remove it with warm water using a soft washcloth. This removes makeup and sunscreen without stripping my skin.

Treat (alternating nights):

Night 1: Prescription tretinoin (Retin-A)—a dermatologist or family practice doctor can write this prescription for you (costs me $7). Retin-A is also available over the counter in many countries, including Mexico ($25-35).

Night 2: Gentle Retinol Night Serum

This gives me the benefits of retinoids without overdrying my sensitive skin.

Face care: morning

I rinse my face in the shower with water only. Then I use:

How I choose products (this changed everything)

Before I buy any personal care product, I check ingredients using the Switch Natural app created by Substack writer Andrea Dahr. This is not an ad, I am just a fan!

It flags:

Endocrine disruptors

Carcinogens

Irritants and allergens

I used to assume that if something was sold in a store, it must be safe. That’s simply not true.

The app lets me scan ingredient lists right in the store (or when shopping online) and tells me exactly what to watch out for. It's become one of my most-used tools, and I check everything before I buy it.

The 5 ingredients mature skin actually needs

If you do nothing else, look for these:

1. Retinoids – increase cell turnover and collagen production

2. Hyaluronic acid – deep hydration and plumping

3. Vitamin C – brightness and collagen support

4. Niacinamide – barrier repair and inflammation reduction

5. Clean oils (organic jojoba, rosehip, argan) – essential as natural oil production declines





What I avoid, always

Synthetic fragrance

Parabens and phthalates

Formaldehyde-releasing preservatives

Petroleum-derived ingredients

Harsh surfactants

Why this matters more as we age—especially after menopause: Our skin is thinner, drier, more sensitive, and more vulnerable to hormone-disrupting chemicals.

The inside out truth

For skin that ages well, prioritize:

Protein: 25–30g per meal

Healthy fats: especially omega-3s

Collagen or collagen-supporting nutrients

Vitamin C & zinc

Hydration: half your body weight in ounces daily is a good rule of thumb- tea, water, no sugar electrolytes all count!

Blood sugar stability (this is huge!)

High blood sugar damages collagen through a process called glycation—one of the fastest ways skin ages. Learn more about eating low glycemic for longevity (and good skin) here.

If you’re overwhelmed, start here

You don’t need to do everything at once.

Start with:

✔ Check your current products in the Switch Natural app (consider replacing them as they run out)

✔ Use jojoba oil for body moisture and cleansing

✔ Add a gentle retinol (slowly)

✔ Wear sunscreen every day

✔ Increase protein intake

✔ Make sure you’re well hydrated

✔ Add collagen peptides to your routine

Aging is not the enemy. Inflammation, poor nutrition, and toxic products are.

I have crow’s feet and laugh lines—and I’m not trying to erase them. Your skin at 50, 60, and beyond can be healthy, resilient, and glowing—not because you’re fighting age, but because you’re supporting your body.

What you put on your skin matters. What you put in your body matters even more.

Thank you for being here,

I don’t wear much makeup, but I do love these products, and Credo Beauty is a great place to get most of them:

