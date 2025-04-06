I have kept chickens since 2004, when our family moved from South Pasadena to Sebastopol, California. My children grew up with chicken chores and fresh eggs as part of their daily lives. We taught all of our children baby sign language so they could communicate their needs long before they could speak. When my son was born, his first baby sign wasn't "mama" or "more," but "bird." We've always said he was born a bird lover.

Nolan is 16 now, and his passion for birds has only grown. He maintains two incubators and hatches chickens and quail (and sometimes ducks) every spring. These beautiful birds keep our family supplied with eggs almost year round, which is truly a gift.

gifts from our girls

Spring brings a dramatic increase in egg production, allowing us to share the bounty with coworkers, neighbors, and friends. It's also the time when we lean into egg focused recipes. Today, I'm sharing a roundup of our family favorites, plus a brand new quiche recipe! All of these recipes are created to be nutrient dense and support your metabolic health and blood sugar balance.

some of our spring babies

why eggs?*

Eggs deliver impressive nutritional value in a small package:

Complete Protein : Contains all nine essential amino acids with about 6 grams per egg, supporting muscle maintenance and repair

Choline : Critical for brain health, neurotransmitter production, and cell membrane structure

Lutein + Zeaxanthin : Powerful antioxidants that protect eyes from age-related damage and macular degeneration

Vitamin D : Supports calcium absorption, immune function, and bone health

B-Complex Vitamins : Particularly rich in B12 and B2, supporting energy production and cellular function

Selenium : An essential mineral for thyroid health, DNA production, and protection from oxidative damage

Iron : Especially bioavailable in egg yolks, supporting oxygen transport and preventing anemia

Vitamin A : Essential for immune function, vision, and cellular communication

Vitamin E : Antioxidant that protects cells from damage and supports immune function

Healthy Fats : Contains primarily unsaturated fats that support hormone production and nutrient absorption

Blood Sugar Regulation : The protein-fat combination helps stabilize glucose levels and improve insulin sensitivity

Satiety: Promotes fullness, potentially supporting weight management efforts

NEW! vegetarian quiche with a lupin crust

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

A delicious grain-free, blood sugar-friendly quiche with a tender lupin flour crust perfect for brunch, meal prep, Easter, or anytime you crave quiche! Grain-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, high protein, and dairy-free swaps

Serves: 8

Equipment