Some of my fondest Easter memories are from the years we hosted Easter egg hunts on our country property in Occidental, California. I remember watching little ones scramble through fields and gardens, checking every nook and cranny for hidden treasures (even the chicken coop where they would sometimes find a “real” egg)—and that memorable rainy year when muddy footprints marked every surface of our home! And then there was the year my son Nolan hatched a clutch of duck eggs in his incubator. They followed him everywhere as if he were their papa! While those early celebrations centered around the thrill of the hunt, our Easter gatherings have evolved as our children have grown.
Today, our focus has shifted to sharing a leisurely Spring brunch together. This menu honors both traditions—sophisticated enough for grown up palates while keeping the festive spirit of those muddy egg hunt days alive. From classic dishes like Maple Glazed Ham to lighter options like Grilled Scallops with Asparagus or Salmon with Citrus, there's something here for everyone. Whether you're hosting an elaborate brunch or an intimate family dinner, these recipes celebrate the abundance of Spring and the joy of gathering around the table.
Spring Brunch Menu
All recipes are refined sugar-free, gluten-free, grain-free, and low glycemic to support blood sugar balance and metabolic health.
Appetizers + Bites
Lemon Pepper Asparagus
Garlicky Green Beans
Asparagus, Cucumber + Feta Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Green Pea + Edamame Soup
Main Course Ideas
Maple Glazed Ham (traditional for Easter)
Roasted Chicken
Green Beans + Feta Frittata
Asparagus + Mushroom Frittata
Slow Roasted Salmon with Citrus
Grilled Scallops + Asparagus on Greens
Baked Cod with Green Beans + Carrots
Fresh Spring Sides
Mixed Greens, Cucumber + Pecan Salad
Sesame Roasted Green Beans
Strawberry Asparagus Salad with Tahini Dressing
Green Bean Casserole
Roasted Veggies
Sweet Treats
Chocolate Almond Butter Eggs
Sweet Almond Crêpes with Strawberries
Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp
Carrot Cake (new recipe!)
Suggested Menus:
Traditional Easter Feast
Glazed Ham
Green Bean Casserole
Lemon Pepper Asparagus
Mixed Greens, Cucumber + Pecan Salad
Chocolate Almond Butter Eggs
Light + Fresh Spring Brunch
Asparagus + Mushroom Frittata
Garlicky Green Beans
Strawberry Asparagus Salad
Sweet Almond Crêpes with Strawberries
Garden Fresh
Asparagus + Mushroom Frittata
Slow Roasted Salmon
Strawberry Asparagus Salad
Garlicky Green Beans
Carrot Cake
Seafood Celebration
Slow Roasted Salmon with Citrus
Grilled Scallops + Asparagus on Greens
Asparagus, Cucumber + Feta Salad
Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp
Perfect Brunch
Green Beans + Feta Frittata
Green Pea + Edamame Soup
Roasted Veggies
Carrot Cake
A Gathering of Goodness
Roasted Chicken
Baked Cod with Green Beans + Carrots
Sesame Roasted Green Beans
Mixed Greens Salad
Chocolate Almond Butter Eggs
