Some of my fondest Easter memories are from the years we hosted Easter egg hunts on our country property in Occidental, California. I remember watching little ones scramble through fields and gardens, checking every nook and cranny for hidden treasures (even the chicken coop where they would sometimes find a “real” egg)—and that memorable rainy year when muddy footprints marked every surface of our home! And then there was the year my son Nolan hatched a clutch of duck eggs in his incubator. They followed him everywhere as if he were their papa! While those early celebrations centered around the thrill of the hunt, our Easter gatherings have evolved as our children have grown.

Lauren in the garden hunting for eggs (L), and the year Nolan hatched duck eggs in his incubator! (R)

Today, our focus has shifted to sharing a leisurely Spring brunch together. This menu honors both traditions—sophisticated enough for grown up palates while keeping the festive spirit of those muddy egg hunt days alive. From classic dishes like Maple Glazed Ham to lighter options like Grilled Scallops with Asparagus or Salmon with Citrus, there's something here for everyone. Whether you're hosting an elaborate brunch or an intimate family dinner, these recipes celebrate the abundance of Spring and the joy of gathering around the table.

Spring Brunch Menu

All recipes are refined sugar-free, gluten-free, grain-free, and low glycemic to support blood sugar balance and metabolic health.

Appetizers + Bites

Lemon Pepper Asparagus

Garlicky Green Beans

Asparagus, Cucumber + Feta Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Green Pea + Edamame Soup

Main Course Ideas

Maple Glazed Ham (traditional for Easter)

Roasted Chicken

Green Beans + Feta Frittata

Asparagus + Mushroom Frittata

Slow Roasted Salmon with Citrus

Grilled Scallops + Asparagus on Greens

Baked Cod with Green Beans + Carrots

Fresh Spring Sides

Mixed Greens, Cucumber + Pecan Salad

Sesame Roasted Green Beans

Strawberry Asparagus Salad with Tahini Dressing

Green Bean Casserole

Roasted Veggies

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Almond Butter Eggs

Sweet Almond Crêpes with Strawberries

Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

Carrot Cake (new recipe!)

Suggested Menus:

Traditional Easter Feast

Glazed Ham

Green Bean Casserole

Lemon Pepper Asparagus

Mixed Greens, Cucumber + Pecan Salad

Chocolate Almond Butter Eggs

Light + Fresh Spring Brunch

Asparagus + Mushroom Frittata

Garlicky Green Beans

Strawberry Asparagus Salad

Sweet Almond Crêpes with Strawberries

Garden Fresh

Asparagus + Mushroom Frittata

Slow Roasted Salmon

Strawberry Asparagus Salad

Garlicky Green Beans

Carrot Cake

Seafood Celebration

Slow Roasted Salmon with Citrus

Grilled Scallops + Asparagus on Greens

Asparagus, Cucumber + Feta Salad

Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

Perfect Brunch

Green Beans + Feta Frittata

Green Pea + Edamame Soup

Roasted Veggies

Carrot Cake

A Gathering of Goodness

Roasted Chicken

Baked Cod with Green Beans + Carrots

Sesame Roasted Green Beans

Mixed Greens Salad

Chocolate Almond Butter Eggs

On May 1, I’m joining

to kick off our 8 week course called

! It’s for anyone who wants to…

Eat & feel satisfied without dips in energy, cravings, or relying on snacks

Understand your Continuous Glucose Monitor data (or your body's signals) and know exactly how to respond

Keep their natural hormonal changes feeling less extreme -- through postpartum, perimenopause, menopause & beyond.

Have a clearer mind, better sleep, and more consistent energy throughout the day

Understand how to make healthy choices when eating out with friends, when traveling, and at work without guilt or worry about your blood sugar

You can sign up now by joining our waitlist OR attend our free Kick-Off Cooking Class!

join course waitlist + save $50

free cooking class!

Together, we're building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

Thank you for being here,

