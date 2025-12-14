I have to confess that when a reader requested sticky toffee pudding, I had never had it before! But that’s what makes recipe development so fun for me because I get to dive deep into researching the traditional version, test multiple recipes, and then create something healthier that people working on improving their metabolic health can genuinely enjoy.

Wikipedia describes sticky toffee pudding as “an English dessert consisting of a moist sponge cake covered in a toffee sauce, often served with a vanilla custard or vanilla ice cream. It is widely served in the Lake District in northwest England, where it is a culinary symbol.”

I made 3 versions this week: one as a “cake” that you see below, one in ramekins, and one in muffin tins. I think my preferred version is either the single serve ramekins or the muffins because you have more surface area for the tremendous toffee sauce! I have found that this dessert tastes best generously soaked with the toffee sauce and that is what makes it truly decadent and irresistible.

I brought this dessert to a holiday party last night, and it was a huge hit and no one had any idea it was a healthier version of this classic English holiday treat.

My philosophy is simple: the vast majority of what you eat should support your body’s health. When you do indulge in something sweet and special, it should be totally worth it: delicious, satisfying, and made with ingredients that align with your goals.

With the holidays around the corner, I wanted to give you something practical today as well: five easy weeknight dinners that support your metabolic health and get food on the table in under 40 minutes. I’ve created a downloadable ebook (find it at the bottom of this post) featuring a variety of foundational proteins (chicken, salmon, beef, lupin pasta, and eggs) so you can keep things simple during this busy time.

As with all of my recipes, this sticky toffee pudding is gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, (with non-dairy options), and blood-sugar-friendly. This is my glucose response:

If you are curious about using a continuous glucose monitor, check out this post.

sticky toffee pudding

by Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

The two ingredients that make this dessert work for blood sugar and metabolic health are the lupin flour and the monkfruit + allulose blend.

Lupin provides protein and fiber that balances the sugar from the dates, while allulose has been shown to actually reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes. Together, they transform a traditionally sugar-laden dessert, making the whole thing a very balanced (and delicious!) decadent dessert that you can feel good about enjoying.

Makes: 6 individual puddings

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Equipment