One of my fondest memories is walking through my Grandpa’s backyard in Ohio with him, saltshaker in hand, making our way to the rhubarb patch at the back of the yard. We would pull it straight from the ground, sprinkle it with salt, and eat it warm right there in the garden. If you have never tried rhubarb, it is sour and wonderfully crunchy, and it is perfect with strawberries. I still think of my Grandpa every time I see it.

These muffins were a beast to get right. Most traditional strawberry rhubarb muffins consist of adding chopped raw fruit to the batter. I found that this method in a grain free version just created soggy muffins. In many batches over two weeks, the problem was always the same- the fruit was making the muffin cake soggy. A muffin should be moist and tender, never soggy, and I was not going to share it with you until I got it right.

In the end, the solution was to cook the strawberries and rhubarb down into a luscious jam before folding it into the batter. That one step changed everything. The jam concentrates the flavor, releases the excess moisture before it ever touches the batter, and creates those gorgeous, jewel-like pockets of fruit throughout that hold their shape beautifully in the oven.

I always test a recipe at least three times before sharing it with you. These muffins took 10. Worth every batch.

me, my sister, my Grandpa, and my brother

Did you know that rhubarb is one of the most underappreciated sources of calcium in the plant world? One cup of cooked rhubarb delivers approximately 350mg- more than a glass of milk. It is also low in carbohydrates and rich in vitamin K, fiber, and antioxidants, making it one of spring’s most metabolically friendly ingredients.

Strawberries are among the lowest-glycemic fruits available, packed with vitamin C and polyphenols that support insulin sensitivity. Together, these two spring fruits create a naturally sweet-tart flavor that works beautifully without spiking blood glucose.

Almond flour creates a tender, moist crumb high in healthy fat and low in carbohydrates. The monk fruit allulose blend sweetens the jam without the glucose impact, and allulose has been shown to blunt the post-meal glucose response. Greek yogurt adds protein, moisture, and additional calcium.

CGM note: expect a gentle, rolling glucose response. The fat, protein, and low-sugar jam work together to slow digestion and blunt any carbohydrate response from the fruit.

high impact predicted but even testing muffins all day long, my glucose stayed in the 70-95 range

Here’s what’s waiting for you below:

The complete Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin recipe — 10 batches tested so yours come out perfectly moist and tender

The strawberry rhubarb jam method that makes all the difference (the one step that changed everything!)

The grain free flour base that creates a soft, moist crumb every time.

Video tutorial for jam consistency and folding method

Swaps for every dietary need, including dairy-free

A printable recipe PDF

10 batches. Two weeks. One genuinely perfect spring muffin. Everything is below.

Come into the kitchen with me

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, refined grain, and refined sugar, is low carb and blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

strawberry rhubarb muffins

Makes 12 • Prep time: 10 minutes • Cook time: 28–32 minutes

12-cup muffin tin, Paper or silicone muffin liners, Small saucepan, Two mixing bowls, Whisk, Spatula, Measuring cups and spoons, Sharp knife, Cutting board