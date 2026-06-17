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I'm always looking for effortless ways to boost nutrition in everyday meals. After creating No Oats, this Super Seed Sprinkle was the natural next step. You probably already have the ingredients on hand if you’ve been making No Oats! Just a quick sprinkle adds 4g of fiber and 4g of protein to any dish, plus a wealth of micronutrients that support everything from gut health to brain function.

It's my new favorite nutritional shortcut - transforming ordinary meals into functional food with minimal effort. Whether scattered over yogurt or cottage cheese or sprinkled on salads, soups, and steamed veggies, this blend delivers maximum nutrition with zero added complexity to your cooking routine.

my new super seed sprinkle on yogurt, salad, and steamed broccoli adds 4 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, plus a flavor boost!

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everyday super seed sprinkle

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

This nutrient-dense seed and fiber blend combines easily accessible ingredients for a powerful nutritional boost. Sprinkle on yogurt, soups, and salads for added fiber, protein, healthy fats, and micronutrients.

Base Seeds (1¼ cups total)

Nuts (½ cup total)

¼ cup walnuts, chopped

¼ cup raw almonds, chopped

Flavor Enhancers

Prepare flaxseeds: In a food processor, pulse the flaxseeds until coarsely ground. Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Prepare chia seeds: Repeat with the chia seeds, pulsing until broken down but not completely powdered. Add to the mixing bowl. Process nuts and seaweed: Add walnuts, almonds, and dried seaweed (if using) to the food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped. Add to the mixing bowl. Combine dry ingredients: Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl: hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, all dried herbs, spices, salt, pepper, and nutritional yeast (if using). Mix thoroughly: Use a spatula or clean hands to combine all ingredients evenly, ensuring the herbs and spices are well distributed. Store properly: Transfer to an airtight glass container. For daily use, keep at room temperature. For longer storage, refrigerate for up to 2 months or freeze for up to 6 months.

Serving Suggestions

Daily use: 1-2 tablespoons sprinkled on food

Morning boost: Add to yogurt, cottage cheese, or eggs

Lunch upgrade: Sprinkle on salads, soups, and steamed veggies

Coating: Use as a crust for fish or chicken

Baking enhancer: Mix into bread dough, muffin batter, or homemade granola

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Flax and chia seeds: Excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids and soluble fiber

Hemp seeds: Complete protein with all essential amino acids

Pumpkin and sunflower seeds: Rich in zinc, magnesium, and vitamin E

Walnuts: Brain-supporting omega-3s and antioxidants

Almonds: Vitamin E, magnesium, and prebiotic fibers

Nutritional yeast: B vitamins and complete protein

Turmeric + black pepper: Anti-inflammatory compounds with enhanced absorption

Sea vegetables: Iodine, unique minerals, and antioxidants not found in land plants

Herbs: Antioxidants and flavor enhancement

Nut-free version: Omit nuts and increase seeds by ¼ cup each of hemp and sunflower seeds

Extra protein: Add an additional ¼ cup of hemp hearts

Enhanced digestive support: Add 2 tablespoons of chicory root inulin

Omega-3 boost: Increase ground flaxseeds to ⅓ cup

Flavor variations:

Add everything but the bagel seasoning for an umami boost

Substitute different herbs like oregano, basil, or cilantro

Try a sweet version with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a touch of monk fruit

Texture variations: Keep some seeds whole for more crunch, or grind finer for a smoother texture

Serving size: Start with 1 tablespoon daily and gradually increase to 2 tablespoons to allow your digestive system to adjust to the additional fiber. 2 tablespoons have 4g of fiber and 4g of protein!

Hydration reminder: This blend is high in soluble fiber, which absorbs water. Be sure to increase your water intake when adding this to your diet.

Grind flax and chia: Grind flaxseeds and chia seeds, as these benefit most from being broken down for better nutrient absorption. It is possible to grind all of the seeds, nuts, and sea vegetables together at the same time. I will leave that to your preference, whether you like this to have some chunks of nuts and seeds or prefer it to be broken down more.

Storage: The oils in seeds and nuts can oxidize at room temperature. If you'll be using the blend daily, a week's worth can stay in an airtight jar on the counter. For longer-term storage, keep refrigerated or frozen.

Seed freshness: Purchase seeds and nuts from stores with high turnover to ensure freshness. Rancid seeds have a bitter, unpleasant taste.

Toasting option: For enhanced flavor, lightly toast sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and nuts before mixing. Allow to cool completely before combining with other ingredients.

Sea vegetables: Kelp and other sea vegetables provide natural iodine. If you have thyroid issues, consult your healthcare provider about appropriate intake levels.

Nest Wellness Everyday Super Seed Sprinkle Blend 570KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This little sprinkle has genuinely changed the way I think about topping a bowl of yogurt or finishing off a salad. It's not about overhauling your routine — it's about making the food you're already eating work harder for you. A tablespoon of this blend is doing a lot: feeding your gut, supporting brain health, reducing inflammation, and adding a satisfying, nutty texture to whatever you're making. That's the kind of effortless win I'm always chasing in the kitchen.

If you make this, I'd love to hear how you used it — drop a comment below! And if you know someone who's always looking for a simple way to eat better without more effort, this is a great post to share with them.

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