Last week, I sat down with a dear friend whose mother recently had major surgery. She was dismayed at the hospital recommendations to give her mom Ensure and Jell-O and knew, rightly, that there had to be a better way.

As we talked through what her mother’s body would actually need to heal—quality protein, anti-inflammatory foods, and nutrient-dense meals—I realized how many people face surgery without understanding that nutrition can be one of their most powerful recovery tools. The hospital’s standard recommendations often miss the mark entirely, focusing on convenience over healing.

If you or someone you love is preparing for surgery, one of the most powerful things you can do is plan your nutrition strategically. My friend’s instincts were spot-on. Let me show you why.

First, let’s look at what’s actually in Ensure—the product hospitals routinely recommend for surgical recovery:

Why Ensure Fails to Support Recovery and Metabolic Health

The first three ingredients are: Water, Corn Maltodextrin, and Sugar.

This means the primary content is refined carbohydrates and added sugar—exactly what you don’t want when trying to heal.

The Problems:

Blood Sugar Chaos: Corn maltodextrin has a glycemic index around 110 (even higher than table sugar at 65), causing rapid blood sugar spikes and crashes. This impairs wound healing and disrupts metabolic health when your body needs stability the most.

Inflammatory Oils: Contains corn oil and canola oil—highly processed seed oils rich in omega-6 fatty acids that promote inflammation. During recovery, when your body is already dealing with surgical inflammation, these oils make things worse.

Inadequate Protein: While it contains milk protein and soy protein, they come after water, maltodextrin, and sugar. The protein content (9-13g per serving) is minimal compared to what your body needs for healing. Real foods like bone broth, fish, tofu, tempeh, lupin, hemp hearts, eggs, and meat provide superior protein along with other healing compounds.

Synthetic Additives: Includes carrageenan (linked to digestive inflammation), artificial flavors, cellulose gels, and synthetic vitamins that are far less bioavailable than nutrients from whole foods.

What Your Body Actually Needs:

High-quality protein (20-30g per meal) for tissue repair

Healthy fats for hormone production and reducing inflammation

Stable blood sugar to support immune function

Real nutrients from whole foods, not synthetic vitamins

Anti-inflammatory compounds from bone broth, omega-3s, and colorful vegetables

Ensure delivers a blood sugar rollercoaster, inflammatory oils, and minimal protein- the exact opposite of what supports healing and metabolic health.

Your body deserves real food, always. But even more so when you get surgery.

Before Surgery: Building Your Foundation

In the weeks leading up to your procedure, focus on eating nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory foods that will prepare your body for the stress of surgery. This means plenty of quality protein, colorful vegetables, healthy fats, and minimal processed foods. Consider this your time to fill your nutritional tank.

Stock your freezer with homemade or high quality store bought bone broth, pre-portioned proteins like grilled chicken or ground beef, and easy-to-reheat soups and stews. You won’t feel like cooking after surgery, so having nourishing meals ready to go is essential.

Note: If a colonoscopy is what you are prepping for, check out this dedicated post.

After Surgery: Protein is Your Recovery Powerhouse

Protein is absolutely critical for wound healing, tissue repair, and maintaining muscle mass during recovery. After surgery, your protein needs increase significantly—often to 0.75-1 gram per pound of body weight daily, compared to the standard RDA of 0.36 grams per pound.

Focus on easily digestible, high-quality protein sources: bone broth, eggs, fish, chicken, ground beef, tofu, tempeh, and Greek yogurt.

Tip: If you’re struggling to eat solid foods immediately after surgery, protein smoothies made with collagen powder, whey protein, or grass fed beef protein can be helpful. Add nut butter, avocado, or coconut milk for healthy fats and extra calories.

The Magic of Bone Broth

Bone broth deserves special mention as a recovery superfood. Rich in collagen, gelatin, amino acids like glycine and proline, and minerals, bone broth supports gut healing, reduces inflammation, and provides easily absorbed nutrients when your appetite is low.

How to consume: Sip warm bone broth throughout the day, or use it as a base for soups with added vegetables and shredded chicken. Make or buy high-quality bone broth before surgery and freeze it in portions for easy reheating.

Essential Supplements for Recovery

While food should be your foundation, certain supplements can significantly support healing:

Vitamin C (1000-2000mg daily) is crucial for collagen synthesis and wound healing.

Zinc (15-30mg daily for 2-3 months) supports immune function and tissue repair.

Vitamin D (if levels are low) aids immune function and bone health.

Omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and support healing.

Probiotics help restore gut health, especially if you’re taking antibiotics.

Important note: Always discuss supplements with your surgeon, as some (like vitamin E and fish oil) may need to be stopped before surgery due to bleeding risk.

What to Avoid

Skip the hospital-recommended Ensure and similar products filled with sugar, corn syrup, and inflammatory oils. Avoid processed foods, excessive sugar, and alcohol, all of which increase inflammation and impair healing.

If You Need a Convenient Shake Option

While real food should always be your first choice, I understand that convenience matters during recovery. If a pre-made or easy-to-mix shake is a must for you, here are cleaner options that are significantly better than Ensure and Jell-O:

Ready-to-Drink Options

OWYN (Only What You Need): Plant-based, dairy-free, low sugar, and free from major allergens. A decent option when you need grab-and-go convenience.

OIKOS Greek yogurt-based drink with 20g protein. Higher in protein than Ensure, lower in sugar, and made with real dairy. Look for the plain or vanilla varieties to avoid added sugars.

Mix-It-Yourself Options (Better Quality)

These require a bit more effort (really just scooping, adding water, and shaking) but offer significantly cleaner ingredients:

Consider a shaker bottle to make using a powder effortless.

Practical Meal Prep Tips

Before surgery, prepare:

Your body has an incredible capacity to heal when given the right building blocks. By planning ahead and focusing on real, nutrient-dense foods rather than processed supplements, you’ll set yourself up for the smoothest possible recovery.

One common post-surgery challenge is constipation from pain medications and reduced activity. I’ve created a free PDF with specific strategies and food recommendations to help keep things moving during recovery, plus a surgery recovery meal prep PDF with complete meal ideas and recipes. You can download them both below.

Healing well after surgery is about giving your body what it truly needs. When you choose real, nutrient-dense foods, you’re giving yourself the best possible foundation for recovery and long-term metabolic health.

