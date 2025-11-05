Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annie Fenn, MD's avatar
Annie Fenn, MD
21h

Fabulous topic! And so important for better outcomes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Beth Bollinger
Elizabeth Pizzinato's avatar
Elizabeth Pizzinato
14h

Beth this is so timely! I am awaiting a date for upcoming surgery and have downloaded your two guides. I am so appreciative of what you do to help us to better health outcomes 🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Beth Bollinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture