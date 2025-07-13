as a yogurt topping, trail mix, or topped with milk- many ways to enjoy this new recipe!

This recipe came out of a reader request for a healthier granola that could double as a trail mix that wouldn't spike blood sugar levels like the store-bought versions loaded with dried fruit and added sugars. This was a fun one to create because it challenged me to balance satisfying crunch and flavor while keeping the carb count low.

Traditional trail mixes and granola are blood sugar disasters disguised as health food. A typical ¼-cup serving can contain 15-20 grams of sugar from dried fruit alone, plus added sugars in yogurt-covered pieces or sweetened nuts. That's like eating 4-5 teaspoons of sugar in what's supposed to be a "healthy" snack. For anyone managing insulin resistance, pre-diabetes, diabetes, PCOS, or just trying to maintain steady energy, these mixes create the exact opposite of what you need—energy crashes, cravings, and blood sugar chaos.

This recipe focuses on healthy fats and protein as the primary fuel sources. The nuts and seeds provide sustained energy without glucose spikes, while the warming spices (cinnamon and cardamom) help regulate blood sugar. The monk fruit sweetener gives just enough sweetness to satisfy cravings without triggering insulin release. At only 6.6 net carbs per serving compared to 25-45 in conventional granola and trail mixes, this keeps you in fat-burning mode rather than sugar-burning mode.

What I love most about this recipe is its versatility. It easily doubles as breakfast granola when served in a bowl with unsweetened milk or sprinkled on your morning cottage cheese or yogurt bowl. The combination of textures and flavors—crunchy nuts, chewy coconut, sweet freeze-dried berries—makes it feel indulgent while actually supporting your metabolic health goals.

My glucose response

my glucose response to 1/2 cup granola with A2 milk

And speaking of metabolic health…

Nutrient benefits of this sweet + savory granola/trail mix

Avocado Oil: Provides heart-healthy monounsaturated fats for sustained energy and vitamin E for antioxidant protection

Cinnamon: Helps regulate blood sugar, improves insulin sensitivity, and provides anti-inflammatory compounds with natural sweetness

Cardamom: Supports digestion, provides anti-inflammatory properties, and offers natural detoxification benefits

Sea Salt: Provides essential electrolytes, including sodium and trace minerals that support proper hydration and muscle function

Monk Fruit + Allulose Sweetener: Delivers zero glycemic impact, won't spike blood sugar, and supports ketosis and fat-burning

Walnuts: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids for brain health, plant-based protein, and magnesium for muscle and nerve function

Almonds: Packed with vitamin E for antioxidant protection, magnesium and calcium for bone health, and healthy fats that promote satiety

Pistachios: Contain complete protein with all essential amino acids, potassium for heart health, and lutein for eye health

Macadamia Nuts: Highest in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, low in inflammatory omega-6s, and rich in manganese for metabolism

Unsweetened Coconut Flakes: Provide medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) for quick clean energy and lauric acid for immune support

Pumpkin Seeds: Loaded with zinc for immune function, magnesium for muscle relaxation, and plant-based iron and protein

Sunflower Seeds: Rich in vitamin E and selenium for antioxidant protection, plus healthy fats and folate for cellular function

Chia Seeds: Contain omega-3 fatty acids, complete protein, and soluble fiber that helps stabilize blood sugar

Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate: Provides flavonoids for heart and brain health, natural mood boosters, and circulation-supporting antioxidants

Freeze-Dried Blueberries: Concentrated source of brain-boosting anthocyanins, vitamin C for immune support, and natural sweetness with minimal blood sugar impact

the recipe: sweet + savory granola (trail mix)

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

This trail mix/granola is completely refined sugar-free, gluten-free, grain-free, and low in carbs while still delivering satisfying crunch and flavor. Perfect for on-the-go energy without the blood sugar spike!

Makes about 20 ¼ cup servings

