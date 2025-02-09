moist and delicious almond flour + olive oil + yogurt cake

Being heart health month and nearly Valentine's Day, I knew I had to create a heart-healthy and blood sugar-friendly Valentine's treat just for you!

Who says you can't have your cake and good metabolic health, too? This olive oil and almond flour cake proves you can enjoy a sweet treat without spiking your blood sugar. Each slice delivers the perfect balance of moisture and tenderness thanks to heart-healthy extra virgin olive oil and protein-rich yogurt. It's the kind of cake that makes your taste buds, your blood sugar, and your family equally happy!

Love isn't just about the heart - it's about nourishing every cell in your body. When we choose ingredients that nourish, protect, and energize our cells, even dessert becomes an act of self-care. This Valentine's Day cake proves that you can absolutely have your cake and good metabolic health, too!

Let's take a peek at how these ingredients love you back:

Every bite delivers a perfect balance of protein from almond flour, yogurt, and eggs, which help keep your blood sugar steady while providing building blocks for healthy skin, muscles, and hormones. The extra virgin olive oil isn't just for moisture - it's packed with polyphenols and heart-healthy fats that support brain and cardiovascular health. (You know I love sneaking olive oil into unexpected places!)

A dollop of probiotic and calcium-rich crème fraîche adds a luxurious texture while supporting your gut health, and a crown of fresh raspberries provides antioxidants and fiber that help protect your cells and support gut health.

The result? A Valentine's Day dessert that loves you back - keeping your blood sugar stable (yes, I tested it on my CGM!) while satisfying your sweet tooth. True love means having your cake and good metabolic health, too.

my glucose response to a large slice of cake, eaten alone for a "pure" glucose response

Happy Valentine’s Day to you and yours!

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, grain, and refined sugar, is low carb, can be made with or without dairy, is blood sugar friendly, and is made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

almond flour + olive oil + yogurt cake

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low carb, with dairy and dairy-free options

makes one 8” cake or 2 6” round cakes

serves 10-12

Equipment