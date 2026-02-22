Welcome to Nest Wellness! Browse hundreds of recipes in my recipe index, explore my ebooks over on my website, or dive deeper with my Blood Sugar Method course.

I’ve been in Oak Harbor, Washington, all week with my daughter Maddie, helping her get the house ready for baby Elizabeth’s arrival. The whole family joined us yesterday for a baby shower to celebrate our soon-to-arrive grandbaby. I’ll share the full baby shower menu in next Sunday’s newsletter!

This week, Maddie and I perfected today’s taco soup recipe. It’s terrific for meal prep, freezes beautifully, and is endlessly customizable based on your family’s preferences. We tested it several times with both ground turkey and grass-fed beef, and both were absolutely delicious.

a warm mug of taco soup hits the spot

Every spoonful of this taco soup delivers complete protein from ground meat (turkey, chicken, or beef) with all nine essential amino acids for muscle maintenance, immune function, and stable blood sugar. Turkey and chicken provide selenium for thyroid health, while beef offers bioavailable iron and zinc.

Bone broth is packed with collagen for skin, joint, and gut health, plus minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. The gelatin helps seal and heal the gut lining, making all those nutrients more absorbable.

Kale brings vitamins A, C, and K for immune function, collagen production, and bone health, plus antioxidants like quercetin that help reduce inflammation and support healthy blood sugar regulation.

Black soybeans (or black beans) deliver both protein and fiber for blood sugar stability. Black soybeans have nearly double the protein and half the carbs of regular beans, plus resistant starch that feeds beneficial gut bacteria. Kidney beans add more fiber, plant protein, folate, and iron.

Garlic and onions contain organosulfur compounds that support cardiovascular health and have antimicrobial properties. Garlic also helps improve insulin sensitivity.

Cumin and coriander improve glycemic control and support digestion, while Hatch chiles provide vitamin C and capsaicin for metabolism support.

Toppings matter: Avocado adds heart-healthy fats and fiber. Cottage cheese or cheese provides protein and calcium. Fresh cilantro offers vitamin K and may support detoxification.

The result? A hearty, satisfying soup that keeps your blood sugar stable (yes, I tested it on my CGM!) while supporting your metabolic health, gut function, and immune system. Comfort food that actually comforts.

taco soup

By Madison Beedle and Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Serves: 6-8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes