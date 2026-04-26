Becoming a Mémère has taught me something I didn’t expect: how much I need my people.

In this season of waiting, preparing, and pouring my heart into this community, I have leaned hard on my tribe of generous, talented friends — and one of them is Kerry Faber of Dish Lister.

You might remember Kerry from her peanutty chicken and broccoli — it was one of our most loved recipes. Today, Kerry is back with something that feels right at home in our takeout makeover series: a blood-sugar-friendly Moo Shu Pork with all the flavor of the original, plus a good-for-you homemade sauce, and served with cauliflower rice.

Kerry is the kind of cook who makes healthy food feel like a genuine treat, never a compromise. This recipe is proof.

Make it, love it, and give Dish Lister a follow to show Kerry some well-deserved love.

This recipe is a perfect example of how we bridge the gap between clinical metabolic data and the joy of a deeply satisfying home-cooked meal. Like every dish in the Nest Wellness library, it is intentionally built for metabolic health —prioritizing protein and fiber and keeping your blood sugar steady without ever asking you to compromise on flavor.

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moo shu pork stir fry

Moo shu pork has always been a favorite of mine at Chinese restaurants. This is my take on all that savory, stir-fried goodness without the pancake, and the homemade hoisin sauce is both gluten-free and blood-sugar friendly. Feel free to use your favorite meat or make it entirely vegetarian to suit your preferences.

Prep time: 25 min. Total time: 45 min.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For stir-fry:

1 large pork tenderloin (about 1 lb.), trimmed of excess fat and membrane and sliced into thin strips about 2–3 inches long and ⅓–½ inch thick (see Note on substitutions)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tbsp avocado oil

1/2 cup hoisin sauce, divided (see recipe below)

1 tbsp sambal oelek (or chili garlic sauce, see Notes)

1 garlic clove, finely minced

2 tsp finely minced fresh ginger (or ½ tsp ground ginger)

1 14-oz bag coleslaw mix

8 oz shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced

½ large red bell pepper, stem and seeds removed, and sliced into thin strips

4 scallions, thinly sliced, white/light green and dark green parts separated

2 eggs, lightly beaten

Tamari or gluten-free soy sauce and sesame oil, as needed

Toasted sesame seeds and chili crisp, for serving

Cooked cauliflower orlupin rice, for serving

Chili crisp (for serving)

For hoisin sauce:

Makes 1/2 cup

1/3 cup gluten-free soy sauce or tamari

2 tbsp natural, unsweetened peanut butter

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp maple syrup or monk fruit allulose blend

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 medium garlic cloves, finely minced

1 tsp finely minced fresh ginger (or ¼ tsp ground ginger)

1-2 tbsp water, as needed

Make the hoisin sauce:

Combine all ingredients except the water in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring often, until the sauce is thickened, uniform in color, and well combined, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly. For an even smoother consistency, transfer the sauce to a small food processor or blender and blend for about 30 seconds. If the sauce is too thick, add water 1 tablespoon at a time (up to 2 tablespoons total) to loosen (this can vary depending on your peanut butter).

Make the stir-fry:

Stir together 1/3 cup hoisin sauce (reserve the remaining sauce for later), 1 clove garlic, minced, 2 teaspoons minced ginger, and sambal oelek in a glass measuring cup or small bowl. Set aside. Pat the pork tenderloin strips dry with paper towels and season with ½ teaspoon kosher salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet or shallow, heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the pork strips to the skillet in a single layer and leave undisturbed for about 1 minute. Stir, then continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink on the outside, 2 to 4 minutes more. Transfer to a bowl using a slotted spoon, leaving any excess juices in the skillet. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the empty skillet, then add the sliced mushrooms and red peppers. Cook, stirring frequently to prevent sticking, until the mushrooms have reduced in size, most of their moisture has evaporated, and the peppers are softened, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the white and light green parts of the scallions and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Push the vegetables to one side of the skillet. Add the beaten eggs to the empty side and cook, stirring and scraping constantly, until just set, about 30 seconds more. Add the pork, coleslaw mix, and reserved hoisin sauce mixture to the skillet. Continue cooking, stirring constantly, until the sauce coats everything and the cabbage softens, another 3–4 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in the remaining reserved hoisin sauce. Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding tamari or a drizzle of sesame oil if needed. Divide the stir-fry evenly among serving bowls with the cooked cauliflower or lupin rice. Garnish with the dark green parts of the scallions, toasted sesame seeds, and chili crisp. Serve immediately.

Hoisin sauce can be made ahead and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Sriracha or other chili garlic sauces can be used in place of the sambal oelek.

Other proteins can easily be substituted for the pork (using the same weight), such as chicken breast or tofu. For a vegetarian version, add two extra eggs.

Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for several days and reheated.

A huge thank you to my dear friend Kerry Faber of Dish Lister for sharing her kitchen magic with us. It is such a gift to have talented, generous people like her in my circle who truly understand that food should be both medicine and a genuine joy.

If you try this recipe, drop a comment below and let us know what you think!

P.S.

If you missed it, the Build a Bowl framework is the perfect companion to a recipe like this — cauliflower rice, a protein-forward filling, and ferments on the side. The whole system is there waiting for you. And on Wednesday, something special is coming. Stay close.

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Moo Shu Pork Stir Fry By Kerry Faber 459KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I couldn’t resist sharing one more pic of Elizabeth, 3 days old

more ways to nourish your journey

If you loved this takeout makeover, here are a few ways to keep that metabolic momentum going and stay supported within the Nest Wellness community:

recipe + resources index: As a paid subscriber, you have access to my full library of recipes and resources designed to make healthy living feel like a genuine treat.

build a healthy bowl framework: A foundational framework for creating a metabolically healthy, satisfying meal every single time.

The Blood Sugar Method: For those ready to dive deep into mastering their numbers and energy, explore the comprehensive course and membership I co-created to help you thrive.

The Reset Method: Join us for our next quarterly metabolic reset—a seasonal pause to realign your body’s systems and clear the path forward.

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