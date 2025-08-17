I have to admit that I had never had tamale pie when this request came in loud and clear in our subscriber chat this week. Even my sweet mom voted for it!

join the chat

I wish my mom and dad lived closer because we have enjoyed a lot of tamale pie this week. I always test a recipe at least 3 times, so we've been eating this one on repeat. I have made it with shredded rotisserie chicken, shredded poached chicken, and pork carnitas, and they are all delicious. This is one of those recipes that will be on regular rotation from now on - easy enough to throw together for a weeknight meal, loaded with protein and fiber for our health goals, and leftovers are fantastic too!

All the comfort of traditional tamale pie without the blood sugar spike! This grain-free version features a savory lupin "cornbread" base topped with seasoned chicken and melted cheese. Most tamale pie recipes call for the top to be cornbread, much like a shepherd’s pie. I have opted to turn it around with the “cornbread” on the bottom because it is more flavorful that way and the “cornbread” doesn’t dry out. I hope you love my unconventional take!

Today, I have included bonus recipes for homemade taco seasoning and slow cooker pork carnitas!

My glucose response

my glucose response to tamale pie is pretty much as stable as it gets

Nutrient benefits of this tamale pie

Lupin flakes or ground lupin: Contains up to 40% protein with all essential amino acids, exceptionally high fiber for gut health and blood sugar stability, plus naturally low in carbs while providing a satisfying, grain-free base. If you haven't tried lupin, it's an excellent source of protein and fiber for everyone, but particularly beneficial for vegetarian and vegan eaters seeking complete proteins without added carbs.

Extra virgin olive oil: Rich in monounsaturated fats and powerful antioxidants like oleocanthal, supports heart health and reduces inflammation, plus enhances absorption of fat-soluble vitamins

Eggs: Complete protein source with all essential amino acids, choline for brain health and metabolism, vitamin D for bone health, and healthy fats that promote satiety and blood sugar stability

Green chiles: Packed with vitamin C for immune support, capsaicin compounds that may boost metabolism and reduce inflammation, plus antioxidants like beta-carotene for eye health

Chicken: High-quality complete protein for muscle maintenance and blood sugar stability, B vitamins for energy metabolism, selenium for thyroid function, and phosphorus for bone health

Taco seasoning (chili blend, cumin, onion, garlic, oregano): Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, may help regulate blood sugar and support digestion, plus garlic and onion provide sulfur compounds for heart health

Enchilada sauce: Provides lycopene from tomatoes for heart and prostate health, antioxidants from peppers and spices, plus capsaicin compounds that may boost metabolism

Goat cheddar: More easily digestible than cow's milk cheese, provides high-quality protein and calcium for bone health, vitamin K2 for heart and bone support, plus probiotics for gut health

The recipe: tamale pie

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, high-protein, high fiber, low carb

Serves 6-8 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Equipment