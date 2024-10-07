It has been 105 degrees here in Northern California for a week straight. I am so ready for sweaters, soup, and steamy mugs of matcha and pumpkin spice lattes. If you live somewhere in the world with cool weather, this is the perfect, easy Thai Chicken Meatball Soup for a chilly evening or to take to work or school in a container like this!

If you are looking for even more healthy, low carb Fall and Winter soups and stews, check out:

Spanish Pork Stew (Olla Gitana)

French Onion Soup

Sausage and White Bean Soup

Lemon and Turmeric Meatball Soup (a personal favorite of mine)

26 Low Carb, Healthy Soups

If today is the day you decide to upgrade to paid, thank you! Your support means so much to me and helps me to bring more metabolically healthy recipes into the world.

For less than the price of a matcha latte, you could receive a new recipe every Sunday, all month long. When you subscribe for the year, it is just $4.16 a month!

As with all my recipes, this Thai Chicken Meatball Soup is gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, and blood-sugar-friendly. It has 36 grams of protein per serving, 4 grams of fiber, and just 3.8 net carbs. Substitutions and links are provided just for you!

Thai Chicken Meatball Soup

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness, inspired by NYT Cooking

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, blood sugar friendly

serves 4-6

Equipment

Ingredients

Method

Grate the ginger, garlic, and jalapeño with a microplane or fine grater or chop them with a sharp knife. Transfer half to a large bowl and set the rest aside. Add the ground chicken, finely chopped cilantro, 2 tablespoons fish sauce, and 1 teaspoon sea salt to the large bowl. Combine thoroughly with your hands or a fork. Form 2-inch meatballs (about 2 ounces each) using your hands or an ice cream scoop. Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a large Dutch oven or soup pot. In batches, add the meatballs in a single layer and cook until golden brown for about 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer the meatballs to a plate and repeat, adding more oil if needed. Once all meatballs are browned and out of the pot, reduce the heat to medium, add the rest of the ginger mixture, and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the chicken bone broth, coconut milk, sweetener, and the remaining 1 tablespoon fish sauce, and bring to a simmer. Add the meatballs and any juices from the plate, and simmer until the flavors come together and the meatballs are cooked for 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in the spinach and lime juice. Divide cauliflower rice among bowls, then top with meatballs, broth and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

Substitutions

Fresh ginger: use frozen minced ginger (found in cubes in the freezer section of the market)

Garlic: fresh is always best, but in a pinch, substitute dehydrated garlic granules (about 2 tsp)

Jalapeño: leave out if you don’t like spice at all, or use ½ if you like less spice

Ground chicken: use ground turkey, bison, lamb, grass-fed beef, or cubed tofu

Cilantro: if you don’t like cilantro (my daughter hates cilantro!), use parsley instead or leave it out

Fish sauce: this adds flavor, saltiness, and umami to this soup, but if you don’t have it or don’t like it, use a dash of tamari instead

Avocado oil or coconut oil: use olive oil instead

Chicken bone broth: use vegetable broth

Full-fat coconut milk: you could use lower-fat coconut milk

Monk fruit or allulose: use maple syrup or coconut sugar

Baby spinach: use chopped regular spinach, frozen spinach, bok choy, or chopped kale

Lime juice: lemon juice and lemon wedges would work in a pinch!

Cauliflower rice: cauliflower rice and riced broccoli are terrific for blood sugar balance, but if blood sugar is not a concern, use jasmine rice or ½ jasmine rice and ½ cauliflower rice

Nutrition Cronometer (4 servings)

Calories: 534

Protein: 36.5

Fiber: 4.17

Net Carbs: 3.8

Fat: 37

Thai Chicken Meatball Soup 400KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thank you🧡

I have been sharing blood sugar-friendly, whole-food recipes (gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and mostly dairy-free) without ads on my blog and Instagram for four years now, and I have met so many amazing people along the way. I am excited to share this enhanced user experience on this platform, and I am so grateful you have joined me!

P.S.

Do you know someone with pre-diabetes, diabetes, PCOS, metabolic syndrome, or anyone eating for blood sugar balance, low carb, keto, grain-free, gluten-free, or just eating whole food for better health? If you do, will you forward my Substack to them? It would mean the world to me as I try to share the message of eating for good metabolic health.

🧡Beth

Share Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Give a gift subscription

I add links to make it easier for you to find things. Some links are affiliate links and some are not. With affiliate links, the price stays the same for you, but I may earn a few cents.