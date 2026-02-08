Continuing with my takeout makeover series, this is #9—and it was an easy choice! It’s no secret that I love Thai food. While I’ve never lived in Thailand, my parents traveled there for work more than 30 times when I was growing up, and my mom would come home and recreate the dishes they loved. Those meals shaped my palate long before I ever visited Thailand myself.

I finally made my first trip to Thailand last May, and it only deepened my appreciation for the food—its balance, simple ingredients, and bold flavors. I’ll continue to remake and share Thai-inspired recipes as part of this series, and this week I decided to tackle larb.

Larb is a classic Thai dish made with finely chopped meat, fresh herbs, lime, and fish sauce. It’s bright, savory, a little bit spicy, and incredibly satisfying without being heavy. Traditionally served warm or at room temperature, it’s often eaten with crunchy vegetables or lettuce cups—simple food that’s full of flavor.

Here’s what makes larb special: it’s one of the easiest Thai dishes to make at home, and it comes together in under 15 minutes. You can control the balance of salty, sour, spicy, and fresh herbs exactly how you like it.

If you’re new here, this is part of my takeout makeover series, where I recreate familiar favorites in ways that feel nourishing but are supportive of blood sugar balance and metabolic health, without sacrificing flavor:

My glucose response

nice rolling glucose response

Nutrient benefits of Thai larb

Ground chicken or pork: Complete protein with all nine essential amino acids for muscle maintenance, hormone production, and cellular repair. Pork is rich in thiamine (B1) for energy metabolism, while chicken provides selenium for thyroid and immune function. Note: I used Force of Nature’s ancestral blend ground chicken, which includes heart, liver, and gizzard (nature’s multivitamin). It’s an easy way to get concentrated amounts of vitamin A, folate, iron, zinc, copper, CoQ10, and choline without the strong flavor of organ meats.

Lupin protein flour: 40% protein, very high in fiber for gut health and blood sugar stability, naturally low in carbs.

Chili: Contains capsaicin, which supports metabolic health, reduces inflammation, and may improve insulin sensitivity. Rich in vitamin C and vitamin A.

Fish sauce: Provides umami through naturally occurring glutamates, plus trace minerals including iodine for thyroid function.

Limes: Rich in vitamin C for immune function and collagen production. The citric acid helps slow glucose absorption and aids iron absorption from the meat.

Shallots: Contain organosulfur compounds for cardiovascular health and quercetin, an antioxidant that may help regulate blood sugar.

Fresh herbs (mint, Thai basil, cilantro, green onions): Packed with vitamins A, K, and C, plus anti-inflammatory compounds. Mint aids digestion, Thai basil contains eugenol for metabolic support, and the alliums in green onions support cardiovascular health.

Lettuce cups: Provide hydration, fiber, and vitamin K without impacting blood sugar. The crunch adds satisfaction.

Larb checks every box for blood sugar stability. It’s a protein packed dish with minimal carbohydrates, typically served in crisp lettuce cups that add fiber and that satisfying crunch. The generous use of fresh herbs and lime juice delivers antioxidants and bioactive compounds that support healthy glucose metabolism, while the natural fats in the meat promote satiety and steady energy. The result is a meal that leaves you feeling nourished and satisfied for hours: no crash, no cravings, no blood sugar rollercoaster.

The Recipe: Thai larb

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

A wonderful combination of meat, lime juice, chili flakes, fish sauce, and fresh herbs creates this refreshing, flavor-packed dish. Perfect served in crisp lettuce cups!

Serves: 2-3

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

