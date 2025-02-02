the winning recipe!

January has been all about giving our favorite takeout dishes a healthy makeover. We've transformed everything from honey walnut shrimp, broccoli beef, kung pao chicken, and orange chicken to pad thai, keeping the flavors we love but ditching the added sugars, refined grains, and processed oils. I have been so pleased with the feedback I have been hearing about these recipes- nothing makes me happier than to know you are eating for metabolic health and enjoying every bite!

Your messages about finally being able to enjoy “takeout” without a blood sugar spike crash have made my week!

I cannot thank you enough for these recipes. My hubby loves Asian inspired types of cuisine and I keep telling him I cannot eat that at restaurants because of all the sugar. So. Now?!? Thanks to you! We are a happy family again! Wow. Thank you does not even seem to convey my gratitude. Hugs. 🥰 You nailed it!!! This was fantastic! One of those dishes one could easily eat more than their one serving! 😊 Beth if I could give you a hug right now I would. We just had the honey walnut prawns for dinner and they tasted just like a restaurant. They were so delicious. Everything about the recipe was spot on. I wouldn’t change a thing. Thank you for sharing this recipe so others could experience it.

This week I have been tackling another takeout essential: tortillas!

After countless tests (and yes, some memorable fails), I've created a grain-free version that actually bends without breaking. These tortillas will be a weekly staple in my kitchen, and I can't wait to share them with you.

A flexible, tasty tortilla that gives a level glucose response is a tall order. Add to that equation the desire to keep it to simple, real food ingredients without added gums, and it is quite a feat.

Someone asked about my glucose response to a store bought almond flour tortilla. This is my glucose response to one tortilla, eaten with a salad, ground beef, and guacamole, which you would think would be enough fat, fiber and protein for a level glucose response! It is my guess that these tortillas are mostly tapioca starch and contain very little almond flour.

I have done a lot of experimenting this week with many types of flours:

oat fiber

flax meal

coconut flour

almond flour

lupin flour

cassava flour

arrowroot

I have also experimented with many different “binder” ingredients too:

yogurt- both dairy and non-dairy

extra virgin olive oil

psyllium husk flakes some of the dozens of experimental tortillas from this week nothing goes to waste in our house- if my teenage son doesn’t eat it, our chickens will!

Because I eat low-carb most days, (carb cycling every 7-10 days) I will often opt for a taco salad at a restaurant and at home. For my higher carb days, I will buy sprouted corn tortillas, (a great option if you tolerate grain). I will occasionally make almond flour tortillas, these spinach wraps or my paleo flatbread, but none of these options is “just right” for taco night. I took a poll, and you overwhelmingly wanted:

1. pliability

2. great tasting

3. simple ingredients (no gums)

4. a good blood sugar response

my glucose response to 2 tortillas eaten with 2 eggs cooked in olive oil, avocado, red onion, and salsa-YUM!

The “winning” recipe contains 3 grams of protein per tortilla, 4 grams of fiber, and just 14 net carbs. Here are some simple ways to enjoy these tortillas:

Breakfast Ideas:

Scrambled, fried or poached eggs with sautéed greens, avocado, and a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning

Smoked salmon, a soft cooked egg, capers, and fresh dill

Lunch Ideas:

Tuna salad with celery, herbs, and microgreens

Salmon, avocado, micro greens with miso dressing

Grilled vegetables with garlic hummus and fresh herbs

Chicken salad with apple, walnuts, and herbs

Dinner Ideas:

Fish tacos with shredded cabbage and guacamole

Poached chicken or rotisserie chicken with pickled red onions and cotija cheese

Grilled shrimp with pico de Gallo salsa and shredded cabbage

Ground beef seasoned with cumin and chili flakes, topped with fresh pico de Gallo salsa

serving ideas: salmon, avocado, sauerkraut + avocado, fried egg, red onion, avocado, salsa

I am so glad that you enjoyed last week’s longer format video, so I will continue! With this longer format video, I can share my thought process when creating recipes that are better for your metabolic health, and a longer video allows me to talk to you and teach as I go.

I truly believe that food should taste amazing and nourish, protect, and energize our bodies. Teaching you to cook and eat for metabolic health and blood sugar balance is my absolute passion. I want you to feel good, eat well, and age well, too.

This isn't just another recipe collection – it's your roadmap to better energy, stable moods, and easier weight management through delicious, nourishing food.

Ready to transform your kitchen (and your health) with recipes that actually work for your metabolism? Join our community of motivated people who are saying goodbye to blood sugar roller coasters and hello to consistent energy!

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, grain, dairy, and refined sugar, is low carb, blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the cassava lupin tortilla recipe PDF below🧡

cassava lupin tortilla

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, dairy-free, low-carb

makes 4 six inch tortillas

Equipment