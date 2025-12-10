Cholesterol is, hands down, the topic I get asked about the most.

Should I avoid egg yolks?

Is butter/meat/dairy really bad for me?

My doctor wants me on statins—what should I do?

Are saturated fats dangerous?

The confusion makes sense. For decades we’ve been told that cholesterol is the enemy, that eating fat “clogs our arteries,” and that the only path to safety is lowering our numbers, often with medication. But emerging research paints a far more nuanced picture, and much of what we were taught simply doesn’t hold up anymore.

To help us cut through the noise, I wanted to bring in someone with deep expertise.

Maria specializes in the connection between diet, cholesterol, and cognitive health, especially for those of us over 50. Maria has spent decades studying the science behind cholesterol, heart disease, and brain health, and what she’s discovered might surprise you.

Let’s dive in.

Cholesterol 101: What You Need to Know

Before we go further, let’s establish some basics:

Your body MAKES most of your cholesterol —your liver produces about 80%

Dietary cholesterol (from eggs, meat, dairy) has minimal impact on blood cholesterol levels

There are different types: LDL (”bad”), HDL (”good”), and total cholesterol

RATIOS matter more than total numbers—this is crucial and often ignored

Now, let’s challenge what you’ve been told.

Beth: You’ve written extensively about how cholesterol is essential for brain health, yet we’ve been told for decades that high cholesterol is dangerous. Can you explain this paradox and help us understand what cholesterol actually does in our bodies, particularly in our brains?

Maria: Could any essential, natural substance be more maligned than cholesterol?

Cholesterol is vital to the brain, in fact that is where it is most concentrated in the body. It’s so important, the brain makes its own supply. Without sufficient cholesterol, you could suffer a range of issues, from memory problems to depression.

Your brain just won’t work without this crucial substance. It plays many roles: it’s a major component of the myelin sheath, the protective layer that wraps around the neuron. It forms part of the cell membrane, controlling what passes in and out of each neuron. You need it for neurotransmitters to fire properly.

It’s a lifelong thing. Babies rapidly accumulate cholesterol in the brain before they are born, and breast milk is a particularly rich source. At the other end of the life spectrum, cholesterol helps maintain memory.

Despite everything we know, we are told to keep cholesterol low and take statins to keep it low.

Statins reduce cholesterol in the blood. They also strip cholesterol from the brain. No wonder memory problems and mental confusion are listed as one of the side-effects of these drugs.

Even the scientists are confused, which is why they coined the phrase ‘cholesterol paradox’, twenty years ago. They couldn’t – and still can’t – understand why people with high cholesterol live longer than people with low cholesterol. Even LDL cholesterol, labelled the ‘bad’ one, is linked to better survival rates in patients with heart failure.

What this means: People with higher cholesterol actually live longer than people with low cholesterol. This contradicts everything we’ve been told.

Beth: Your newest book, “How to Feed Your Brain,” came out in 2023. What prompted you to write it, and what do you hope readers take away from it? How does it differ from conventional advice about brain health?

Maria: How to Feed Your Brain is the result of indepth research into the connection between nutrition and how the brain functions. From depression to dementia, from ADHD to autism…. Everything we eat, good or bad, has an effect.

After I started writing this book, I quickly realised that to understand the brain’s dietary requirements, I had to start digging into our evolutionary past. I went deep down a rabbit hole, from which I have never truly emerged! I discovered what it was that made the human brain grow so rapidly, surpassing every other animal on the planet.

Perhaps my greatest discovery was that the food and nutrients that sent our brain into overdrive through hundreds of thousands of years of human history are the very same nutrients that keep it functioning at an optimal level today. When we eat the foods that we evolved on – and we evolved on a very wide menu – our brains thrive. But when we eat novel, highly processed foods, packed with sugar and refined seed oils, our brains suffer.

There are many books on the subject of brain health, and mine is somewhat different. When you think of brain ‘superfoods’, you might think of blueberries, or nuts…. These are useful, natural foods that have their role, but it’s a protective role, in the form of antioxidants.

The nutrients that power the brain and make it work are those found in animal-source foods: meat, fish, eggs, dairy. These are the heavy lifters.

And that is how we evolved: eating mainly fat-rich meat and seafood, supplemented with seasonal fruits, nuts, and other plant foods, depending on what was available in our immediate environment.

Beth: Let’s talk about dietary fat and cholesterol. What role do they play in our cholesterol levels, and what does the research actually show about eating foods like eggs, butter, and fatty meats? Should we be limiting dietary cholesterol at all? What about *lean mass hyper responders—do they need to follow different advice?

Maria: For decades we’ve been bombarded with the message that eating cholesterol-rich foods raises blood cholesterol. But that assumption was never based on science: when tested, it turned out that cholesterol in food has very little impact on cholesterol levels in the blood.

It is true that saturated fat raises cholesterol, but it raises both LDL and HDL (that’s the ‘good’ one), without changing the ratio between the two. That is a significant issue, because it’s not that cholesterol doesn’t matter – it does.

The key issue is the ratio of total cholesterol to HDL. This is now considered to be a more important, stronger predictor of heart attack in both men and women.

There is one group of people who could probably benefit from lowering their cholesterol through medication. Around 1 in 500 people have a genetic condition called familial hypercholesterolemia, which means they are unable to clear LDL cholesterol normally from the blood.

Another group of people, known as ‘lean mass hyper responders’, can relax. These are people who, when they follow a low carbohydrate diet, show high LDL cholesterol but low triglycerides. Studies have also found no increase in plaque formation in lean mass hyper responders. Plaque formation can block arteries, so are a serious health risk.

*Note: Lean mass hyper responders are typically lean, active people who show high LDL on low-carb diets but remain metabolically healthy.

Which leads me on to what really matters.

Beth: If cholesterol isn’t the villain we’ve been told it is, what ARE the true risk factors for heart disease and cognitive decline that we should be paying attention to? Can you talk about homocysteine and why so few people know about it?

There are two factors that should be the focus of intervention: high triglycerides and high homocysteine.

Triglycerides

Let’s look at triglycerides first. Triglycerides are the fats circulating in your blood. High levels are a strong risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

Eating saturated fat has no impact on blood triglycerides. So, what does? The answer is carbohydrate: triglycerides are made in the liver from surplus carbs and sugars. If you’ve got a lot of sugar circulating in your blood, your triglycerides shoot up and this disrupts the ratio between LDL and HDL cholesterol and raises the risk of coronary artery plaque formation.

Homocysteine

As well as triglycerides, we should also be concerned about something called homocysteine. High levels of this amino acid are a major risk factor for heart disease, stroke and dementia, among others, because of the way it can seriously damage vascular structures.

Homocysteine is a normal by-product of methylation, a process that activates DNA, hormones and neurotransmitters.

But when the system fails, homocysteine accumulates, and the brain takes the brunt. Sorry to say, the risk of this happening increases with age.

To keep homocysteine under control, you need B vitamins, specifically B12, folate and to a lesser extend vitamin B6. There’s another important nutrient called choline involved in homocysteine clearance.

The most important nutrient is B12. It’s also the one most likely to be deficient in people who avoid animal foods, because it is found only in animal-source foods. The elderly are also vulnerable, because of poor digestion and absorption.

It is staggering to think that homocysteine is not even on the radar of so many doctors, especially in the UK, despite all the science. Here’s the thing: there are no drugs that can lower homocysteine, which may have something to do with that.

Put simply: Homocysteine is a byproduct your body makes. High levels damage blood vessels. B vitamins (especially B12 from animal foods) keep it in check. Most doctors don’t test for it.

What Actually Matters for Heart Health

❌ Less Important Than You Think:

Total cholesterol number alone

Dietary cholesterol from eggs, meat, and dairy

Saturated fat from whole foods

✓ What Actually Predicts Heart Disease:

Total cholesterol to HDL ratio

Triglycerides (driven by carbs and sugar, NOT fat)

Homocysteine levels

Inflammation markers

Beth: How do your clients typically respond when you challenge their beliefs about cholesterol?

Maria: I know a lot of people – friends, family, clients – who have taken statins but stopped because of the side effects, mainly muscle pain and memory problems. When I read that side-effects are rare, I do have to question that.

Then there are people who are concerned about statins who seek out natural alternatives in the form of cholesterol-lowering foods, like red yeast rice or nattokinase.

They may well lower cholesterol, but that is still looking for a pill or product as a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.

My approach with clients is to urge them to ask their doctors questions, mention the cholesterol paradox and to ask for a full lipid panel that includes triglycerides and homocysteine, as well as total cholesterol to HDL ratio.

Questions to Ask Your Doctor

When you get bloodwork done, request:

☐ Full lipid panel, including total cholesterol to HDL ratio

☐ Triglycerides

☐ Homocysteine

☐ hsCRP (inflammation marker)

Ask: “What are MY specific numbers and what do they mean for me?”

Beth: How did we arrive at the current dietary guidelines that demonize cholesterol and saturated fat? What happened in the history of nutrition science that led us down this path?

Maria: We have just one man to thank for the theory – and that is all it is – that cholesterol is to blame for heart disease. That man is Ancel Keys, an American biologist and pathologist who, in 1952, created his ‘diet-heart hypothesis’, subsequently taken up with gusto by the American Heart Association and enshrined in diet dogma, where it remains today.

Keys’s hypothesis was based on his Seven Countries Study, which examined the diets, habits and physical measurements of middle-aged men from Italy, Greece, Yugoslavia, Finland, America, the Netherlands and Japan. But what Keys failed to mention was how selective he had been about which countries were included in the group of seven: he excluded data from other countries that didn’t support his theory. Had Keys included the data from, for example, Germany, France and Switzerland, he would have obtained rather different results. In fact, his hypothesis would have vanished.

Despite so many people taking the drugs, avoiding cholesterol rich foods, eating low fat everything, separating egg yolks from whites, something isn’t working. Coronary heart disease is now the leading cause of death in the US and indeed the whole of the developed world.

Maria’s 4 Tips for Better Metabolic Health

1. Wean yourself off the sweet stuff. It’s not easy, for the first few days, but it’s worth it. Also, if you go cold turkey, you later find that you can enjoy the occasional sweet treat without feeling desperate to have more.

2. Avoid seed oils, like sunflower, corn, soya. They are highly pro-inflammatory, and there’s nothing like inflammation to promote insulin resistance and metabolic mayhem. Plus the refining process they go through is a chemical nightmare.

3. Eat protein – make quality protein, like meat or fish, the centrepiece of every meal. When you eat a high protein meal, you find you can go hours without eating. Constant eating is a stress on the body.

4. Get enough sleep. Apart from making you feel wretched, inadequate sleep plays havoc with your metabolism, disrupting blood sugar and creating cravings.

Beth: Can you share what you actually eat in a typical day? How do you personally approach fat, cholesterol, and brain-healthy eating in your own life?

Maria: My way of eating now is so different from when I was a young adult. And my health could not be more different. Everything is home-cooked from scratch.

Eating the way I do means that my gut health is always good and my energy levels are high. I spend a lot of time writing and researching, and this requires mental clarity that lasts throughout the day. I like to keep it simple: a large portion of a fatty source of protein (pork belly is a favourite), accompanied by low carb vegetables, like mushrooms and broccoli.

Most days I don’t eat anything until midday at the earliest. I like to prolong intermittent fasting, when the body does all its housekeeping and clutter-clearing.

The evening meal is usually meat – pork belly, beef steak, lamb chop. Basically, it’s the traditional meat-and-two-veg scenario. We have what we call a ‘fish fest’ once a week, consisting of whatever’s in the fridge-freezer: squid, prawns, mussels, and salmon.

I’m fussy about cooking oil, which is one reason I avoid ready-meals and takeaways. Everything I eat is cooked in butter, coconut oil, lard or extra virgin olive oil.

8 low glycemic meal ideas using the protein + 2 veg framework

Salmon Florentine, Chicken Piccata, Cauli Rice Paella, Miso Salmon and Veg, Chicken, Lentils + Veg, Braised Short Ribs with Lupin “Polenta”, Quiche with Lupin Crust, Wedding Soup with Lupin “Rice”

The Bottom Line

The nutrients that power the brain and make it work are those found in animal-source foods: meat, fish, eggs, dairy. These are the heavy lifters.

And that is how we evolved: eating mainly fat-rich meat and seafood, supplemented with seasonal fruits, nuts, and other plant foods, depending on what was available in our immediate environment.

Stop fearing cholesterol from whole foods. Start paying attention to what actually matters: triglycerides, homocysteine, inflammation, and the ratio of total cholesterol to HDL.

Where to Find Maria

You can follow Maria’s work on Substack at

, where she shares evidence-based insights on diet, brain health, and metabolic wellness. Her book,

, is available wherever books are sold.

Maria, thank you for generously sharing your expertise and challenging conventional wisdom with us today. Conversations like this are why I love what we’re building here.

