Happy Sunday! School started this week, and Nolan (the youngest of my 4 babies) is a sophomore already. Time flies, and so does Summer, but I am really leaning into Late Summer and Fall foods already this year. That means tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant, and herbs!

when she shared a Tomato Tart. It has been a while since I have made one, so I thought my Tomato Galette was the perfect recipe to share with you this week.

When I create a recipe, every ingredient must have a purpose and support metabolic health. The crust is nutrient-dense and features one of my favorite ingredients for metabolic health: lupin flour! I love lupin flour for its high protein, high fiber, and low carb content. This recipe is grain-free, gluten-free, and can easily be made dairy-free as well. It is blood sugar friendly, and as always, I will share my glucose response.

Thanks to you, my paid subscribers, I have been in my happy place creating new recipes like this one this week. I love being able to include video clips to make recreating my recipes easier for you. This week has been all about tomatoes and ice cream; I wanted this tomato pie/tart/galette to be a vegetarian dish but include enough protein that it could easily be breakfast, lunch, or dinner without another source of protein.

No collection of healthy ice cream recipes would be complete without a Mint Chocolate Chip recipe, so I have given you two because we love both! I include instructions for making ice cream that is dairy-free or using dairy. I have developed a good basic recipe for creating a metabolically healthy ice cream that supports blood sugar balance and healthy aging. If you missed my previous flavors, feel free to re-visit my other ice cream recipes:

Tomato Herb Galette

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Grain-free, gluten-free, low-carb, nutrient-dense, with dairy-free options

Serves 6-8 as an appetizer, 4 as a meal

Equipment

Crust Ingredients

Filling Ingredients

12 ounces ripe heirloom tomatoes (about 3 small tomatoes) cored and cut into 1/4 inch thick slices : (use 1 pound of tomatoes total: I used 12 ounces regular, 4 ounces cherry tomatoes)

4 ounces multi-colored cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tsp sea salt (for salting the tomatoes) use code BETH to save

6 ounces ricotta cheese (I used A2 since it is easier to digest; you could use almond or cashew ricotta to keep this dairy-free) room-temp

2 tbsp chopped fresh basil

1 tbsp fresh thyme

1/2 tsp Aleppo pepper or red pepper flakes

1/4 tsp black pepper

½ cup manchego cheese, grated (use vegan cheese to keep this dairy-free or leave it out)

1 egg, beaten with ½ tsp water (for washing the crust)

Ingredients for garnishing your finished Galette

Fresh thyme and basil, torn or chopped

Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

Coarse sea salt

Extra Optional Toppings for crunch and added flavor!

2 tbsp crushed pistachios

Crumbled bacon or prosciutto

Kalamata olives

Preheat Oven to 400F

Make the crust

Add almond flour, lupin flour, and arrowroot to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse to mix well. Add very cold diced butter to the flour mixture. Pulse to incorporate. Stop pulsing when you still see smaller chunks of butter. Dribble 6 tbsp of ice-cold water into the food processor as you pulse. If your food processor has a hole in the stopper, you can pour the water in there. You will still have tiny pieces of butter remaining, creating a tender crust when baked. At this point, the crust should be slightly tacky and mostly held together. If yours is still dry, you may need to add up to a couple more tablespoons of water. The crust should not be wet, so only use more water if necessary. Gather the dough into a circle and wrap it tightly in plastic wrap or a beeswax wrap. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until you are ready to assemble your galette. I make several crusts at a time and store them wrapped and ready for easy pies and galettes, like this pear galette and this quiche.

Season the tomatoes

Cut the tomatoes into ¼” slices and lay them on paper towels (cut side up for cherry tomatoes), and sprinkle with salt. Flip the slices and sprinkle with salt. Let stand for 10 minutes to dry a little so they are less likely to make your crust soggy.

Make the filling

In a small bowl, mix ricotta, thyme, basil, red pepper, and black pepper.

Roll out the crust

Roll the dough between two sheets of parchment paper until you have a 12-inch round (it can be ragged). Transfer the parchment paper with the dough on it to a sheet pan.

Assemble the Galette

Sprinkle ½ cup grated manchego in the center of the crust Spread the ricotta mixture evenly over the manchego, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border. It is okay if the manchego is closer to the edge because it makes for a cheese-filled outer crust. Pat the tomatoes dry with a paper towel to remove excess moisture. Arrange the sliced tomatoes in a circular pattern over the ricotta mixture. Fold the dough over the tomatoes, using the parchment paper to help you, pleating as you go. Repair any cracks by pressing the pieces together. Beat one egg with a ½ tsp of water. Brush the crust with egg wash using a pastry brush.

Bake

Bake at 400F until the filling is bubbly and the crust is golden brown, 30 - 35 minutes. Garnish with basil, thyme, a generous drizzle of olive oil, crushed pistachio, kalamata olives, bacon, or prosciutto. Cut into wedges and serve with a side salad with a simple vinaigrette.

This dish is best eaten in one sitting as the crust will soak up the tomato juice and get soggy. The manchego cheese below the ricotta helps prevent a limp crust! If you have leftovers, reheat them in the oven or toaster oven to crisp up the crust.

Enjoy!

This is my glucose response to this Tomato Galette:

Green Mint Chip Ice Cream dairy-free + dairy versions

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Sugar-free, keto, with dairy-free options

Makes 1 pint

Equipment

Ingredients

Method

Add all of the ingredients (except the mini chocolate chips) to a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a Ninja Creami pint container and freeze overnight or use in any ice cream maker. For the Ninja Creami: when ready to blend, blend once, then add 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips or shaved dark chocolate as a mix-in

Enjoy!

White Mint Chip Ice Cream dairy-free + dairy versions

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Sugar-free, keto, with dairy-free options

Makes 1 pint

Equipment

Ingredients

Method

Add all of the ingredients (except the mini chocolate chips or chopped chocolate) to a bowl (or your pint container) and whisk until smooth Pour into a Ninja Creami pint container and freeze overnight or use in any ice cream maker For the Ninja Creami: when ready to blend, blend once, then add 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips or shaved dark chocolate as a mix-in

Enjoy!

Thank you🧡

I appreciate you, my paid subscribers, so much. Your support allows me to create even more metabolically healthy recipes to share, and I am so very grateful you have joined me here! Please share my page with anyone you know who might benefit from the resources and recipes that I provide.

🧡Beth

