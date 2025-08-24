Today I'm going to teach you exactly how to modify a beloved recipe to make it blood sugar-friendly and good for metabolic health. This isn't just about following another recipe- I'm teaching you a skill you can apply to any of your family favorites.

The recipe I will use as an example came from a favorite noodle salad that my mom and dad love. It has Asian flavors and includes peaches, chicken, noodles, and lots and lots of sugar! This recipe is popular, and metabolically healthy people may be able to tolerate this amount of sugar (in the dressing), refined carbs (noodles), and fruit (peaches). But for the 88% of US adults who are metabolically challenged, this recipe needs some strategic tweaks!

When I look to make over a favorite recipe, I start by identifying the challenging components for people dealing with prediabetes, diabetes, PCOS, insulin resistance, or metabolic syndrome. In this recipe, the challenging components are: brown sugar, honey, peaches, and noodles. The following is my thought process and methods for a good recipe makeover.