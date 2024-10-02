Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

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Dione Gadler's avatar
Dione Gadler
Oct 2, 2024

Thank you for taking the time to share all of this ~ it’s really helpful and inspiring to have real-life examples. I appreciate your work so much!

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1 reply by Beth Bollinger
Danni Macfarland's avatar
Danni Macfarland
Oct 3, 2024

These are great tips. When travelling I always try to look to book condos or atleast a place with a small kitchen with a fridge so that we can buy and cook our own food. Our family is heading to Spain next week and I am so looking forward to heading to their outdoor markets and enjoying the fresh food there.

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