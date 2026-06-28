trigeminal neuralgia, menopause, and the week I didn't plan for
why I went quiet this month, the diagnosis that finally explained 4 1/2 years of jaw pain + the easy roast chicken and bone broth that saw me through
I spent the last two weeks in Baja — two weeks I had planned to fill with content creation, early mornings on the water and the beach, and long, quiet afternoons writing and filming while Nolan and his friend Thomas explored the desert and beach by ATV.
It did not go quite as planned.
This story is very personal, so I am sharing it inside my paid community, where I feel safest being so open. If that is you, keep scrolling🧡
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