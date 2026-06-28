I spent the last two weeks in Baja — two weeks I had planned to fill with content creation, early mornings on the water and the beach, and long, quiet afternoons writing and filming while Nolan and his friend Thomas explored the desert and beach by ATV.

It did not go quite as planned.

This story is very personal, so I am sharing it inside my paid community, where I feel safest being so open. If that is you, keep scrolling🧡