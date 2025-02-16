flatbread made into an appetizer! topped with pesto, micro greens, arugula, pickled peppers, and sheep feta

Sometimes, the best recipes come from happy accidents in the kitchen! While I was aiming for a sheet pan pizza, I ended up creating this incredible flatbread that's honestly too good not to share

I test every recipe at least 3 times before sharing it (this one, I have made at least 6x), and I can tell you this flatbread is a winner. My husband, my son, and the neighbors all think so! While it's not quite the one-step pizza crust I was aiming for (you'll need to pre-bake it for pizza toppings), it's become my new favorite base for just about everything else! I call it my new focaccia/flatbread/pre-baked pizza crust!

I am always looking for ways to increase protein and fiber, and this flatbread accomplishes 3 goals: increasing protein, fiber, and plants!

While experimenting in my kitchen, I made a conscious choice to skip the eggs - I know many of you are struggling to find them right now. The result? A perfectly textured flatbread that's actually better without them! It has a subtle nutty flavor without any nuts and is the perfect base for so many delicious food combinations.

This protein and fiber-rich flatbread has already starred in multiple meals at my house this week:

Breakfast: Topped with melted manchego, eggs, and microgreens

Appetizers: Drizzled with olive oil, pesto, feta, tangy pickled peppers, olives, peppery arugula massaged with lemon juice, and microgreens (this was a huge hit at a friend's house!)

Pizza: pre-baked and topped with marinara, sausage, mushrooms, and olives and then topped with microgreens when it came out of the oven

The best part? It's low glycemic, so your blood sugar stays stable while you enjoy every bite.

my glucose response to 3 pieces of flatbread topped with arugula, feta, pickled peppers, pesto and extra virgin olive oil

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, and refined sugar, is low carb, can be made with or without dairy, is blood sugar friendly, and is made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

flatbread pre-baked and used as a pizza base and topped with marinara sauce, manchego cheese, sausage, olives, shitake mushrooms, and then topped with micro greens

use it for everything flatbread

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, egg-free, nut-free, and blood sugar-friendly

Makes 3 flatbreads 4”x8” or 1 whole sheet pan flatbread

Serves 4 as a sheet pan pizza

Equipment