88% of US adults are metabolically unhealthy. I’m on a mission to change that.

Hello and welcome! I’m Beth Bollinger, integrative health practitioner, holistic nutritionist, recipe developer, and creator of Nest Wellness. If you’re struggling to manage PCOS, perimenopause, menopause, pre-diabetes, diabetes, fatty liver disease, or just want to age vibrantly, you’re in the right place.

Here, we’re passionate about maintaining balanced blood sugar while enjoying delicious meals and treats… and proving to our inner skeptic that good health is not only possible - it’s delicious!

I hope you’ll join us for weekly recipes, practical wellness tips, community support, and more. New subscribers will also receive a free breakfast cookie recipe in their inbox!

subscribe here🧡

“Beth's recipes aren't just amazingly easy and delicious, they are engineered for metabolic health. And that makes them good for your brain, too. I am a superfan!” — Dr. Annie Fenn of Brain Health Kitchen

My Journey to Real Food

My health journey began in my twenties when I began suffering from mysterious chronic chest pain. It was several years before I had a diagnosis, but eventually I was diagnosed with mitral valve prolapse syndrome- a benign heart murmur that causes chest pain in some people. I dove into the research on the condition, only to find very little. When I found the suggestion to cut sugar from my diet, I was willing to try anything.

So, at age 35, I made the decision to give up refined sugar—a choice I've maintained for 23 years because it helps me to remain free of chest pain. For the past 13 years, I've also followed a gluten-free, refined grain-free, low glycemic diet. What started as a personal necessity became a creative challenge: how do you recreate family favorites that still taste amazing using ingredients that are actually good for you?

My path here wasn't traditional. I spent years as a medical office manager, witnessing daily how poor diet affected patient outcomes. Frustrated by the limitations of conventional healthcare, I decided to study integrative health and holistic nutrition so I could be more involved in patient care and outcomes. I’ve been a holistic nutritionist for over 6 years now.

In 2020, I started sharing recipes on my website Nest Wellness and on Instagram—simple, nourishing meals my children helped me create. I quickly realized that if people were going to embrace real food cooking, the recipes needed to be both delicious and beautiful. This led me to study food photography, and eventually to sharing my work on Instagram.

That’s when food brands and health companies started to take notice.

Saying No to Big Food Brands

As a holistic nutritionist specializing in metabolic health, I’ve faced a constant stream of partnership requests from food companies over the years. Even recently, a major brand approached me with an offer of an ongoing stipend of $600 monthly just to mention their product occasionally. (This is fairly standard—I turn down several similar offers each week.) But this particular product's ingredient label read like a science experiment instead of real food. Even though the packaging touted that it was “vegan” and “healthy,” I knew the amount of processing would make it a no-go for my readers, who are either managing prediabetes, diabetes, PCOS, perimenopause, menopause, or simply wanting to feel more energized and age vibrantly.

I routinely decline these opportunities because I know ultra-processed foods don't support metabolic health, regardless of their marketing claims. Most dietitians will tell you "everything in moderation," and that advice may be fine for healthy people with no metabolic dysfunction. But when 88% of US adults are metabolically unhealthy, that guidance becomes extremely detrimental.

Levels Health recipes: keto sushi, chocolate pistachio torte, thin crust pizza

Wearing a Glucose Monitor + Working with Levels Health

The real turning point in my journey came in fall 2021 when I got curious about wearing a continuous glucose monitor (CGM). I began sharing my glucose responses to the foods I was eating and making, and was invited to join the team at Levels Health. I kept wearing my CGM and started creating low glycemic recipes for their platform. I developed a library of over 100 recipes for their app and website. You can hear more about my food philosophy on this Levels Health podcast.

This project made me realize something important: I absolutely loved recipe development and wanted to create more space for this creative pursuit.

Living and Working in Alignment

Today, I've built something I'm genuinely proud of: an Instagram account, website, course, and Substack newsletter filled with simple, accessible recipes developed specially for my audience. My website is 100% ad-free, and I only partner with small brands I genuinely believe in and use myself. I get to be choosy, and I'm grateful to be living and working in complete alignment with my values.

My readers consistently describe my recipes as "approachable," "blood sugar-friendly," and "actually delicious"—not the cardboard-tasting "healthy" food they expected. They appreciate that I test everything with my CGM and my family first, so they know exactly what to expect from their blood sugar and that recipes will be delicious too.

Recent subscriber feedback includes:

"Your recipes are the best, Beth! My husband is down to 5.2 for his A1C all because of YOU!" —Lindsay

"Your recipes have definitely helped me see that gluten-free and blood-sugar-friendly versions of some of our favorite foods are both possible and sometimes even better than the original." —Alaina from Virginia

"I can tell that you put in lots of work to develop amazing and healthy recipes to share—I will gladly pay for this!" —Susie

spring roll salad, strawberry shortcake, chicken satay with peanut sauce

What You'll Get From Nest Wellness

Sunday Recipes: New, CGM tested, low glycemic recipes every week—from weeknight dinners and takeout makeovers to easy breakfasts and low glycemic sweet treats, all recipes are created and tested by me, specifically designed to keep your blood sugar stable while satisfying your taste buds.

Wellness Wednesday & Expert Q&As: Deep dives into nutrition topics, reader questions, and practical tips for metabolic health.

Monthly Round-ups: Curated collections of seasonal recipes, kitchen tools I actually use, and resources I recommend.

Recipe Archive Access: Paid subscribers get immediate access to my complete library of blood sugar-friendly recipes, all tested with my CGM and organized by category for easy meal planning.

Whether you're managing prediabetes, diabetes, PCOS, perimenopause, menopause, or want to feel more energized and age vibrantly, these low glycemic recipes will help you nourish, energize, and protect your body without sacrificing flavor or satisfaction.

At just $10 a month (or $60 for the year), this community offers the most affordable comprehensive wellness resource around, with lifetime access to the entire archive of recipes, meal plans, and health resources.

As a founding member, you also get a personalized 1:1 call with Beth.

subscribe here!🧡

Personalized Nutrition Services

Beyond the newsletter, I offer several ways to support your metabolic health journey:

The Blood Sugar Method Course: My comprehensive, downloadable course that you can complete at your own pace. This program distills everything I've learned about blood sugar balance into actionable modules covering meal planning, understanding your glucose responses, navigating social situations, and building sustainable habits. It's designed for people who want to take control of their metabolic health without the guesswork, all at less than the cost of a single consultation.

The Blood Sugar Method Membership: An ongoing community where course members and graduates can continue their learning journey together. Members get monthly group calls, recipe updates, meal plans, and support from experts who truly understand the challenges of managing blood sugar and metabolic health.

One-on-One Services: Individual nutritionist consultations, VIP health coaching packages, and custom meal plans tailored to your specific health goals and food preferences. My team offers these services to individuals who need more personalized support on their metabolic health journey.

Whether you prefer self-guided learning, community support, or individual attention, there's an option that fits your style and needs.

Notes on CGMs and Metabolic Health

I want to be transparent about how I use my CGM data in recipe development. Continuous glucose monitoring readings can vary based on many factors—muscle mass, physical activity, sleep quality, stress levels, and more. When I test recipes, I'm looking for a glucose rise of no more than 30 points above baseline.

As a 58-year-old woman, I understand that we become more insulin resistant as we age, especially during perimenopause and menopause. If I can keep my glucose response under 30 points, most people can achieve similar results with these recipes.

However, everyone's metabolism is unique. I always encourage readers to use their own CGM data (if possible) or pay attention to how foods make them feel to get the most accurate sense of which foods work best for their individual biology.

A Note About Accessibility

If you could benefit from the recipes and resources I share, but a Substack subscription isn't in your budget right now, email me at nestsonoma@gmail.com, and I'll add you to my paid subscriber list with no questions asked. If you love what you discover, please share my Substack with friends who could also benefit.

Share Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger