Today I am so grateful to Andrea Dahr, Founder of Switch Natural for sharing her expertise and her business with all of us! Andrea Dahr is the founder of the Switch Natural App, a terrific app that I use and that I have purchased for my three daughters to use. The patent pending Switch Natural app will scan any product's ingredients—no barcode necessary—and identify toxic ingredients, including a description and links to the relevant research.

The app also features a “shop” section where you can find better alternatives by browsing my favorite non-toxic products. Search by product type, category, or brand.

Andrea Dahr of Switch Natural

Hello Andrea, and welcome! Tell us a little about yourself. What sparked the idea for your business, and how did you go from “aha moment” to making it happen?

As an expecting mom of twins, I was shocked there was not one trustworthy place to find information on nontoxic products and ingredients, and I knew early on I had to share what I was uncovering with others. The idea for the Switch Natural App was born out of a need I experienced first-hand in my community on Instagram. I was in constant communication with followers who questioned, “Is this product I’m about to buy clean?” and “If not, why? And what should I buy instead?” The App is a direct line to my research and gives a clear-cut answer while you are shopping whether a product is toxic, so you can easily switch to clean ones.

After 9 years (and counting) of researching ingredients, asking questions, and testing products, I have finally created the perfect tool to help you switch to safer products. I knew there had to be a better way to share all the information I’ve learned so you can quickly and easily find better, safer products.

What’s been the craziest challenge you’ve faced as a female entrepreneur, and how did you tackle it?

The craziest challenge has been designing a new type of app from scratch with no tech background or experience. I had to trust that with the help of my developers, the result would be worth the struggle and unknowns, and it most certainly has been. Helping others through Switch Natural is incredibly rewarding.

How has your journey shaped the way you run your business?

As a mom of twins, I understand the value of a flexible work arrangement. Learning to work strange hours and in short increments of time is what makes my business possible. An equally important part has been prioritizing healthy meals, exercise, and sleep because I am less productive when these three are out of sync—making those three non-negotiables while giving myself grace when less than perfect is paramount.

What keeps you fired up and passionate about your work, even when things get tough?

Every single time I open a direct message from a follower, I am reminded that I can be of help to others and that not only brings me immense joy but the motivation to always keep going.

What’s your best advice for other women wanting to start their own venture?

Be authentic and believe in yourself—both more difficult in practice than they seem. You must believe you can do it because all signs will point to the opposite. Authenticity is your superpower and will allow you to continue to evolve and become the best version of yourself in business and in life.

How do you juggle running a business and living your life? Any favorite self-care rituals you swear by?

I look forward to a relaxing bath at the end of each day. It’s a perfect way to unwind, and do my weekly face mask or body scrub, and get a few extra minutes of “me time.”

What would your perfect day look like?

A perfect day would include family, nourishing meals, outdoor time, reading, and exercise.

What’s got you excited in your industry right now?

I’m seeing this idea of clean products and healthy living welcomed by a larger group of people, and more are willing to make changes, which is amazing! I believe we are going to experience a bigger shift in the industry toward health compared to the last 10 years. Larger brands and stores are now trying to cater to clean, and even though they aren’t all actually “clean” we are headed in the right direction. I’m excited that more clean products will continue to become available as consumers demand better.

What kind of legacy are you hoping to build with your business, and how do you want to influence the next generation?

My goal is to make nontoxic products the norm, right now it’s the exception. I believe the more people choose clean, the more nontoxic products will be available for all. For me, that means spreading awareness and educating as much as I possibly can.

