One of the most incredible things about social media is that it has allowed an introvert like me to meet so many amazing women. I honestly do not think I would have connected with so many brilliant women without platforms like Instagram and Substack. Putting myself “out there” on social media somehow feels safe in a way that I can’t describe. I can be myself in a way that I cannot anywhere else. This has allowed me to meet and talk to people I may not have met otherwise. One of those people is Dr. Lola MacLean. I am excited to introduce you to her today!

Dr. Lola MacLean, gut health expert

Hi Lola, please introduce yourself!

Hi! I'm Dr. Lola MacLean. I'm a family nurse practitioner and functional gut health consultant. I have been in the healthcare space for over a decade. I worked as an OR nurse (got my BSN from Linfield) prior to going back to school for my doctorate and family nurse practitioner education. I practiced in primary care and internal medicine for 6 years and recently made the transition to functional medicine. I'm a mom of an amazing 4 year old girl who helps me to grow everyday, and a geriatric pit-bull-boxer mix (the sweetest, most patient dog). We live out in the heart of Oregon wine country. I'm a kitchen gardener and kundalini yoga enthusiast. I love reading, hiking, traveling, and just being outside.

How did you get into gut health?

Working in primary care and internal medicine, digestive and mental health concerns were at the top of the list of things I saw day to day. I listened to patients share their concerns about bloating, constipation, food sensitivities, fatigue, anxiety and depression. I did my best with the tools I had, which, unfortunately, in conventional medicine often misses the mark. I would see people ranging from young women to late 80s struggling with the same issues and we would work through all the best practices and next steps. I would refer to GI specialists and psychologists and sometimes we got great results, but often people were just left to struggle with these symptoms over and over.

I started to look elsewhere for answers and found functional medicine. It was love at first sight.

Right around that time, I gave birth to my daughter and started to struggle with digestive issues and anxiety. I had always had a bit of well masked anxiety (people just call it high-achiever) and about a year after she was born, it really came to a head. My doc told me I probably had IBS (anxiety, bloating and changes in bowel movements) and that we could address it with an antidepressant and some fiber and occasional laxative. I knew this was not the answer I wanted. I went further with my functional medicine training and learned about the importance of the microbiome, the gut-brain connection and the gut-hormone connection. I became my own test subject and worked closely with a functional medicine friend to heal the issues in my gut. Once I saw first hand the effects working on the gut had on the rest of my body and mind, I was sold. I changed paths and went all in on functional medicine and decided to help others heal their gut (and mind) too.

Any myths you want to bust?

* Digestive issues are just a way of life - just because it's common doesn't mean it's normal. Nearly 40% of adults suffer from a functional GI disorder (e.g. IBS, functional dyspepsia) and over 60% of adults report GI symptoms like heartburn, constipation, diarrhea, bloating every week. These very common common conditions are associated with a poor quality of life and high healthcare utilization. They are often dismissed or mistreated by conventional medicine since no one gets to the underlying cause of these issues. Often dysbiosis, low digestive enzymes, and leaky gut are common root causes that once addressed can bring lasting relief and resolution of symptoms.

*Gut health just stays in the gut - your gut is linked to all parts of your body and is not solely related to digestion. Skin issues, brain fog, fatigue, anxiety, joint pain, hormonal imbalances - all can be tied to the health of the gut.

*You need to follow a restrictive diet to heal your gut – Many people believe that cutting out multiple food groups or following strict diets like gluten-free, dairy-free, or low FODMAP is the only way to heal their gut. While temporary dietary changes can help identify triggers, long-term restrictive diets can actually harm the gut by reducing the diversity of gut microbes. Instead, a varied, nutrient-dense diet that includes a wide range of plant-based foods, healthy fats, and quality proteins can support a thriving gut microbiome. It’s all about balance and finding what works best for each individual’s unique gut health journey. We are all different.

How does someone with gut issues get help?

I would start with some of the lifestyle basics. How's your sleep? Are you eating nourishing foods or mostly processed? Are you moving your body on a regular basis? What's your stress like? How are you feeling with your relationships?

If you're doing all the basics, then I would look for a functional provider who can do some deeper work to find out what is at the root - are there issues with digestive enzymes, or an imbalance in the gut microbiome? Is there inflammation present or an issue with the structural integrity of the gut? When you're really addressing the basics and still having issues, it is best to "test, don't guess" - but I would always recommend starting with the basics.

Things you want people to know

I know I sound a bit like a broken record, but - Many people don’t realize how deeply gut health is intertwined with every aspect of their well-being. The gut is often referred to as the "second brain" for a reason—it communicates directly with the brain through the gut-brain axis, influencing mood, stress levels, and even sleep patterns. When your gut is out of balance, it can lead to symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, irritability, and anxiety, which directly impact your energy levels and quality of life.

Healing the gut can bring remarkable improvements, but it doesn't have to involve overly restrictive diets or complicated routines. While some dietary adjustments might be necessary, the focus should be on nourishing your body with a diverse array of nutrient-dense foods, prioritizing stress management, and introducing lifestyle habits that support gut health. It's more about creating balance and giving your gut what it needs to thrive, rather than eliminating entire food groups indefinitely.

By addressing the root causes of gut issues—whether it’s dysbiosis, low digestive enzymes, or leaky gut—you can achieve lasting relief and improve your mood, energy, and overall vitality. It’s all about finding a sustainable approach that works for your unique needs.

What kinds of testing do you recommend, or not?

My preferred test is a GI-MAP through functional diagnostics. Depending on client needs, I sometimes also recommend DUTCH hormone testing (did you know they are local to McMinnville, Oregon?). I also encourage having basic blood work done with a primary provider if able (HbA1c, metabolic panel, thyroid, minerals).

What are 3 simple things everyone can do for a healthy gut microbiome?

1 - Eat nutrient rich food - Aim to include a wide variety of colorful, nutrient-dense foods in your meals. Focus on the “3 Ps”: phytonutrients (found in fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices), prebiotics (fiber-rich foods like garlic, onions, and asparagus that nourish good gut bacteria), and probiotics (fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, and sauerkraut that introduce beneficial bacteria). The more diverse your diet, the more diverse and resilient your gut microbiome will be.

2- Really address stress- While stress is an unavoidable part of life, how you respond to it can make a huge difference for your gut health. Incorporate daily practices such as meditation, deep breathing, or gentle movement like yoga to help shift your body from "fight or flight" to "rest and digest" mode. Building these routines into your day can support a calmer, healthier gut environment.

3-Get good sleep and make sleep a priority - Good sleep is crucial for gut health, as it’s when the body repairs and rebalances. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night by establishing a calming bedtime routine, limiting screen time before bed, and creating a sleep-friendly environment. Consistent, restorative sleep helps regulate your gut microbiome, supporting overall health and vitality.

What are 3 things you would never do?

I Don't Stress About Food Choices – I prioritize a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet most of the time, but I don’t stress or restrict myself when it comes to special occasions. If I'm out with friends or enjoying a holiday dinner, I let myself fully embrace the moment, even if that means having dessert or a glass of wine. The stress around eating can sometimes be just as harmful as the food itself, so I focus on nourishing my body while allowing flexibility and joy in my eating habits.

I Don't Eat at My Desk Anymore – I've learned that rushing through meals while distracted is a recipe for digestive discomfort. Now, I take time to sit down and fully appreciate my meals, paying attention to each bite. Creating a mindful eating experience helps prevent bloating and supports my digestion.

I Never Judge What Others Eat – I believe food choices are deeply personal, and we’re all at different points in our healing journey. Just as I don’t appreciate comments about my choices (for some reason it's always when I'm eating kale!), I respect others' decisions and needs. We all have different backgrounds, health goals, and experiences, so I practice honoring where I am and extending that same respect to others.

How do you juggle running a business and living your life?

It's still a work in progress, but I make very clear boundaries about work life and home life. I got really burned out towards the end of my time in primary care and a lot of that was due to a lack of boundaries. I learned the hard way, but boundaries don't make you ridgid or a bad person. I turn off my phone at 6:30 when we sit down to eat dinner and don't turn it back on until after I've done my meditation the next morning. I make sure my needs are met throughout the day (I take time to have lunch, I schedule daily movement). I have clearly defined days for work and play. I use a lot of post-it notes and try my best not to sweat the small stuff.

What are your favorite wellness and self-care rituals?

We got an outdoor sauna a little over a year ago- that thing is amazing! The heat helps me unwind, detoxify, and relieve muscle tension. It’s my go-to for promoting relaxation and supporting overall well-being. I always leave the sauna feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, both physically and mentally.

Daily meditation and energy work are my grounding practices. They help me manage stress, clear my mind, and maintain a balanced state. Whether it's a short morning meditation or a few minutes of deep breathing, these rituals keep me centered and connected throughout the day

Spending time outdoors is a non-negotiable for me. There’s something incredibly healing about being in nature, whether it’s a brisk morning walk, gardening, or simply soaking up some sunshine. It instantly lifts my mood, boosts my energy, and brings me a sense of peace.

Do you have a favorite go-to dinner recipe?

I'm a big fan of what we call sheet pan dinners. Super simple and easy for weeknights or when you don't feel like really cooking. You put some hearty vegetables (potatoes, sweet potatoes, beets, carrots, parsnips, turnips, brussles sprouts, etc) and a protein (chicken, fish, chickpeas) on a sheet pan and roast in the oven. I also add things like zucchini or tomatoes or green beans - you just have to adjust the timing so things don't burn.

What would your perfect day look like?

My perfect day would start around 5 am with some quiet meditation and journaling, go snuggle with the preschooler, make something yummy for breakfast (left over protein, eggs, and veggies). Have a cup of coffee or matcha (it depends on what we are doing after) and drink the whole thing while it's still warm (any other mom's out there?). We'd go for a walk down to the main street in our town and over to the park. Maybe we'd drive out to the coast and spend some time playing in the sand or we'd go out to Miller Woods and walk around the pond and the trails. We would go to our favorite food truck pod for lunch and then spend time in the garden or reading or coloring or doing something crafty. Then a chill dinner and maybe some more reading or listening to some calming music and playing legos and then bed. Basically a lot of outdoor time and play! Being spontaneous and having adventure.

Ways to Connect with Dr. Lola MacLean

Instagram: @lolamacleandnp

Website: www.haelanempowered.com

Calendar: https://calendly.com/haelanempowered/strategy-call

Today, I am featuring Lola’s Favorites!

What are 5 things you are loving right now?

1- My Oura Ring - this thing has been a game changer for me and my sleep patterns. It is so insightful and helps guide how much rest and activity I get throughout the day. It has been very interesting to watch patterns on it and see what helps and hinders my days.

2-Cooler weather is on it's way- which means I get to crack out my vests again and start knitting. Baby grandma vibes for sure.

3- Smith Tea Meadow - with more cool days, I've been getting back in to tea in the afternoon and I love this one. Smith Tea is great, but their Meadow is my all time favorite and so great for afternoons (no caffeine). It even inspired me to plant chamomile in our garden - which did not grow.

4- Syncing workouts with my cycle- this is newer to me and I love it. It goes along with the Oura ring, but watching what my body is doing throughout the month and pairing it with different activity has been a game changer for maintaining an exercise routine.

5- Simplicity- This summer, we decided to take a break from our usual travel and adventures and embraced a 'simple summer.' We stayed close to home, went camping, and slowed down our pace—and it was truly wonderful. This shift gave us a chance to reflect on our daily lives and consider what truly matters. Now, we're working on carrying those lessons forward: being mindful about what we commit to, questioning which obligations are necessary, and choosing how we really want to spend our time. This change has helped us slow down and create more space for joy and fun in our everyday lives.



Thank you🧡

I have been sharing blood sugar-friendly, whole-food recipes (gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and mostly dairy-free) on my blog and on Instagram for four years now, and I have met so many amazing people like Dr. Lola MacLean along the way. I am excited about being able to share even more on this platform, and I am so very grateful you have joined me here!

P.S.

If you know anyone with pre-diabetes, diabetes, PCOS, metabolic syndrome, or anyone eating for blood sugar balance, low carb, keto, grain-free, gluten-free, or just eating for better health, will you forward my Substack to them? It would mean the world to me as I try to share the message of eating for good metabolic health.

🧡Beth