I am very excited about today’s post. If you follow me on IG, you know that I have been very open about my journey through menopause. I share openly what I do to feel my best, what hormones I take, and my journey of building muscle and beginning weightlifting at age 55. I am now almost 58 and feel more settled in my post-menopause body now that I have figured out what works for me.

My hope for you, too, is that you figure out what nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress reduction, and hormone therapy (or not) work for you.

I am so happy to introduce you to Dr. Noor Al-Humaidhi, MD, an expert in peri-menopause and menopause medicine.

Dr. Noor Al-Humaidhi MD

Meet Dr. Noor Al-Humaidhi MD

Dr. Noor Al-Humaidhi is a Board-Certified Family Physician with extensive experience as a PCP, hospice provider, and elderly medicine provider (yes, that means she’s seen the effects of conditions like osteoporosis in aging women).

Dr. Noor has always loved nutrition and exercise. Originally from Kuwait, she attended medical school in Dublin, Ireland, completed her residency in the U.K., and overcame the hurdles of State Licensing and Specialty Boarding here in the U.S.

Although Noor always had an entrepreneurial spirit, she’d never had the opportunity or belief in a business idea to take it to the next level. But a few years ago, she developed what turned out to be perimenopausal symptoms—although Noor didn’t know what she was dealing with at the time and thought she was crazy.

Sleep issues, debilitating fatigue, brain fog, inability to concentrate, irritability, itching all over…the list goes on and on. At the time, Noor suspected long COVID. She saw many doctors and tried various medications.

One day, she saw something online that spurred her “AHA!” moment. She realized she was likely in perimenopause. Despite being a family physician for many years, this possibility had never crossed her mind, and she knew little about menopause. In fact, she still believed at the time that hormone therapy caused cancer.

However, Noor’s symptoms drove her to dive in and soak up as much research as possible. She joined the Menopause Society (formerly the North American Menopause Society). She went to the conferences, read the books, took the test—and the knowledge she gained BLEW HER MIND.

That’s when she learned that so few practitioners provide menopause care, and hardly any provide the education and data that midlife women need.

Noor’s journey inspired her newfound passion, and Lifestyles By Noor was born.

Mastering midlife is not just about medication or hormones. Lifestyles By Noor effectively demonstrates that medication is only one spoke on the wheel of your life. Our physician-led interdisciplinary practice is evidence-based, supporting the therapeutic use of lifestyle change as the foundation of our care.

What is this “wheel of life” we’re referring to? You are the wheel—each approach to your wellness is a different spoke. Menopause and perimenopause management involves more than medicine. Our team genuinely listens and empathizes with you because each person has a unique experience during this life phase.

Preparing You for the Rest of Your Life

Society bombards us with medical advice and recommendations surrounding perimenopause, menopause, hormones, aging, and weight loss. Distinguishing accurate, trustworthy information from the noise can be overwhelming, as can deciding what’s best for you.

That’s where we come in. Lifestyles By Noor is a wellness destination led by a team of credible providers that addresses the whole self, nourishing both mind and body. And it all begins with listening! We invite every patient to chat with us about how they can be their best selves in midlife and enjoy healthy, fulfilled lives.

Dr. Noor Al-Humaidhi founded the practice following her own perimenopause experience, which led her to a journey of discovery and self-education just a few years ago. Dr. Noor quickly realized no doctors were practicing evidence-based menopause treatment. In the landscape of women’s healthcare, this has been a desert for far too long.

We’re about to change this—because midlife women deserve better. And better is more than possible. We leverage the latest proven methods and technologies to provide holistic, effective care that meets you where you are. When you enter our practice, you enter a safe, calming, comforting space.

You will also gain a partner to help you demystify menopause and optimize your health and well-being.

You submitted The following questions to Dr. Noor Al-Humaidhi, MD

What are the signs of hormonal imbalance?

The symptoms of loss of sex hormones are vast. They include hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, anxiety, mood disturbance, brain fog, low libido, abnormal periods (periods getting heavier, irregular or more painful), hair loss, GI symptoms, itchy skin, urinary symptoms, fatigue, palpitations, vertigo, dry eyes, dry mouth, burning mouth, tinnitus, vaginal dryness and many more.

What tests should I ask my doctor for to check my hormone levels? Are there tests you do not recommend?

The statement, ‘checking hormone levels’ is not very specific. Unless a patient presents and I am unconvinced that they are in menopause, for example, if they are in their late 20s, or have other confounding symptoms, I do not base my treatment regimen on hormone levels. Perimenopause is a diagnosis that we make based on clinical criteria, not lab work. The reason for this is that hormone levels fluctuate wildly in the peri and menopausal period and can look ‘normal’ when they are far from normal.

However it is important to rule out other causes of the symptoms. I will generally test a CBC, CMP, Lipid profile, HbA1c, insulin, C-peptide, thyroid panel, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D and inflammatory markers including HsCRP, LPLaActivity and myeloperoxidase. If I do hormone levels I check estradiol, testosterone (free and total), cortisol and sex hormone binding globulin. Again I don’t base my treatment decisions on the estradiol levels.

How do you know when it is time to take menopausal hormone therapy (MHT)?

Symptoms! This is a very personal decision. If a patient has symptoms of perimenopause and menopause, they are appropriate to treat. You do not have to wait until your periods stop to start menopausal hormone therapy (MHT).

Are there natural therapies/non-MHT that are effective?

I do not recommend ‘menopause supplements’ such as black cohosh or similar. The reason for this is that these supplements have estrogen effects and therefore the effect can go unchecked on the uterus. Additionally I have seen toxicity with some of these supplements. Black cohosh for example can cause liver toxicity.

There are some natural supplements that can help certain symptoms. Melatonin, ashwaghanda and magnesium can help with sleep and anxiety.

Also there is good evidence of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) for insomnia and anxiety associated with menopause.

I have tried almost everything: (herbs, oils, teas, environment, no blue light, breathing exercises) available except drugs to try to get a sound night’s sleep. I am 5 years into menopause, what on earth can I do?

Menopausal Hormone Therapy, both estrogen and progesterone can have a profound impact on sleep. In fact, this is often the first thing patients tell me when they come back for their first follow up: ‘I can sleep!’

Again CBT has been shown to help with sleep.

There are many drugs on the market for sleep. These include some that are non-habit forming such as trazodone, amitriptyline, gabapentin as well as habit forming controlled drugs such as lorazepam, zopiclone, alprazolam and clonazepam. Unfortunately all of these medications do have side effects.

Do menopause symptoms include dry eyes, ear fullness, and a constant runny nose? No allergies, just congestion and constant running. Or do I need to look at a different possible cause?

Potentially, but I do think you should rule out other causes.

How long do hot flashes last, and how do I get rid of them?

That varies. For some hot flashes last a few years and then resolve whereas for others they can go on for many many years.

Menopausal hormone therapy is first line for treatment.

Non-hormonal treatments include Veozah, paroxetine, and gabapentin.

Avoiding alcohol is another important one here.

What is the best way to deal with menopause weight gain?

Regular exercise including heavy weight lifting. The aim here is to gain muscle mass. Additionally, eating a protein forward, high fiber diet.

What is the best vaginal moisture product?

There are many! Important here to differentiate between a vaginal moisturizer and a lubricant. People often confuse these. A vaginal moisturizer is to be used regularly, the same way you would apply your face moisturizer. My favorites are the products from Stripes and Hello Bonafide. Vaginal lubricants are for intercourse. Many swear by coconut oil. (Beth chiming in here, coconut oil is the only thing I use as a lubricant, and I use compounded vaginal estrogen for moisture because there is an ingredient in over-the-counter vaginal estrodiol that doesn’t agree with me and causes itching. If that is TMI, keep scrolling:))

Are there any myths you want to bust?

You don’t have to wait until you stop having periods to start MHT. I routinely start MHT for women with regular periods.

Menopausal Hormone Therapy does not cause breast cancer.

A family history of breast cancer is not a contraindication to MHT.

Migraines are not a contraindication to MHT.

High blood pressure or a history of heart disease is not a contraindication to MHT.

Vaginal estradiol cream is safe for all, even in your 90th decade.

You are not crazy.

Things you want all women to know?

You start to lose bone density in the early perimenopausal period. This could be in your 30s . You need to take action to stem this loss .

The idea that it has to be ‘bad enough’ to warrant treatment is something we need to leave in the past. The decision to start hormones is not just about symptoms, it’s also about prevention and all women should make the decision for themselves regardless of whether they are troubled with symptoms or not.

I'd love to know some approaches for dealing with the ups and downs of perimenopause. I feel like I've found some supplements that helped for a few months, but then something shifts and they no longer help as well as they did. I'm starting to think I'm going to be playing whack a mole for the next 10 years.

The point that everyone needs to understand is that the approach to perimenopuse and menopause is mostly lifestyle and consistency. Again, there are no supplements I would say are effective at managing all symptoms. There are some things that help sleep such as melatonin and magnesium. I would encourage you to consider hormone therapy.

I turned 40 in March. Started BHRT with progesterone and testosterone in June. I upped the dose of both in August and then missed an entire period. My doc told me I’m nowhere near menopause, so could this be due to the hormone replacement? Or is menopause around the corner? My periods for the last year were still very regular but very short, only lasting 2 days or so.

The statement ‘nowhere near menopause’ confuses me. What is this based on? Lab results? If so then I don’t feel this is accurate. Again lab work can look normal even after the last period. Additionally sometimes starting MHT can influence your periods so it’s not uncommon to see a change in your periods, for most they get lighter or possibly skip one altogether. Regardless, I wouldn’t be worried about it.

What are 3 simple things all women can do to improve their health or feel good in menopause?

Prioritize yourself

Lift weights

Don’t drink alcohol. This one tends to upset people, but really, there is no benefit from alcohol, and it generally makes all menopausal symptoms worse.

How do you juggle running a business and living your life?

I try not to take myself too seriously. This is hard for me because I can be pretty tough on myself if everything is not perfect. I also have a wonderful husband who supports all of my endeavors.

What are your favorite wellness and self-care rituals?

I wash my face with ice-cold water first thing in the morning.

I have a facial every 4 weeks . I have done this for many years.

I take a shower before bed. This helps me wind down and settle.

Do you have a favorite go-to dinner recipe?

I love to cook! There are so many!! If I had to choose one I would say chicken pot pie.

What would your perfect day look like?

I would definitely be at home. I would wake up and spend a little while on the porch with my coffee and the dogs. Next up I’d go for a walk at the beach and then back home to garden. Then lounge by the pool before making dinner with my family and go to bed early!

Links you want everyone to have:

The Menopause Society

British Menopause Society | For healthcare professionals and others specializing in post-reproductive health

Newson Health

Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Calculator for Breast Cancer Risk Assessment

Estrogen Matters: Why Taking Hormones in Menopause Can Improve and Lengthen Women's Lives - Without Raising the Risk of Breast Cancer: Bluming, Avrum, Tavris, Carol

The New Menopause Dr. Mary Claire Haver

How can we get in touch with you or work with you?

Noor Al-Humaidhi MD - Lifestyles by Noor

Office: (603) 686-5515. Call to schedule an appointment

Website: www.lifestylesbynoor.com. Schedule an appointment online

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifestylesbynoor/

Today, I am featuring Dr. Noor’s Favorites!

What are five things you are loving right now?

1- Fall! I love fall in New England. It’s my favorite season.

2- Cashmere sweaters

3- Shishito peppers! This the first time I’ve successfully grown them in my garden and they are abundant. I cook them in the air fryer with some olive oil and a pinch of salt until they are blistered.

4- Micellar Rose Water. I just bought this and have been using it daily. I love it.

5- Biopelle Tensage Intensive Serum 40. I apply This oil repair product to my face once weekly before bed.



Thank you🧡

I have been sharing blood sugar-friendly, whole-food recipes (gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and mostly dairy-free) for metabolic health on my blog and on Instagram for four years now. Along the way, I have met many amazing people like Dr. Noor Al-Humaidhi, MD.

I am excited about being able to share even more on this platform, and I am so very grateful you have joined me here! Do you have an idea for a future interview? Is there someone you would like to meet or ask questions? Let me know! This page is for you.

Message Beth Bollinger

P.S.

If you know anyone with pre-diabetes, diabetes, PCOS, metabolic syndrome, or anyone eating for blood sugar balance, low carb, keto, grain-free, gluten-free, or just eating for better health, will you forward my Substack to them? It would mean the world to me as I try to share the message of eating for good metabolic health.

Give a gift subscription

Share Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

🧡Beth

Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I add links to make it easier for you to find things. Some links are affiliate links, and some are not. With affiliate links, the price stays the same for you, but I may earn a few cents.