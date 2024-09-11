I will be the first one to tell you that true health is not about the latest supplements and gadgets. Supplements and gadgets can be nice additions to a healthy lifestyle but my hope is that you will nail the basics first.

What are the basics? Real, whole food that nourishes, protects, and energizes our brains and bodies and keeps blood sugar and insulin in a healthy range.

If you want to review the basics, take a peek at these posts:

Today I am sharing a round-up of all of my best links and coupons, all in one place.

Bookmark this post to refer to later. I will add links as companies share them with me. I will try to make this a “living” document with constantly updated coupons and links!

Supplements

Fullscript is always 20% off all year, but you can enjoy 30% off twice a year during their Stock-Up Sale. Sign up for an account now to access all the savings. This sale occurs just twice a year, and it is an excellent time to stock up on the things you already use and love. I buy collagen, protein powder, soap, fiber, and daily supplements from Fullscript on auto-order, and I love the convenience.

I also have all of the pre-natal and pregnancy essentials sent on auto-ship to my daughter and her husband as they try for a baby.

Be sure you have an account so you can access the savings! Make an account here: https://us.fullscript.com/welcome/bbollinger

Upcoming Events + Savings

Our quarterly functional medicine detox will be the week of April 7-14. Now is an excellent time to purchase your kit and join us! This is a great reset any time of year.

The first two days are a supported fast, meaning we will not eat food but a shake that has just enough calories and protein to prevent muscle wasting but not enough to prevent autophagy and ketosis. Days 3-7, we are eating very clean and excluding the most common allergens.

I will provide the recipes and an Instagram chat group, all for free! Just purchase your kit here. Use code BETH10 to save.

Once you have made your purchase, email me at nestsonoma@gmail.com or DM me on Instagram with your order # and IG handle, and I will add you to the chat group!

Bio-hacking + Gadgets

Lumen coupon code BETHB

Levels Health 2 months free

Oura Ring save 10%

Foracare ketone and blood glucose meter coupon code BETH10

OMORPHO weighted vest: sleek, low profile, and stylish weighted vest rated #1 by Women’s Health magazine; use coupon code nestwellness15

Beauty

BALANCE activated vitamin B and liver-supporting FOIE tea by Healthy Elephants. Use code NEST10 to save when you order. Meet functional medicine provider and supplement creator Melissa Hsu.

Switch Natural App to scan ingredient lists on the personal care and home care products you buy to ensure they are clean and non-toxic! Meet founder and creator Andrea Dahr.

Banish collagen-boosting micro needling stamper that I use on my face, neck, and decolletage to promote collagen growth.

Foods

Thrive Market 40% off your first order

Eat Chef’s Kiss blood sugar friendly, high protein lupin pasta NEST20

Witzi’s Raw Granola save 20% on granola with code NEST20

Goldridge Farm Olive Oil save 10% with code NEST10

Mt. Capra Goat Whey and Goat Protein save 10% with code NEST10

Fatworks Tallow

Olipop save 15% coupon SODALOVE

Wild Pastures regeneratively raised meats save $20

Miracle Noodle blood sugar friendly, high fiber konjac noodles

CURE electrolytes save 20% with code NEST20

Vera Salt plastic-free salt save 10% with code BETH

Kitchen

Nakano Knives code NESTWELLNESS

Thank you🧡

I am so happy you are here! For four years now, I have been sharing blood sugar-friendly, whole-food recipes (gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and mostly dairy-free) on my blog and on Instagram, and I have met so many amazing people along the way. I am excited about being able to share even more on this platform, and I am so very grateful you have joined me here!

P.S.

P.S.

🧡Beth

I add links to make it easier for you to find things. Some links are affiliate links, and some are not. With affiliate links, the price stays the same for you, but I may earn a few cents.