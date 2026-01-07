I’ve been wearing a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) for over 4½ years now—first out of pure curiosity as a biohacking experiment, then as a recipe developer for Levels Health, and now to develop recipes for my Substack community and course members.

Over the years, I've seen one thing consistently: data changes behavior faster than advice ever could.`

This January, I’ve been getting back to basics with foundational resources like this Healthy Pantry Reset Guide and my Low Glycemic for Longevity Guide. In that spirit of understanding the why behind blood sugar balance, I wanted to create a simple, science-backed guide to CGMs.

If you’ve ever wondered:

Are CGMs only for people with diabetes?

Would wearing one actually help me?

What do I even do with the data once I have it?

This guide is for you.

So, what is a CGM?

A continuous glucose monitor (CGM) is a small wearable device that estimates your glucose levels in real time, 24 hours a day. Originally developed for people with diabetes, CGMs have become an invaluable tool for anyone who wants to understand how food, stress, sleep, and movement affect metabolic health—which is exactly why we use them in The Blood Sugar Method.

If you've been curious about CGMs but aren't sure where to start, or whether they're even worth it, this guide is for you. Let me walk you through everything you need to know.

How Does a CGM Work?

A CGM consists of a small sensor—most commonly worn on the back of the upper arm—that stays on continuously through showers, workouts, and sleep. The sensor sits just under the skin and measures glucose levels in the interstitial fluid surrounding your cells (and no, it doesn’t hurt!). These readings are sent wirelessly to your smartphone every few minutes, allowing you to see patterns and trends throughout the day and night.

Why I Recommend CGMs (even if you don’t have diabetes)

Here's what I've learned after years of wearing CGMs myself and helping thousands of women optimize their blood sugar: everyone responds differently to food.

You might spike from oatmeal while your friend doesn’t. Your sister might handle sourdough toast beautifully, while it sends your glucose on a roller coaster. Even identical twins can have completely different blood sugar responses to the same meal.

This is why generic nutrition advice often falls short—and why personalized data can be such a powerful catalyst for change.

What a CGM Reveals:

Your unique food responses: How specific foods affect YOUR blood sugar—not a textbook average

The power of food pairing: The impact of food combinations, timing, and order (eating veggies and protein first really does make a difference!)

Lifestyle factors: How sleep, stress, and movement influence your glucose

Hidden surprises: Which “healthy” foods might be spiking you unexpectedly

Your personal winning formula: What keeps you stable, energized, and satisfied for hours

Why Blood Sugar Stability Matters

When you eat, your body breaks down carbohydrates into glucose (sugar), which enters your bloodstream. This causes blood sugar to rise. Your cells then take in that glucose for energy, and levels come back down.

This rise and fall is normal. But frequent, large spikes and crashes can lead to:

Energy crashes and brain fog

Intense cravings and hunger

Mood swings and irritability

Disrupted sleep

Increased risk of insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease over time

Difficulty losing weight (especially around the midsection)

Hormonal imbalances, particularly in perimenopause and menopause

For women in midlife, blood sugar dysregulation compounds the metabolic changes already happening. Stabilizing glucose is one of the most powerful levers we have for energy, weight management, and long-term health.

How We Use CGMs in The Blood Sugar Method

Whether you're a course member or following along here on Substack, wearing a CGM for 2-4 weeks can be incredibly insightful, and here's why:

The CGM gives you immediate, personalized feedback on the foundational principles we teach—like eating protein first, balancing your plate, and timing your meals strategically.

Instead of guessing whether a food works for you, you’ll know. You’ll see exactly how:

That “healthy” smoothie affects your glucose

Adding protein and fat to breakfast changes your energy levels

Walking after meals blunts your post-meal spike

Stress or poor sleep impacts your numbers

It removes the mystery and empowers you to make informed choices based on YOUR body’s unique responses.

Who Can Benefit from a CGM?

I believe CGMs are especially powerful as a preventive tool—helping identify blood sugar dysregulation before it becomes a diagnosis. I often wish insurance companies would cover at least one month of CGM use per year for everyone, as the data could help prevent or delay many chronic diseases.

A CGM is especially helpful if you:

Struggle with energy crashes, brain fog, or afternoon slumps

Experience intense cravings or feel “hangry” between meals

Have difficulty losing weight despite eating well

Are in perimenopause or menopause (when insulin sensitivity naturally declines)

Have a family history of diabetes or metabolic dysfunction

Want to optimize performance, focus, and longevity

Are curious about how specific foods affect YOUR body

How to Get a CGM

There are now multiple ways to get a CGM, both with and without a prescription.

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Options

You can purchase CGMs directly without a prescription:

Stelo by Dexcom

Available over-the-counter at pharmacies and online

Designed for people without diabetes who want metabolic insights

Lasts 15 days

Works with a smartphone app

Budget-friendly option for those paying out-of-pocket

Lingo by Abbott

Another OTC option focused on wellness and metabolic health

Similar technology to Stelo, with slightly different app features

Metabolic Health Programs (No Prescription Required)

These programs pair a prescription CGM with education, app technology, and support:

Levels Health (my personal recommendation)

Full disclosure: I previously worked as a recipe developer for Levels Health. I have no current financial relationship with the company, but I continue to recommend them because the platform and education are excellent.

Pairs the Stelo CGM with their comprehensive app

Provides detailed insights, recipes (mine!), meal scoring, and metabolic health tracking

Offers educational content and actionable recommendations

Month-to-month membership or annual plans available

This is what I used during my time at Levels, and I still think it’s the gold standard for metabolic health optimization

Nutrisense

Includes optional dietitian support and coaching

Uses Stelo sensors

Monthly subscription with flexible plans

Signos

Focuses on weight loss and metabolic health

Includes AI-powered recommendations

Uses Stelo sensors

Prescription Options

If you prefer to go through your healthcare provider, you can ask about:

Abbott Freestyle Libre

Widely prescribed for diabetes management

14-day wear time

No finger pricks required for calibration

Available OTC at Costco in Mexico

Dexcom G7

Highly accurate sensor

10-day wear time

Real-time alerts and trend tracking

Can share data with family members

Note: Insurance typically only covers CGMs for people with type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes requiring insulin. For metabolic health purposes, you’ll likely pay out-of-pocket.

What I Recommend

If you’re joining The Blood Sugar Method and want to use a CGM, here’s my guidance:

Best overall experience: Levels Health — comprehensive app, excellent education, and seamless integration Most budget-friendly: Stelo OTC — straightforward and accessible

In the course, we provide detailed setup instructions and teach you exactly how to interpret your data, regardless of which CGM you choose.

Want More Support with Blood Sugar Balance?

For Substack readers:

Ready to go deeper?

Join The Blood Sugar Method for step-by-step modules, meal plans, guest experts, and our supportive Circle community

📅 Coming January 12: A special cooking class with Nicki Sizemore inside The Blood Sugar Method, open to everyone! Sign up here to receive the grocery list and Zoom link so you can cook along with us.

Thank you for being here. Thank you for reading, for cooking my recipes, and for trusting me with your health journey. You inspire me every single day.

Here’s to a 2026 filled with stable blood sugar, abundant energy, and nourishing food.

Together, we’re building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

P.S. Please join our January 12th cooking class, I would love to “meet” you!

