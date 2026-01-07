Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tanmeet Sethi, MD's avatar
Tanmeet Sethi, MD
1dEdited

Love this summary Beth! You know this is a common love of ours, to use CGMs for health. I also have a code if your community wants to use it for the Lingo CGM without a Rx. I use it for patients and can share it here. It's for another 10% off and can be used on their website or amazon so it makes it as affordable as I have seen it out of pocket. To be clear, I get NO commission or benefit or anything from sharing this AT ALL. Just sharing because I love your community. It's LNGHCP1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Beth Bollinger
Beth Bollinger's avatar
Beth Bollinger
1d

https://open.substack.com/pub/nestwellness/p/what-is-a-cgm-and-should-you-try?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Beth Bollinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture